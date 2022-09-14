Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 9/14/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, AfterShock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batman vs. Robin #1, Midnight Suns #1, and The Bone Orchard Mythos: Ten Thousand Black Feathers #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATGIRLS #10 Batgirls has really hit its stride as of late. It has figured out how to balance its three co-leads, remain relevant within the wider Batman line of books, and continue to tell good stories about a group of good, under-serviced characters. At this point, Batgirls is becoming the comic that everyone hoped it would be when it was first announced. The series may have taken a little longer than people had hoped, but it's still become one of the most consistently excellent books in DC's catalog. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #19 Batman: Urban Legends #19 actually features five stories this month, and while all of them have their strong points, the two continuing stories set a high bar. The issue kicks off with "Signal & The Outsiders" part two, delivering an action-loaded yet touching conclusion to the search for Signal's mother. In just two stories Brandon Thomas, Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque, John Kalisz, and Steve Wands created one of my favorite Outsider tales in recent memory, and then things take a sharp and creepy turn in Zac Thompson, Hayden Sherman, Dave Stewart, and Clem Robins' "Tiny Hands in the Dark." The story oozes atmosphere and tension and doesn't end as you expect, and then we have the delightful second chapter of "The PennyWorth Files" by Chris Burnham, Nathan Fairbairn, and Rus Wooton. This second chapter was just as charming as the first, and I honestly wouldn't mind seeing this turned into an ongoing part of the series, and chapter three can't get here soon enough. The issue's other stories "Leather Bound" and "Call It" offer their own memorable moments, but just on the strength of the aforementioned three stories, Urban Legends #19 is a must for your pull list. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN VS. ROBIN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The concept and larger ramifications of Batman vs. Robin are undoubtedly cool – but through this issue's creative team, they become pretty great. This first installment distills so much of what is successful about Batman comics (and, honestly, DC Comics itself), delivering a character-driven, unapologetically cool rivalry that pops off the page. Batman vs. Robin #1 will leave you wanting more, in the best possible way. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 DARK CRISIS: WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE – WONDER WOMAN #1 Dark Crisis presents a unique opportunity in that it plants a presumed dead Jutsice League into worlds they might consider paradise, with a twist. Unfortunately, the world that Wonder Woman finds herself in isn't one that challenges her or reveals anything new about her character. Still Howard and Del Duca have a firm understanding of what makes Diana tick, but that isn't the true star of this issue. The back-up story, featuring an outright bizarre, albeit charming take on Martian Manhunter is what makes the issue truly stand out. Watter and Peterson are able to present a hilarious, and surprising, take on what J'onn's perfect life might be, with the added caveat of every citizen having a "squid face". This issue is a mixed bag, but at the end of the day, it's a fun experiment and if you've been following along with Dark Crisis, this is a worthy addition to it. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 THE FLASH: THE FASTEST MAN ALIVE #1 The Flash is a movie that's been mired in controversy because of the actions of one Ezra Miller, who's been charged with a felony and a handful of other crimes throughout the year. Coincidentally enough, The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive #1 fits right in—not because of the arrests, but because of the general messiness of the comic. Though an over-sized issue, it's light on character and carries a painfully slow plot that churns little from front cover to back. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2.5 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 (Photo: DC Comics) FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #17 In terms of story, Future State: Gotham #17 is a slight improvement over recent issues but that isn't saying much. This issue, which more or less sees a whole bunch of face-offs, generally doesn't lean too much into the more irritating and rambling parts of the "plot" (and I'm being generous in calling anything this book has a plot) aren't really incorporated here. That said, this is still a story mired with elements that simply don't make sense and incredibly amateurish art that doesn't do its fair share in carrying things. The end twist is also a pretty weak thing that may make some readers roll their eyes – provided people have stuck with this title long enough to still be reading. