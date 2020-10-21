Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/21/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Werewolf by Night #1, Dark Nights: Death Metal - Robin King #1, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #55. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) AQUAMAN #64 The tension has been building in Atlantis for quite some time now, and it was always going to get worse before it got better. The conflict is finally boiling over in Aquaman #64, and it feels like all of the elements writer Kelly Sue DeConnick has built over the course of her run are starting to come together. Granted, this is only part one, and not everything is perfect (the whole defeat Aquaman with a giant blanket sticks out a bit) but the stage is set for a stellar final battle that actually feels as if it will have sizable ramifications moving forward. Artist Miguel Mendonca and colorist Ramulo Fajardo Jr. deliver some action-packed throw downs, though their work truly shines when Aquaman and Orm lock tridents. If that last page means what I think it means, we’re in for a treat in part two, and that cannot get here soon enough. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN #101 Batman #101 is the immediate aftermath of "Joker War" and as such it's an issue one could expect to be a little lacking in terms of action as it has to set the stage, so to speak, for things. But even with that it feels a bit like a let down. Batman is broken from a practical sense—as is Bruce Wayne—in that his operation is going to have to completely change. Bruce is about to be, essentially, without his resources, forcing him to bring the Dark Knight down and run a much leaner operation. The story essentially sets up the idea of Batman "slumming" it as he tries to face a new reality for himself and for Gotham. That also somehow means an undoing of his relationship with Selina s she has to go clear her name somehow, prompting what appears to be a year-long "break" in their relationship while they "find themselves." Honestly, much of the issue feels like one large palate cleanser, an attempt to distance itself from Tom King's run. It feels lofty, it definitely suggests a shift in tone for the book which is very welcome, but it also just doesn't really offer much in the way of momentum. It's an okay issue that feels almost like it could have been a summary at the front of something more exciting. Not bad, not great and in some regards better than "Joker War" was an entire arc. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: HARLEY QUINN #1 Batman’s White Knight series has managed to take the characters behind the icons in exciting new directions, but even those pale in comparison to what writer Katana Collins, artist Matteo Scalera, and colorist Dave Stewart have done with Harley Quinn in Batman: White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn #1. Things start out in a relatively typical fashion, with a glimpse at what initially attracted Harley to Jack Napier, but at page 10 we are sent back to the present, and this is truly where this book shines. Harley’s balancing of the craziness that comes with parenting and keeping a roof over her family’s heads is insanely relatable, and while her trademark charm and humor are intact, this is a much more mature Harley who is quite aware of the tightrope she walks when she strays to close to the edge. That’s what makes you root for her though, and once the mystery element of the series kicks in the book had me hooked completely. Visually this book is stunning throughout, and while the designs feel fresh and modern, there’s a vintage cinematic flair to this cast and world that I came to adore. White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn moves this world forward in new and interesting ways and shines a light on one of the best characters in this inventive take on the Batman mythos, and I couldn’t recommend it more. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 CATWOMAN #26 After the varying interludes of last month’s 25th issue, Catwoman officially establishes its new status quo—and does so brilliantly. Not only is this issue a great showcase of Selina’s wit, personality, and tenacity, but it’s a perfect introduction of the new friends and foes that are sure to be in her orbit. The whole thing almost has a grindhouse-like flair, with Ram V, Fernando Blanco, and company approaching the criminal underbelly of Gotham with a stylish and delectable ease. If this is a sign of where Catwoman is going next as a title, we’re all the better for it. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL - ROBIN KING #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] As someone who has been enjoying Dark Nights, I simply cannot recommend this issue, even for those looking for a "cheap thrill" in watching big time heroes fail. Readers are left with little worthwhile knowledge as to why the Robin King is a compelling character. This is most definitely a one-shot you should avoid. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE #55 Justice League #55 continues to follow Nightwing and his hodge-podge team of heroes as they try to cross through a valley of Starro to get to Perpetua's throne to free the Legion of Doom. Honestly, the entire issue felt like a standard post-apocalyptic superhero plotline, with the heroes not trusting the wise reformed villain, a bit of mind control, and plenty of weird landscapes and other bits of Dark Nights nonsense. If you're enjoying the Dark Nights story, I'm sure this comic has value to you. Otherwise, take a pass. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2 out of 5 METAL MEN #11 Metal Men has finally reached its penultimate issue—and it’s about as entertaining and inconsistent as the series as a whole. The issue puts the fight between the Metal Men, the Nth Metal Man, and a new foe into a whole new context, just as the events of Dark Nights: Death Metal make their way into the series’ orbit. There are visuals that are compelling and well-executed (even though the villain occasionally looks like a lost Marvel symbiote), and the story has some interesting character moments, but it feels like a slightly-disjointed culmination of the series as a whole. This issue is good, but we’ll just have to wait and see if Metal Men’s finale ultimately makes the series as a whole worth the read. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 NIGHTWING #75 At last, the days of Ric Grayson are numbered. In fact, by the time you get to the end of this anniversary issue, they'll be over... until they aren't. To bring arguably the most-drawn-out story arc in Nightwing history to a close, Jurgens puts the characters right back in where they started to bring things full circle. Despite predictability when it comes to plot arc and how things are about to end, this issue finally does a great job of deconstructing Dick's trauma so that he can adequately assess the situation and determine the past way of moving forward. To be frank, this issue alone does it much better than the past 20+ issues combined. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 TEEN TITANS #46 For as much space as Teen Titans has spent mentioning its characters' misdeeds, it has never bothered to actually consider that content. Extrajudicial detainment and brainwashing are serious moral failings—not simply crimes—and now the Titans are making up for their abuse of other people's minds and bodies by imprisoning them the "right way" with no further justification than labeling each character a criminal. There is a tipping point between a simple moralistic approach and fascist propaganda, and Teen Titans is not even attempting to strike a balance anymore. The mix of banal friendship moments and poorly defined action sequences barely distract from a story that cannot even grapple with genuine horrors committed by kids with a punk attitude and flashy costumes who behave more like the Hitler Youth. It's deeply unsettling and should call into question the judgment of those involved with this series' publication. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5

Marvel #1 AERO #12 A tale of two mentors guides us through Aero #12 as our hero continues to struggle with mastering her powers. It’s Tony Stark’s advice and Madame Huang’s implementation that assists Aero thus smartly furthering her complicated relationship with the character who has motives still unknown to Aero. Aside from the clever visual juxtapositions between Aero and Iron Man, it’s worth appreciating how brief the armor-clad hero’s cameo was so as not to steal the spotlight from Aero for long, though it would've been welcome to see someone else take over the mentor role for once instead of Iron Man. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 3 out of 5 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50.LR The latest issue of The Amazing Spider-Man brings Peter face-to-face with a terrible scenario. After Norman is cleansed by Sin-Eater, Spider-Man is left to wrestle with his comrades after each of them is inundated with the sins collected by the baddie. Things get even more complicated when a familiar face returns to the city, and Kindred is lurking around every shadow ready to ruin whatever he touches. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 CONAN THE BARBARIAN #15 This issue has nearly everything you’d expect from a Conan comic—violence, romance, heroic feats, and questions of morality. As Conan continues his time during a harrowing and unconventional tournament, he and his fellow competitors must join forces to find a way out alive. Jim Zub’s narrative is heady, but entertaining, and Roge Antonio’s art brings the carnage to life in a compelling way. This arc could end up being a genuinely perfect one, if this issue is any indication. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #23 Daredevil #23 does a lot of things very well. It continues to push its many plots in interesting, new directions that affirm the writing’s appreciation for character. Action builds tension effectively and delivers a number of striking panels for Checchetto to nail with moody shadows and careful posturing. It builds on continuity in a fashion that invites new readers and embraces Marvel’s unique sort of history. However, what stands out most upon closing the back cover is the idiosyncratic sense of grace that emerges in one sequence and embraces the many fateful decisions made by the series’ hero. Whether he’s pushing the Kingpin, considering alliances with Elektra, or preparing for court, Daredevil is a man struggling to do the right thing in a world with no obvious answers and an abundance of problems. It’s unclear whether he is making the right decisions in this moment, but Daredevil #23 does honor the effort and embraces the curious notion of grace therein. A lot of Daredevil comics mention the character’s Catholicism, but few manage to address it in a meaningful fashion. Daredevil #23 reveals some of the mystery and goodness wrapped up in that faith, and decides to reward it in a truly stunning sequence between two of Marvel’s most recognizable characters. It makes for a divine read. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 EXCALIBUR #13 Excalibur #13 is easily the best crossover entry to “X of Swords” thus far. It weaves together a number of notable threads from its core series and, although the story focuses entirely on the Braddock siblings, provides space to move the entire cast’s story forward. It also provides a fascinating series of twists that will impact both the current crossover event and Excalibur, moving both forward in notable ways as well—including the most satisfying final panel of a “X of Swords” tie-in thus far. It’s a thrilling set up for subsequent chapters and a promise that the long simmering storylines of Excalibur are finally prepared to deliver the goods. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 FALCON AND WINTER SOLDIER #4 Continuing to depict a mastery of balance between humor and action, Falcon & Winter Soldier is right on target again in its penultimate issue. The dynamic between the two heroes already had so much potential previously, and welcoming someone like the Prodigy into the team even if it’s done begrudgingly shows how flexible the pair can be when incorporating other personalities into the mix. The fast-paced fight scene in the air showcases this well, but it’s sometimes a bit too hectic for its own good which makes it less digestible. Both the sky backdrop for the battle and the busy diner seen later contrast nicely to show the different dramatic and moody sides of the heroes while setting up the perfect catalyst for the finale. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #25 This super-sized issue of Fantastic Four is about as fantastic as it gets. The balancing act in this issue is sublime, giving real and honest time to all of the characters, while also setting up one of the biggest threats in recent Marvel memory. It's an extraordinary set up, made even better by the difficult and tragic journey Franklin is embarking on. Not to mention this concludes with an epilogue about The Watcher that is actually interesting. This one's a must-read for Marvel fans. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7 Guardians of the Galaxy is tackling the new galactic status quo that follows in the wake of “Empyre,” and it already appears to be significantly more fun than the event itself. Representatives from almost every notable alien race in Marvel Comics (and several not-so-notable ones) are gathered to make some big decisions; it’s only a matter of time before things go wrong and the Guardians have to intercede. Issue #7 does an excellent job of establishing stakes, relationships, and concerns, even for readers who skipped Empyre, then frames them all within a whodunnit. It’s a delightful set up with plenty of excellent character beats and an abundance of humor. However, it still only sets the table for far more interesting occurrences and a detective who fits the roguish, noir type perfectly. If this was all prelude, then what comes next is bound to be some truly excellent comic booking by any standard. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 IRON MAN #2 This Iron Man relaunch was already off to an exceptional start, and it looks like the second issue is proving that that was far from a fluke. As Tony navigates an attempt at a new normal, we're introduced to some familiar, but unexpected new threats, and the reason for why they're after Tony only gets more and more intriguing. Christopher Cantwell's narrative is perfectly executed—especially in the moments between Tony and Patsy Walker—and Cafu's art is a moody and brilliant compliment. If you haven't started reading this relaunch yet, this issue is a sign that you need to fix that as soon as you possibly can. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) JUGGERNAUT #2 Who knew that what the world needed was a kinder, gentler Juggernaut? Fabian Nicieza and Ron Garney’s new series continues to impress with a fresh take on the Good, bad guy/Bad, good guy this time co-starring The Immortal Hulk himself. Another mostly self-contained adventure, this issue has the hallmarks of classic comic book narrative in that regard, an ethos that seems to be driving the series as a whole. Garney’s linework remains best suited for big characters with dynamic movement, making a fight between Juggernaut and Hulk a treasure trove of wealth from him. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 MAESTRO #3 Maestro provides an amusing run-of-the-mill dystopian superhero story, but never manages to rise above the familiar tropes and conflicts that readers will recognize in an instant. The narrative never provides a clear motive or theory for how superheroes go bad. Instead, there appears to be some form of sociopathic switch that is flipped whenever the plot requires it, whether that’s for Hulk, Hercules, or anyone else who needs to go “too far” in a moment. The distinction between ordinary people and superhumans is inapplicable to our own world for obvious reasons, but it also fails to articulate what it means in Marvel canon. Rick Jones appears to rise above the “ordinary” moniker due to his central place in comics plotting, but this is made to be the key distinction: Does someone matter to superhero Wikipedia entries? It makes sense from the perspective of describing a gruesome alternative future, but fails to offer readers anything substantial. Characters serve plot to the point of losing any definition and that means Maestro is, at best, a comic to be read for a lark as it lacks anything substantial to say. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 MARVELS X #6 Marvels X delivers readers an anti-climax. The series’ final twist and denouement relies entirely on readers’ familiarity with what comes next in Earth X and its subsequent sequels. While that can prove interesting, it’s apocrypha masquerading as a story. There is no thesis or character arc to be worked through here. David’s fate holds little connection to the journey readers have followed him on, and the back half of this issue spends far too many narrative captions attempting to justify this conclusion. The monster designs and updated costumes still offer some enjoyable curiosities, but they can’t offer an answer to that all important question: Why? Marvels X proves, at best, to be a less-than-satisfactory epilogue to a trilogy that was largely forgotten. So it’s questionable whether this story will even be remembered in 2021. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 SPIDER-WOMAN #5 Writer Karla Pacheco loves to put Jessica Drew through the wringer, and while it’s crushing some times, it does make for some fantastic comics. Drew’s family life has always been complicated to say the least, but Pacheco continues to add new layers to the mix that add intrigue without convoluting what’s already in place. That same depth is present in Spider-Woman’s delightful new villain Octavia Vermis, and there’s a surprising ferocity to their fights that isn’t present in most books these days. Credit goes to artist Pere Perez and colorist Frank D’Armata for delivering those action-packed bouts and a crazed Miriam that I now can’t get stuck out of my head (thanks for that by the way). Coupled with an epilogue that teases a much-anticipated team-up, this is an issue no Spider-Woman fan can afford to miss. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #6 On the run and wish precious cargo in tow, Valance finds himself being the one targetted by bounty hunters, forcing him to go to great lengths to evade capture, as he aims to have a reunion with a figure from his past. With its debut storyline out of the way, this book can finally offer audiences an engaging storyline, whereas the previous arc felt like it threw every bounty hunter trope at the wall in hopes of something sticking. While Valance might not be the most well-known Star Wars bounty hunter, we do get to see appearances from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back characters Zuckuss and 4-LOM, while still letting Valance be the main figure in this new story. It's unknown what the future will hold for this storyline, but it's off to a much more efficient start than the story that came before it, finding a much better balance of an engaging storyline and bounty-hunting action. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 VENOM #29 Cates' Venom is at its best when dealing with the intricacies of these characters' histories. The past can be haunting, and this issue delivers just enough of that to keep it entertaining throughout. It moves quickly and succeeds in setting up what's to come. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Ultimately, Werewolf By Night is a fun read that offers some interesting and thought-provoking moments. It feels like a promising reinvention of the classic Werewolf By Night. There's enough here to encourage readers to come back for the next issue, but it may be too light for readers hoping for genuine horror or a monster story. It will be interesting to see where things go and realistically, that's what you hope a first issue does: draws you in and encourages you to take the ride. Werewolf By Night #1 succeeds on that front. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN #13 X-Men #13 is more or less an extended flashback to Apocalypse's parting with his wife and children at the fall of Arakko. It provides some interesting backstory, but Jonathan Hickman isn't able to infuse it with much emotion. Similarly, Mahmud Asrar's art is cluttered and doesn't convey the sense of menace of the threat Hickman's script seems to be trying to achieve. He does give us a lovely depiction of a quiet scene between Apocalypse and his wife. The issue redefines Apocaypse's existence in a way that longtime X-Men nerds are sure to appreciate. Otherwise, it's a fine but not particularly memorable installment in the "X of Swords" saga. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 ASSASSIN'S CREED VALHALLA: SONG OF GLORY #1 Players are excited to step into the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Dark Horse is setting the stage for Eivor’s story with a look into Eivor’s past in Song of Glory. The issue is actually split between Eivor’s mission and her brother Sigurd’s mission, and writer Cavan Scott brings a tone and temperament to each story that aligns quite well with the games. This Eivor seems a bit more brash and reckless than the one we’ve seen in early trailers, so there does seem to be a welcome arc from this story to Valhalla, which isn’t something found in every series tie-in. The characters are entertaining though not that deep just yet, but hopefully things move quicker in the follow up issues after that impressive final page. On the visuals side of things artist Martin Tunica and colorist Michael Atiyeh deliver some insanely brutal action, and I was impressed at how many different sounds an axe can make by issue’s end. Overall this was a solid introduction to the world of Valhalla, and hopefully issue #2 can build on its momentum. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 BIG GIRLS #3 Jason Howard’s new Image series remains a must read as each new issue unlocks a new door and draws the curtain on a new window into this fascinating and well-developed world. Howard’s ability to keep the story flowing month to month while not losing any steam and never recapping too much is the best kind of storytelling in comics that you can ask for. Big Girls #3 delivers perhaps the most dynamic action of the series so far, allowing him to show off his artistic talents like a flexed muscle at Mr. Universe, and the judges applaud him for it. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 BLACK MAGICK #15 Rowan's deadly duel with a figure from Hell doesn't go over well with its residents, even if she sees a glimmer of hope in her romantic life. Meanwhile, a number of mysteries are emerging that put her day job in question, even if she earns the relief of connecting with a companion. As compared to previous issues, the narrative of this installment is paced more effectively, as we are largely given multiple cohesive sequences between all of the players in the storyline as opposed to more frequent jumps and shifts to different planes of existence, yet we still can't help but wonder what all of this is leading to, as we feel like the narrative has only minimally moved forward since this new storyline launched. The art is as strong as ever and the characters are still engaging, we just feel like the story has been spinning its wheels for multiple issues in a row, leaving us wishing we could feel more narrative momentum. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA PRESENTS: MADAM SATAN #1 Madam Satan debuts this week to expand the world of Sabrina Spellman in a dark way. The gorgeous artwork exposes the underbelly of hell in a way that will disgust and amaze. When Madame Satan finds an opening to exact revenge on the family that did her wrong so long ago, fans will find Sabrina in the center of her devious plot. This grown-up tale is one to watch if this first issue has anything to say. Its gorgeous dialogue and unsettling art is too good for any witch or wizard to pass up. -- Megan Peters Rating: 5 out of 5 DEAD DAY #4 While perhaps not the most exciting issue to date, Dead Day #4 certainly is the most interesting. The various story threads come together, with Jeremy confronting Mel's husband Daniel as well as both Brandon and Jeremy finding out Mel's big secret and the reason she went out this Dead Day: Brandon is Jeremy's son. With that reveleation, the story seems to shift almost to this idea of what constitutes a family with a real threat to both Jeremy and the Haskins making itself known and what looks like one heck of a final stand coming. Well-written, heartfelt at times, and fast moving, the only real problem with Dead Day #4 is that it just wasn't long enough—it's an issue that certainly leaves you wanting more. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 DUNE: HOUSE ATREIDES #1 The original Dune is a sci-fi classic. Its sequels and prequels—both those penned by Frank Herbert and those published after his death by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson—have a much less sterling reputation. The first issue of BOOM! Studios' adaptation of House Atreides, the first book in the Prelude to Dune prequel trilogy, may show why. Credited to Herbert and Anderson, who wrote the novel, it lacks the original Dune's depth, nuance, and atmosphere. Instead, there's a lot of vague politics and generic space operatics. There's a charm to Dev Pramanik's art, which blends realism with high tech and feels transplanted from another era. Unfortunately, some ill-advised layout choices make events hard to follow. Those eager to visit the universe of Arrakis would probably be better off waiting for the new movie. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 THE ELECTRIC BLACK PRESENTS #1 If you’re looking for an entertaining, bloody, and relatively inconsequential horror comic, then The Electric Black Presents # 1 is here for you. The new anthology takes a look at two of the terrifying creatures that call the cursed antique shop home, telling the twisted origins of how they came to life. What unfolds from there is accessible enough to new readers, and packs enough of a punch in terms of scares and gore, but doesn’t necessarily reinvent the wheel. Paul Pelletier’s art on the issue’s second story, “Roy,” is definitely an aesthetic highlight of the entire issue. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 FAITHLESS II #5 Thanks to some mind-altering substances, Faith has a sexual tryst with Poppy and Solomon that leaves her emotionally rattled, resulting in an interesting and unexpected discovery about Louis that turns her world upside down. Solomon also makes some unexpected reveals about his true nature, calling everything she has believed into question. This issue is sure to leave readers as bewildered as Faith, with the book being as chaotic as Faith's mental state, forcing us the decipher what's really happening. Sadly, we're given very little direction or assistance in putting the pieces together of what this issue is meant to convey for the overall narrative, with the first half largely being a collection of naked bodies and the second half seeing Faith reunite with a confounding figure from earlier in the series. Other than what readers learn about Solomon, this installment does little to propel the story forward and merely feels like we're being bludgeoned by surrealist imagery that grows tiresome. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 2 out of 5 FAMILY TREE #9 The apocalypse looks appropriately terrifying in Family Tree #9. As pollen spreads across the United States and people literally put down roots, it creates one of the most original body horror concepts seen in comics for quite some time. That imagery defines this issue as the story, both in the past and present, only takes a stutter step forward. It’s a reassembling of the narrative in the wake of a pivotal moment, but read in a serialized format that makes it seem like the issue has ended before new information has even been introduced. Family Tree still evidences a cast of compelling characters and offers a sense of growth at the very end, but issue #9 is still expanding on the prior issue’s cliffhanger which makes this a not-entirely-fulfilling read in single issue format. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 FIREFLY #21 As the new Firefly arc begins, the art team of Lalit Kumar Sharma, Daniel Bayliss, and Marcelo Costa have made some adjustments. Costa's fuller colors go a long way towards making the visuals feel fully-realized. Sharma's pencils are still loose, but the book is more vibrant and looks less like a raw sketchbook in that way that so ill-suited is sci-fi elements. That's timely since this story arc goes full sci-fi in some bizarre ways. Blue Sun, the megacorporation that owns this sector of the verse, decides to launch a police force of robots with Mal Reynolds' face and personality. Writer Greg Pak has a history of writing about police ethics. He's quick to have insightful characters note that the robots have Mal's smiling face but not his morality. It is a little strange having RoboCops running around the Firefly universe, especially those with Mal's face. Still, it's exciting to see that Pak is taking the crew into some complicated and relevant territory. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 GIDEON FALLS #26 If you've thought Gideon Falls was a comic that read like a fever dream before, you haven't seen anything yet. The penultimate issue of the Lemire and Sorrentino tale has arrived and with it, brings plenty more of those iconic Gideon Falls mysteries. With worlds colliding, this comic seems as if it's a filler issue, existing only to keep us entertained as we wait for the mega-sized finale towards the end of the year. That said, the issue carries with it a breakneck pace as it whips you around from world to world as the proverbial crap hits the fan and the end result is a bit too messy—even for Gideon Falls standards. This issue introduces a few other things to the fray, creating more problems with our ensemble cast of our protagonists, compared to last month when things seemingly started to get wrapped up. With such a strong streak for the better part of its run, this issue might be the first misfire of the title and one can only hope things are ironed out with the finale. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3 out of 5 HIDDEN SOCIETY #4 There’s no moment in the climax of Hidden Society that appears to have been previously established. The cost of Orcus’ power, a specific choice of spell, and one final, fateful decision are all explained in the moment, which robs the issue from ever holding any real sense of tension. It’s a standard showdown between good guys and bad guys that goes about how any reader would expect. That sketch-like plotting makes it difficult to invest in characters or plot developments, but it doesn’t distract from some striking pages and panels. The insidious siblings and each of the magically-empowered beings battling them are given moments to shine that put Albuquerque’s art first. It's a wise decision as story becomes a secondary concern and one that's not too difficult to overlook in favor of some moments that work regardless of context. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5

MILES TO GO #2 Miles to Go has more potential in its second issue than it did in its first. With both the story and the web of interconnected characters expanding at a rapid pace, we've got more pieces on the field that don't yet seem to fit together but inevitably will as revelations unfold. Bold flashes of color and violence amid dark backdrops and an excellent use of shadows creates the perfect grimy, noir aesthetic needed to ferry the main characters into the night. I'm not so invested in Amara's backstory yet, but I'm interested to see where the future takes her, Alea, and their new friends and enemies. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4 out of 5 PHANTOM STARKILLER #1 What happens when you mix Darth Vader, Skeletor, and a pulpy homage to the space comics of the 1970s? Well you get a solid issue of Phantom Starkiller, that's what! This premiere issue does a good job of introducing us to the world of said Phantom, walking us through his origin, and giving us a one and done tale that works surprisingly well. While Starkiller doesn't break the wheel, it shows a clear love for swashbuckling sci-fi action and taking us back to an older era. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 RAI #8 Rai #8 marks the first truly slow issue of Dan Abnett and Juan Jose Ryp's run on the character, which is not to say that this is a bad issue (though perhaps the least interesting from a narrative POV). It's not a major problem for the series to finally take an issue to catch its own breath, but I'm not sure that the entire story arc needed this much downtime. Abnett continues to write compelling characters and interesting new locales, while Ryp's artwork is unmatched in monthly comics, but there's a lot of empty space that perhaps could have been filled a little more. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 RICK AND MORTY: GO TO HELL #5 Morty got his big revelation and winning moment at the end of Rick and Morty: Go to Hell, but the same sort of conclusion wasn't extended to the readers. It was better than previous issues due largely to Satan's banter, but the ending was fairly predictable and therefore lacked any sort of punch given what we already know about Rick and Morty's relationship and how Rick's ambitions play out. Devil Rick was a nice touch as it's always a pleasure to see Rick transformed into something else to add to his many personas, but most characters looked stiff and lifeless beyond that even in their most active moments. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 2 out of 5 SAVAGE DRAGON #253 Savage Dragon #253 is a solid issue that brings action, drama, comedy, and a look back at the pre-Image history of the character. With art that flirts with both a classic Image Comics style and the pre-Image Dragon comics from Graphic Fantasy, the issue feels like a bridge from one big moment to the next—but in the best way. It also handles the US election and last month's political reveals in a way that's both enticing for the readers and not as over the top as the Biden/Harris variant cover might lead you to believe. -- Russ Burlingame Rating: 4 out of 5 THE SCUMBAG #1 In case you were wondering, The Scumbag lives up to its name—and then some. Featuring an absolutely putrid protagonist named Ernie, this book is disgusting, amoral, and flat out wrong... and it might be plenty better for it. As the norm with Remender books, an entire world is introduced within the first issue that's both interesting in unique and this time around, the writer ditches the high-brow science-fiction and fantasy for this weasly, street-level meth head. Admittedly, this book isn't for the faint of heart—there's plenty of drug usage, overall adult themes, and way too much poop. But again, it all helps build up with trainwreck of a character in the span of 20-some pages. As much as it pains me to say it, I'll hop back right into this world again next month because it's just so gross, you can't help but watch. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 SHADOW SERVICE #3 Normally I'd knock Shadow Service #3 for being so exposition-heavy, but we're establishing a new magical world and the story needed it. We get to see another flashback to Gina's childhood while she first dabbles with magic for yet another fun horror visual and get a few intriguing interactions with a pair of demons. Overall another solid issue in a series that's growing on me. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5