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 1.5 out of 5 I AM BATMAN #13 I Am Batman continues to be an uneven comic. For every storyline that it approaches with nuance, it stumbles with another. While the comic's slow burn with Jace's little sister continues to show fruit as she's forced to confront her privilege, there's a very bad backstory involving Jace's love interest Hadiyah. The series is definitely something different, but it's often a mixed bag whether that's a good or bad thing. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 THE JURASSIC LEAGUE #5 The penultimate chapter of The Jurassic League relies familiar forms from superhero stories to lay out its tale. There's the slow build of a final confrontation with each reluctant hero eventually making the right choice – and some simply being re-added at the end. It's the calm before the inevitable big showdown with Darkyloseid. What raises it above the familiar beats of every Justice League origin tale from the past decade is Juan Gedeon's sense of style. Whether it's donning Ares' armor or Superman's smashing arrival, seeing these dinosaurs impact their world remains a joy for anyone who retained their own childlike sense of wonder regarding dinos and capes. The plot may be familiar and worn, but the new paint job is outstanding. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #15 Superman: Son of Kal-El is always good but this week's issue #15 is the end of the Henry Bendix chapter (at least for now) and it is a conclusion that delivers on pretty much every level. We get a solid wrap on Dreamer's participation in things, see Jon pull off a major win that cements his place as Superman, and we even get a little bit of romance as well, all while teeing up future challenges and issues not just for Jon but for the rest of the Super Fam as well – you always have to leave a little Lex Luthor on the edges. If there was to be any real "complaint" about this issue is that things wrap up a little too neatly—there are a couple of things that I question in just how easily they are pulled off—but outside of that, this is a really solid issue of an overall great comic series. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #791 New arcs are always the best time to pick up issues of Wonder Woman, but Wonder Woman #791 in particular is a great jumping on point for those who maybe haven't been reading much or haven't loved the recent arcs. We end up with what feels like a bit of a spy thriller beginning as well some very emotionally resonant moments for Diana and her late mother. On top of that, the Young Diana backup story is one of the best yet. This is, in all facets, a top notch issue. The art is strong on all fronts and sure, there is a little bit of an issue with pacing in a few places, this is good issue of Wonder Woman, one that feels like the start of an adventure that will encompass a lot of really interesting corners of that universe. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #4 It's difficult to overstate the incredible pace at which A.X.E.: Judgment Day moves with every issue substantially altering the premise, which makes following the event an absolute thrill as following an event ought to be. Judgment Day #4 pours on the judgment part of its title with a number of poignant and bound to be fondly remembered character notes. This occurs amidst the model U.N. action presented by warring factions of Eternals, X-Men, and Avengers. Their strategies and politicking moves so quickly that it never risks becoming dull, and democracy is made to be exciting stuff in one splash panel. The series' stellar pacing also allows space for big moments as character deaths treat the character and stakes (and fandom) with appropriate gravitas. Once again, Judgment Day turns on a final page that would make Brian K. Vaughan jealous and it's one that simultaneously evokes excitement for whatever comes next and contemplation of this grandiose metaphor's basis. You won't find a better event than Judgment Day in 2022. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #9 The first issue to feature a guest artist wisely opts to make itself a tie-in, albeit an overdue one to the 2022 Hellfire Gala. The centerpiece of that month-long crossover in July featured a sequence in which Moira MacTaggert took Mary Jane hostage sending her sometimes-beaux Spider-Man and Wolverine on a chase. This issue quickly catches readers up to speed on what came before and delivers the rest of the adventure. There simply isn't much to that sequence, though, as the heroes engage in chase and fight sequences to accomplish what every reader expected them to do. With plenty of Spidey's characteristic charm and a passably punchy style, the issue is momentarily entertaining, but leaves readers nothing to be recalled by. Even the suggested ending between MJ and Peter, whose mystery looms over Amazing Spider-Man, reveals nothing essential for readers to chew upon. Ultimately, the issue reads like a holding pattern for a crossover that would have made more sense in July and already ready for Romita to return. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #41 Captain Marvel's trial of magic has come to its satisfying end with issue #41, and longtime fans of the series will delight in how Kelly Thompson brings so many threads together while also pulling at new ones that will undoubtedly lead to new storylines down the line. Thompson knows how strong Captain Marvel's supporting cast is and continues to maximize them in each and every story, with the new friendship of Spider-Woman and Binary being a personal favorite, though Lauri-Ell and Hazmat also bring their own fresh energy to the series (when Hazmat isn't stopping by a taco cart). Artists Juan Frigeri and Alvaro Lopez and colorist Jordie Bellaire bring the most out of those amazing moments and then turn around on a dime and deliver a Kaiju battle in the city streets. Perhaps most impressive however is how Thompson has truly created a new meaningful adversary for Carol, as even with Carol's explanation Enchantress has a valid reason to be upset, thus making her a more formidable and compelling villain for moving forward. Granted, the magic trial aspect of this story never truly came together for me, but I still appreciate what it unearthed in Carol, and Scarlet Witch's involvement was a consistent high point as well. It remains to be seen what's next for Carol and company, but the ride to this point has been outstanding, and we can't wait to see what's around the next corner. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #3 The first two issues in the newest volume of Daredevil functioned as staging and addressed lingering threads in the wake of Devil's Reign; Daredevil #3 is take off. It's here that Matt's tour of New York City and a handful of additional sequences address the key conflicts, plot hooks, and characters who will shape this atypical Daredevil adventure. Going on a world tour with supernatural forces is outside of the series' traditional norms, but this issue makes quick work of embedding classic Daredevil elements abroad and points of interest back in Hell's Kitchen. Witnessing how this saga is going to be told goes a long way in addressing (merited) skepticism about the Daredevils taking leadership of an assassin cult. It helps that tense exchanges and chase sequences alike flow brilliantly in de Latorres' hand with establishing panels that reminded me of the thrilling imagery that makes Maleev's run beloved. Daredevil #3 lays out a lot of exposition, but it also plays like a mission statement and what it has to say about the story to come is enough to hook any fan of Daredevil. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 The previous issues of Edge of Spider-Verse have been a little uneven with their stories that introduce the various players in a larger, coming adventure, but issue #3 is a trio of stories that are all winners, both in terms of their narrative and their art. Of particular note is the first story which lets us get to know the Indian Spider-Man via an inner monologue that breaks the fourth wall as he battles various foes across different worlds. Yes, all the stories in this issue are good and fun, but this one right here is an absolute delight. There's a sense of fun and wholesomeness to it that is wonderful and while the other stories do more to set up toward the larger story the series has been building, this is a real gem. This whole issue is. It's really solid. The only real "complaint" is that the third story feels a little lighter in terms of detail than the others, which is a shame because that character seems fun, too. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 IRON MAN #23 This issue is easily the most comfortable Iron Man has been yet in its latest arc, and it turns an already-compelling storyline into something extraordinary. Tony and Rhodey's fight against Source Control manifests in some poignant and profound ways, managing to say a lot about both of the men, and their place in the ever-changing threats of the Marvel world. Christopher Cantwell's script is as excellent as ever, and Angel Unzueta's art grounds everything in a necessary verisimilitude. I've always loved this run of Iron Man, but this issue is particularly excellent. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 MIDNIGHT SUNS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] For the most part, Midnight Suns #1 is straightforward and doesn't do a whole lot to be considered overly good or bad. While there aren't many thrilling moments in this issue, the stage has been set for this series to develop in an enjoyable manner with four upcoming installments.The success of Midnight Suns will really hinge on how it develops from this point, and to that end, I'm seeing more than a few reasons to be optimistic. If you're finding yourself eager to play the Marvel's Midnight Suns video game later this year, this new series seems like it could tide you over until the launch. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3 out of 5 MS. MARVEL & VENOM #1 It's a shame there aren't more of these team-ups on the way. Jody Houser is very good at writing Ms. Marvel, and honestly just as good at writing Venom. Both characters fire on all cylinders in this book. The empathy in this finale is practically overflowing and it's always awesome to see both heroes and potential villains treated with so much love. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) PREDATOR #2 Formula can be both boon and burden, and any comic book titled Predator informs readers what patterns they ought to expect. Some familiarity goes a long way as tension inevitably builds as only the slightest hint is necessary to see what lies ahead. However, Theta remains compelling in her own right as her struggle for survival and philosophy born of that are displayed. Her role as a striking protagonist makes the staging of future action all the more exciting as much of this issue is given to frozen tundra and dull industrial tunnels with only a brief smattering of action to catch the eye. It's a fine connecting installment, but anyone familiar with the formula knows this is all set up for a punchline in Predator #3 next month. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SAVAGE AVENGERS #5 Savage Avengers #5 is pretty good. Sure, I'm not the biggest fan of this title just because it's not my thing, but with that in mind, the fact that this issue really hit a strong rhythm for me and kept not only the story moving, but me as a reader very engaged and interested just means that it works better than perhaps the previous issue. There is a ton of action—and it's very well done—and a wild jump at the end that is also really well done. The art, however, is really where it's at. This is a book that really looks great and that art also drives story. It's a good issue across the board, especially in how it sets up for the next adventure. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 SPIDER-PUNK #5 Spider-Punk #5 closes its big war against Norman Osborn this week with a resounding clash. Things start off hot as our heroes find themselves taking on an army of high-tech apocalyptic villains with blood on their mind. Of course, in true Spider-Man fashion, a bit of friendship and overpowered amps save the day. But with this universe in shambles from capitalist overlords, the bittersweet victory will leave fans wanting more from Spider-Punk's team of misfit heroes. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #27 Thinking he's lost everything about his former life, Valance searches inside himself for ways to connect with others, resulting in the spark of an unlikely connection. Meanwhile, T'onga and the rest of the bounty hunters pursue a new lead that could earn them a major payday, only for them to find themselves in a deadly situation. One of the struggles with the Bounty Hunters series is how it feels like an amalgam of tropes that wanted to be something better, and while this installment doesn't exceed expectations, the balance of tones throughout its pages feels like it's leaning into those tropes in earnest, fully accepting its own limitations. There's some action, some romance, some double-crossing, and some quips, all of which are delivered at a rate that avoids being irritating. As far as the history of this series goes, sometimes merely meeting expectations is all it needs to do, so we're crossing our fingers that it just stops being a disappointment. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: OBI-WAN #5 While most issues of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi explored his past, this issue took place in the present, showcasing how, even when discovering the true face of the evil forces tasked with killing him, Obi-Wan shows humility and wisdom to help take care of someone in need. The book showcases his poise and his perseverance, devoting himself to helping others, regardless of their connection to him and highlighting what has always made Obi-Wan Kenobi such a powerful figure in science fiction. We do get some teases of how he ended up on a path to reunite with Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: A New Hope, but we're less concerned with the ramifications of this series and more with the celebration of the iconic character, with this final issue offering up a touching sendoff and tribute to "Old Ben" Kenobi. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 VENOM #10 Though the DNA of it has been there from the beginning, with some annoying side trips, Al Ewing has finally really brought the flavor of what everyone loved about Immortal Hulk into this version of Venom. The series isn't as straightforward as that one but still overall a fun read. Artist Bryan Hitch continues to be hit or miss however and in a series that features multiple bizarre variants of symbiotes there's plenty of places for distorted anatomy to not look like it was planned. Colorist Alex Sinclair elevates the material however, making sure all of these near identical beasts stand out in their own way. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII #5 This series started out strong, but the magic of the 90s wore off quickly. The story of Krakoa just doesn't mesh as well with the style and vibe of the '92 team and it gets less interesting the longer it goes on. Still, it's never a total loss when you get this much time with Jubilee. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 X-MEN RED #6 Arrako's fight back against Uranos' monstrous weapons is much more compelling than the planet's initial fall was. This remains a story of strategy and tactics and Ewing shows himself, once again, well suited to inventive thinking as he helps each surviving member of the Great Ring shine through. It's a thrill to see how exactly Magneto survives and what exactly he chooses to do with his time. While the tide of battle and original stratagems are fun to read, it's what they reflect about the characters and cultures involved that ensures another memorable issue of X-Men Red. Broad gestures to the winds of change and key revelations remind readers that big plans are still ahead for mutantdom's red planet, even if they must wait for this event to conclude before continuing. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 THE 06 PROTOCOL #1 The 06 Protocol debuts this week with a strong chapter filled with espionage, hitmen, and the worst sort of betrayal. The story begins with government experiments and ends with a mother on the run from a life she knew nothing about. Filled with gorgeous art, this debut issue is delightfully tense and harkens back to the best spy thrillers on the market. And of course, there is more than enough gore to go around. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 ABOVE SNAKES #3 Speck proves to be a very capable provider of comedic relief in Above Snakes #3. As he and his revenge-bound companion Dirt move through lonely forests, Speck seeks out romantic companionship. What follows is a wonderfully absurd fusion of avian mating habits fused with the inane illogic of ghosts, including costuming and songs. The ultimate effect is to separate Dirt's existence from reality as he lives in an altered state; the twist is that Dirt isn't the only person living in an altered state. Above Snakes continues to deliver single issue reads that are quite satisfying in their own right, providing brief arcs, but issue #3 is an excellent reminder as to how those smaller pieces are adding up and building towards something even more compelling. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS: TEN THOUSAND BLACK FEATHERS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Ten Thousand Black Feathers #1 serves up a terribly enticing mystery just in time for the Halloween season. While many will be familiar with the broad strokes of reality-warping horror and conspiracy that infuse much of Lemire & Sorrentino's work, this comic like all of their collaborations before it stands on its own unique merits. Love of imagination and the realities of modern life careen into one another as the tragedy of a friendship is revealed. Over all of those sympathetic threads hangs unfathomable darkness promising a horror story capable of shattering readers senses. Those who are familiar with their work won't want to wait before joining Lemire & Sorrentino for a terrifying tale like this. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 CASTLE FULL OF BLACKBIRDS #1 As a Hellboy outsider myself, Castle Full of Blackbirds does a solid job of introducing its cast of characters without needing much prior knowledge of this universe. Any direct callbacks to other Hellboy storylines are fleshed out well enough to the point that this series seems accessible on its own. Castle Full of Blackbirds #1 primarily just introduces the locale, characters, and mysteries that will lie at the center of this narrative, and I'm intrigued to see how all of these aspects develop moving forward. -- Logan Moore Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DARK SPACES: WILDFIRE #3 Three issues in and the structure of Dark Spaces: Wildfire, paralleling the heist to the stages of a fire, remains strong. In this issue, we reach "flashover" as things grow out of the unit's control. Hayden Sherman dazzles, opening the book with several geometrical designs in his layouts to center the flashover moments in each convict's life. Catching up to the present moment, he makes use of several two-page spreads, speeding up the pace as things begin to spiral, and deploying one unconventional page layout after another, leading the eye with perfectly staggered panels over a larger, scene-setting moment. Compositionally, figures loom large as characters take turns commanding the moment, pairing well with Scott Snyder's dialog, each character pleading their case in near monologue. Ronda Pattison primarily employs the same fiery color palette that has defined the series thus far but works in the sickly green of mold and money for certain moments. The previous issue of Wildfire was a bit lighter on thematics. Here, we finally learn about Ma's daughter, bringing the central divide hinted at in the series debut, that which is at its heart, back to the fore; that divide between those who can do everything wrong and get away with it and those that do everything right and still suffer. That harsh truth wrapped in a tense and thrilling plot executed with creative brilliance makes Dark Spaces: Wildfire #3 an impeccable comic. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 5 out of 5 DO A POWERBOMB #4 Do A Powerbomb can simply do no wrong, and issue #4 continues the series' march towards classic status. Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer, and Rus Wooton deliver stunning visuals and immersive storytelling that just doesn't feel like anything else in comics. Do A Powerbomb #4 embraces the fun and sheer insanity of its fantastical concept and yet also feels incredibly authentic to the drama and ebb and flow of an actual wrestling match. The artwork, colors, and lettering pop off the page (MONTAGE!) while also never shying away from the physicality and brutality inherent to wrestling, and yet the story always comes back to the grief and hope that fuels Lona and Corbrasun's mission. Oh, and if that weren't enough, barbed wire has now entered the chat, and somehow things look to get even better and more personal next time around. Read...this...comic...NOW! That is all. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 FLAVOR GIRLS #3

You definitely get your money's worth with each issue of Flavor Girls, and if you've been vibing with the series thus far, that'll especially be the case in this week's third installment. The girls' fight, and the very status quo of the world that they're saving, is explored to a fun extent across a trio of stories, which mix action with emotional character beats. Literally my only complaint is that the color work from Eros de Santiago and Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky is a little too faded at points, as if I'm reading a Xerox copy of an already-great book. But still, Flavor Girls is finding new ways to be aesthetically and narratively delightful, and I'm glad for it. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 GODZILLA VS. THE MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #5 Few crossovers have been as epic as Godzilla vs. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and the finale is just as larger than life as you would expect. Cullen Bunn makes this feel like a true event while also maintaining the boss fight energy from the show's many throwdowns, and Freddie E. Williams II and Andrew Dalhouse bring the heat for those grand battles. Seeing the Dragonzord and Megazord team up with Godzilla to take down King Ghidorah is amazing and equally surreal, and that Mega Dragonzord moment simply stuns, leaping off the page. Williams was born to draw this crossover, and the event as a whole was every bit as fun and filled with fan service as fans hoped. If you're looking for an adventure full of fun and bombastic action, look no further. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 IMMORTAL RED SONJA #6 Perhaps the best, and weirdest, thing about this issue of Immortal Red Sonja is how effortlessly and ridiculously it ups its own ante. Sonja and Lanzlot's quest allows the two iconic heroes to get to know each other, before dovetailing into an adventure that's downright absurd, but still compelling. While Dan Abnett's script is lacking a small amount of the oomph we got from the earlier dynamic of Sonja and her chainmail, there's still a lot of entertaining components of this issue, especially thanks to Luca Colandrea's scrappy art. I'm definitely curious to see what's next for Immortal Red Sonja after this. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE LEAST WE CAN DO #1

The Least We Can Do fails to really sell the oppression and despair of a dystopian future ruled by magic. The new series tries to build a world where magic is controlled by the upper class, but it rushes over the details of the world in favor of sending its main heroine right into the mix with a group of plucky rebels trying to overturn the status quo. While the character design and artwork is great, the plot and pacing (and also strangely the lettering) are a mess. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2 out of 5 LOVE EVERLASTING #2 Love Everlasting #1 quickly tells three versions of the same story, but Love Everlasting #2 opts to take all of its space to unpack that high concept. The slow build across these pages, reflecting an already established pattern, provides readers some space to consider what exactly might be occurring – specific phrases in dialogue seem to wink at readers. It also allows Joan to express herself as more than a caricature as she begins to plot and respond to her unreality. There's still an abundant lack of specificity, but Charretier's depiction of both romantic leads makes their strange journey more interesting than the quick hits that came before. The mystery of Love Everlasting is much more intriguing on its second outing due to the additional texture found in a longer form. Even if the hows and whys of it all remain absent, an abundance of style is sufficient to keep one interested for now. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 MASKERADE #1

Maskerade is a new series from Kevin Smith and Andy Mcelfresh as part of Smith's new Secret Stash Press imprint. The concept is pretty solid—a vigilante in a crime-riddled town with a nifty face-changing gimmick—and the writing flows so smoothly that it could've been lifted from one of Smith's movies. A solid opening issue. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #3 MINDSET #3

Non-linear storytelling done right, Mindset continually takes readers on a spell-binding trip across the worst parts of Silicon Valley. The story settles in comfortably in its third issue, kicking up its murder mystery to the next level. Somewhere between Succession, Breaking Bad, and Knives Out, Mindset is about as thrilling as the medium can get. Couple Kaplan's near-flawless script with Pearson's trip-inducing artwork, and it's harder to find a more complete book on the shelves. Beyond that, Pearson pushes the boundaries even moreso with his pages here, which pushes the story to comic book-Nirvana. Mindset stands tall and only gets better with each passing issue, rightfully finding itself amongst some of the best sequential storytelling available today. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 OVERWATCH: NEW BLOOD #3 The recruitment drive continues as Cassidy continues putting together a super team worthy of protecting the world. While the previous two issues explored a mother/daughter relationship that worked well for this mini-series, this issue featuring Baptiste is a tad too heavy on the exposition and doesn't break the wheel by exploring any outside-of-the-box characterization that I feel a story like this might need to set itself apart. While Baptiste does have an interesting background, the case of mistaken identity that has the two at one another's throats feels a bit tired when it comes to comic book tropes and in a mini-series with five issues, having one that feels like a "filler" isn't a great look. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 A RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE #11 One of the best complete comic stories of the decade completes its run and sticks the landing in a big way. While writer Rick Remender makes sure to check all senses of subtlety out the door, the final issue to this narrative offers the kind of satisfying conclusion that reality seldom gives us, or at least that we're aware of. Artist André Lima Araújo once again brings his A game, showcasing a mundane existence with the most disgusting person imaginable in a way that is exciting to look at and fun to read. A Righteous Thirst for Vengeance is a must read for all comic book fans. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 SACRAMENT #2 With the essentials of this dystopian sci-fi landscape established, Sacrament #2 emphasizes the conflicts and themes to be addressed in the course of an exorcism in the far reaches of space. The manner in which both faith and science are represented comes with a clear sense of skepticism about all man-made systems, and provides an abundance of nuance for readers to see their own experiences reflected. It's the ambiguity that really makes the horror elements in this comic work, especially when combined with Frusin's cold, creepy approach to the setting. Vass' loss of faith, hallucinations and strange science, and withdrawals from addiction make his perspective wholly unreliable but endlessly fascinating. With the stage set for an exorcism here, Sacrament promises the best (or worst, if you're Vass) is still ahead. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 SAMURAI DOGGY #2 The second issue of Samurai Doggy proves disappointingly thin. The entire issue revolves around a new character trying to acquire an implied illicit substance in the moments leading up to events seen in the first issue. It's a fine enough premise but isn't anything interesting in the execution, no real hook. By the issue's end, we still know nothing interesting about this character, and his interactions with his dealers aren't interesting enough on their own to make this feel like a worthwhile story. It all feels like it's building up to something that never happens. The issue's visual style remains its biggest draw, but even here, there are some fundamental storytelling flaws. The layouts have panels flowing awkwardly from one to the next, and it isn't always clear what exactly is happening and why. There aren't even the opportunities to cut loose with stylish splashes and spreads, as seen in the first issue, since it has taken the focus off of the titular swordsman. If the idea here is the have Samurai Doggy wander in and out of other people's stories or even the opposite, that's fine, but the creators will have to execute much better than this if they want to keep readers interested. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 SEVEN SONS #4

The best issue yet of Seven Sons as it actually gets into the meat of its plot and puts aside its larger, less detail-oriented world building. Writers Robert Windom and Kelvin Mao make the wise decision of closing in their focus this issue, following one character for the bulk of their narrative real estate, and to the success of the series overall. As said three times already, Jae Lee's artwork remains the real reason to keep reading though, and the colors by June Chung stand out in a good way this time around. Some unique panel layouts also come to the forefront in issue #4, which embodies the chaotic nature of the narrative. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext