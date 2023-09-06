Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 9/6/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Blue Beetle #1, Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance – Omega #1, and Hunt for the Skinwalker #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATMAN #137 If the opening of "The Gotham War" was bad, Batman #137 just doubles down on it to be just as terrible. The conflict makes no sense and Zdarsky is failing Batman as a character hard, so hard that Batman isn't even recognizable as DC's iconic hero. Instead, he's the problem at the center of this and while there would be value in telling a story in which Batman realized that he is as much a contributor to Gotham's problems as he is a solution, that's very clearly not what is at play here. The only thing of any value here is that the fight sequences look interesting, but they narratively are garbage so what actual value they have is almost entirely negated. This issue feels very much like they've just taken literal years of Batman development and thrown them in the garbage to push through a half-baked idea of pure, rushed, nonsensical ridiculousness. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 1 out of 5 BIRDS OF PREY #1 There are a lot of reasons why Birds of Prey #1 can be dubbed excellent: Kelly Thompson's snappy and heartfelt script, Leonardo Romero and Jordie Bellarie's impossibly-classic and Alex Toth-esque aesthetic, and plot twists that are so genius, you'll find yourself shocked DC hasn't already done them yet. On top of all of that, this first issue gives the mere concept of Birds of Prey the weight it deserves – perfectly bouncing back to the book's impossibly-cool globe-trotting roots while still carrying the history of recent runs for the team. Birds of Prey #1 is a shining example of what makes the "Dawn of DC" initiative work so well, and I am incredibly excited to see where it goes next. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 BLUE BEETLE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] With Graduation Day in the rearview mirror, Jaime Reyes is off to bigger and better things in DC's newest ongoing series Blue Beetle. Jaime has proven himself time and again as worthy of not just the Scarab but also the trust of those he is sworn to protect, and that carries into this new story. Writer Josh Trujillo shifts the focus from Jaime's growth as a hero to his growth as a leader, mentor, and peacekeeper. It's an effective shift, especially when paired with the arrival of the Horizon and the greater presence of the former foes turned allies Dynastes and Nitida. Artist Adrián Gutiérrez and colorist Wil Quintana are phenomenal throughout the issue as well, infusing every page with unreal energy and personality. It's a wonderful time to be a Blue Beetle fan, and this newest era is off to one hell of a start. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 CITY BOY #4 City Boy finds a way to continue its core concept without ever getting close to stale — something that feels like a marvel, especially given how new its titular protagonist is. A personal journey to Bludhaven puts Cameron's powers, and the fate of the world, at risk once again, and the resulting story leaves room for some compelling conversation about the city's role in the larger DCU. Greg Pak and Minkyu Jung continue to craft a story that's not only well-executed and scrappy, it's a fascinating proof of concept for why its titular hero is worth following. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 FIRE & ICE: WELCOME TO SMALLVILLE #1 It's been a long time coming for Fire & Ice to get their due, but Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville more than pulls it off. in the hands of Joanne Starer and artist Natacha Bustos, the issue delivers what might be comics' most iconic friendship with both deep and obvious respect for their character histories while also leaning into more modern complexity. The result is a comic that has the feel of the Justice League of the late 1980s but with a bit more awareness, with both Bea and Tora treated as real characters with flaws, frustrations, and legitimate complaints about how they're seen and treated by the rest of the superhero community. It's also just fun, which brings it all together in a fun read that is both serious but doesn't take itself too serious. It is pitch perfect in every way. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #10 This latest issue finally reveals the mystery behind why there are two Jokers running around, and while the ultimate answer isn't as mind-blowing as I would have hoped, the story is solid enough to look past it. Rosenberg and Di Giandomenico are able to weave a compelling story following one of the Jokers in this Joker war, maintaining his menace while continuing to inject questions as to which Clown Prince of Crime is the real deal. As usual, The Man Who Stopped Laughing also had Francavilla returning to artistic duties for a humorous side story that pulls back more layers. DC #2 (Photo: DC) JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #6 Justice Society of America #6 sets the stage for a new generation of heroes as it draws upon both Stargirl: The Lost Children and Per Degaton's recent time-travel rampage to (re-)introduce readers to a slew of new legacy heroes, primarily tied to Golden Age icons. Although earlier issues in the series could seem scattered, the abundance of new conflicts and characters present here all stem from a similar origin and provide what is essentially a series of vignettes with some cohesion. Nearly every introduction provides a compelling start, whether it's the curse afflicting Salem the Witch Girl, Cherry Bomb's lack of control, or Ladybug's sole attachment to her past. There's a tremendous amount of promise found amongst this eccentric collection of sidekicks and artist Marco Santucci does an excellent job of displaying their designs without losing track of the emotions present in each sequence. The energy present in the second arc of Justice Society of America recalls Johns' earliest work at DC Comics on the same title in a warm fashion that promises this series' best days still lie ahead of it. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 PEACEMAKER TRIES HARD! #5 Peacemaker and Red Bee's raid on The Brain's hideout is a non-stop deluge of escalating action and humor resulting in one of the single most enjoyable issues of superhero comics released this year. The narrative is woven together by an ongoing dialogue between the two heroes that regularly plays against the actions on the page to enhance their characterizations and ideas. Small jokes, like Red Bee unscrewing a drain Peacemaker attempts to force open, and big ones, like being confronted by an army of Deathstroke babies, hit hard and deliver belly laughs throughout the issue. Shaded action beats with over-the-top onomatopoeia (avoiding the grawlix annoyances of other Black Label releases) maintain a frantic pace delivering three big action sequences. Throughout all of that violence, there's a sincere, almost innocent, heart to the comic that resonates with two weirdos caring deeply for their animal companions and striving to be ever-so-slightly better. Peacemaker Tries Hard! summons both R-rated action and laughs along with a surprisingly sweet story that could only exist in superhero comics; the only bad news is that only one issue remains. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5 POISON IVY #14 As Poison Ivy goes, this issue is just pretty okay—which is still high praise—but coming off of "Knight Terrors," it has a little bit of table setting to do to reestablish what had been going on prior to the event and while that's not the most exciting, this issue does it serviceably. Pam's part of the story feels a little confusing and, to an extent, slightly forced, but Janet from HR gets a bit more time to shine and it's a delight. Wilson does such a good job of exploring the regular person's perspective and, by extension, the idea that no one is hero or villain as everyone switches sides at least once. It's an idea that we don't dig into nearly enough in stories, especially when it comes to Batman and the overall world of superheroes so approaching it here is an absolute gem. We may be doing a good bit of catch up with this issue, but it's still solid. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SHAZAM! #3 The stranger Shazam! grows, the better it gets. In the course of Shazam! #3, readers encounter a squabbling sextet of ancient gods, Gorilla City, an alien T-Rex accountant, and the family's talkative tiger babysitter; each of these images are rendered in fabulous fashion by Dan Mora who updates the Silver Age's greatest charms for a new era. All of these idiosyncratic elements are neatly woven together into a story that's clearly more than its individual components. Conspiracies in outer space and magical conflicts alike are slowly weaving themselves together and carving out space for robust themes to emerge as Billy questions his relationship with such immense power. While the source of the gods' angst with their champion and nebulous threats from the stars remain unclear, Shazam! #3 provides plenty of new details and spectacle as Billy learns about his new predicament and each new sequence offers an abundance of wondrous visuals. Shazam! Is a bona fide can't-miss comic for anyone who loves fun-filled superhero series. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 STEELWORKS #4 Steelworks continues to shine the brightest when it focuses on John Henry Irons, his company, and the interesting mission that works for a world where Superman isn't needed. Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #33 Since its release nearly 40 years, "Kraven's Last Hunt"—perhaps the most acclaimed Spider-Man comic published since Amazing Spider-Man #33 (vol. 1)—many subsequent writers have attempted to homage or recreate the story, often to very limited success. The Amazing Spider-Man #33 (vol. 6) promises to be the first outing to recapture that magic. Using Peter's infection with Norman's sins in the prior issue to invert many of the familiar dynamics, it places Peter Parker, now driven by rage and cruelty, into the role of the hunter. Even while Vermin, Kraven's son, and even a coffin all play familiar roles, the dynamics are entirely new and focused on questioning Peter's heroic identity as Spider-Man. This is framed in a number of ways, including an impressive bit of captioned lettering that contrasts characters' conscious and subconscious thoughts. Although the framing is excellent, it excels most under artist Patrick Gleason's response to the iconic work of Mike Zeck. Gleason never denies his own style, exaggerating forms and providing plenty of power, especially in an impressive splash of Peter screaming. He draws in a number of influences from the original work, including at least one specific sequence and an appreciation for using darkness to frame scenes. It is clear how Zeck's eye influences Gleason's own approach, but the work on the page delivers something new and compelling in its synthesis. Amazing Spider-Man #33 (already a notable number) lays out an enormous feat for the story ahead as it seeks to rival a piece of the Spider-Man canon but the tact and skill displayed in this set up makes that feat seem entirely achievable. This may be the best story yet in an already excellent run. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BLACK PANTHER #4 The first half of this new issue is a bit of a departure for the series, focusing entirely on the action-heavy battle with Deathlok. The action is clear, quick, and exciting, wrapping up before it wears out its welcome. In the back half, Black Panther gets back to the investigative storyline that has made the series so special. It gets a little denser than previous issues, but it's still leagues ahead of other current superhero sagas. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4.5 out of 5 DOCTOR STRANGE #7 Doctor Strange and General Strange come toe-to-toe in a battle of the wits, a fight fought with words and strategy over spells and mystical castings. MacKay presents an exceptionally fresh conflict, one in which Stephen is left to grapple with his future self's murderous path despite his oath as a doctor to save lives no matter what the cost. The water that is the War of the Seven Spheres is beginning to simmer once again, and if MacKay and Ferry can make it boil, Strange fans may have a serious hit on their hands. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #11 Fantastic Four #11 drives right to the heart of The Thing – a hard-nosed exterior concealing the biggest heart of Marvel Comics. The issue provides another well conceived, one-and-done adventure featuring a classic enemy posing a series of unique challenges for Ben Grimm to solve, all while he's nagged by a stray dog who simply won't leave him alone. While the dog is initially made out to be a hanger-on, the development and experiments performed slowly draw its relationship with Grimm to the issue's forefront and provides a rewarding (albeit inevitable from page one) bonding experience for the two. It is sweet without being saccharine and sincerely considers the perspective of a canine, rather than struggling to anthropomorphize its point of view. Both the grand challenges and Grimm's specific responses are well illustrated, drawing the scientific method into the issue, even if Coello still struggles to maintain a consistent (and firm) composition of The Thing's face. This issue is a heartwarming affair in the best sort of way, opting to succeed on reader's expectations rather than defy. I, for one, am very excited to see more of The Thing and his new best friend. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE – OMEGA #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Weapons of Vengeance is a Marvel event done right. No world-ending plot is needed, just a demonic invasion that is at as small of a scale as that can be. Faithful to both of its eponymous heroes, Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance – Omega #1 is a suitable ending for this event that also sets the stage for what's next in both Ghost Rider and Wolverine. And as it does all that, nothing is lost as a result of Percy's balancing act between the two series. At the end of this event, its story is wrapped up as tightly as can be and each of the characters Involved have an exciting new arc set for the future. It doesn't get much better than this in superhero comics. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 IMMORTAL X-MEN #15 There's a scene in Immortal X-Men #15 where Sebastian Shaw and Selene take turns grandstanding. The scene establishes their motivations well enough – Shaw's greed and hunger for power, Selene's bloodlust. Despite that, it's hard not to think about how much more interesting these motivations were when these villainous characters had to work with their enemies. Now that they've reverted to their typical killing and plundering, a spark is lost, but Gillen and Medina make the most of it. With Curiel's help, the issue feels consistent with the artwork of preceding issues, with perhaps a bit more bite to the action, which fits the story as Orchis is taking the fight for the fallen paradise. Elsewhere, the faith-based story of Hope, Exodus, Destiny, and the wandering mutants in the desert begins to take on a new shape with the revelation of where they are and who is there with them. It's two fronts of the war for Eden, fought amongst the fallen, and if this is going to be Krakoa's last act, that's a hell of a note to go out on. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 MAGNETO #2 Magneto's throwback miniseries continues to be fascinating. While the rest of the X-Men world is dealing with the "Fall of X," here we have a miniseries where Eric is internally combatting how the character has been written over the years, from cackling villain to complex mentor and back again. I don't take too much stock in the "daughter" reveal and the New Mutants cast can't quite shed that 90s cheesiness at times, but everything involving Eric's mental struggle is gripping. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 MOON KNIGHT #27 The introduction of Hunter's Moon has done wonders for Moon Knight, introducing a new layer of mythology to an already extensive lore while also providing a stark contrast to how Marc operates as a fist of Khonshu. Writer Jed MacKay continues to explore those differences in Moon Knight #27, but the expansion of Hunter's Moon's own abilities can't help but steal the show at times, especially in one gorgeous sequence by the talented team of artist Federico Sabbatini and color artist Rachelle Rosenberg. The art style fits the mind bending investigation to a tee, and at the center of this mind trip is an unexpected and emotional discovery that gives the story its heart. Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) SCARLET WITCH #8 Scarlet Witch is easily the most consistent book in Marvel's arsenal managing to deliver a top-notch story that subverts expectations in all the right ways. In this latest issue, Wanda's newest mission puts her toe-to-toe with Loki, and Steve Orlando's script delivers a shining portrait of each of their unconventional comic histories. Lorenzo Tammetta and Sara Pichelli's art is absolutely seamless, and Frank William's colors are especially gorgeous. If you're somehow not reading Scarlet Witch yet, use this week's issue as an opportunity to fix that. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 SILK #5 The latest Silk series comes to a decent conclusion. The bulk of Emily Kim's volume has been about playing with dream logic and imagery as Cindy Moon has been navigating literal nightmares, Kim brings this all to a head with some fun ideas that are best seen in comics. Silk #5 once again has some great art by IG Guara and colors by Ian Herring which help sell the unique tones that are present. Silk fans will certainly find something fun here, but this series is more built on the dream pitch rather than telling a fun Silk story, whose presence often felt ancillary. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 SILVER SURFER REBIRTH: LEGACY #1 Silver Surfer Rebirth: Legacy goes live this week with its first issue, and it puts our favorite chrome hero in a tight spot. We unite with the Silver Surfer as he completes a mission with Captain Marvel's son, but things go awry with a secret identity is revealed. The twist ends with a cliffhanger that puts Silver Surface's life in danger, and it seems the hero is not at fault for the crime he has been accused of. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 SPIDER-GWEN ANNUAL #1 Spider-Gwen Annual #1 is one of those annuals that relies on the reader being current on the stories preceding it to fully understand what is happening—it's technically the next chapter in the Contest of Chaos rather than a true annual—but even at that, it's a fun little read. Gwen and Ami find themselves in a medieval setting that ends up being not exactly what it seems so you get quips, action, and some interesting pop culture references that are a lot of fun. The art is enjoyable as well in that it offers sort of a unique take on the different styles within the setting and it makes the reading of things just a bit more fun. Overall, other than it being a part of a larger whole, it's not a bad issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS #38 This proper Star Wars series leans into the silliness of a sentient Scourge attempting to infiltrate as many droids as possible, as one droid specifically is seen barely escaping infection in Jabba's Palace and going to great lengths to avoid acquisition. Meanwhile, Lando and Lobot enact their scheme to break into the Palace to unite with this droid, and while they ultimately cross paths, it's possible they are in an even more dangerous situation than where they started. Given that this issue features a flashback in which Lobot is seen wearing a big, purple wig, it's clear that this series is leaning into the absurdity of the Dark Droids crossover event, even if other titles are taking things a bit more seriously. In addition to be entertaining in its own right, the book also explains how Lando got into Jabba's Palace in the first place, a point which was glazed over in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. This trio of characters will hopefully continue to serve as the focal point of Star Wars during the Dark Droids event, as they all play well off of each other in the face of a convoluted threat. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #2 The Scourge first comes for the metal, but now it's coming for the meat, as the droid operating system that has been resurrected sets its sights on somehow jumping into a human body in hopes of controlling the Force. Potentially the sacrifice of this being the second installment in the storyline is that the story has to deliver plenty of exposition in favor of narrative momentum, which is made especially convoluted with the incorporation of a droid's syntax. Despite the last issue teasing that the Scourge has entered C-3PO, that's still not interesting enough to make this issue feel particularly lively. Still, even if the book largely felt like it was just spinning its wheels, it does tease that the next chapter could be a bit more engaging. Baked into the concept is something relatively campy, so even though we know the book likely won't come with any major payoffs, it could serve as an entertaining ancillary adventure. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN #26 On a fundamental level, X-Men #26 delivers familiar mutant-based storytelling beats. The humans are oppressing the mutants. The mutants are not taking it well, and they're fighting back. Things are a bit more desperate than usual, and this time, the X-Men are out for blood instead of respect. However, there are cringeworthy elements, including the repeated use of "resist" as a catchphrase long after overuse of the word online sapped all strength from it. Other Publishers #1 BUFFY: THE LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #2 Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer #2 establishes a familiar status quo for our new slayer, Thessaly. The story of why Santa Carmen is such a hotbed of supernatural activity is similar to how the Mayor established Sunnydale. The issue keeps to familiar tropes but adds some twists. Where Buffy and Giles often dealt with a distant, unsupportive Watchers' Council, Anya's inability to adapt to the new regime's tech-heavy, hands-on approach causes similar tension. However, in another inversion, the slayer seems much more comfortable with the council than the watcher. Elsewhere, Buffy still struggles to accept her new role as a watcher rather than a slayer and seems determined to sabotage her relationship with Spike. Despite the wrinkles, it all rings a little too familiar to be genuinely exciting, and the busy artwork makes it hard to connect with the characters. However, it at least feels like a story built on firmer ground than some of the Buffy comics that preceded it. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 DARK SPACES: GOOD DEEDS #4 Dark Spaces: Good Deeds fully reveals what has been pretty plain from the start: European settlers didn't build St. Augustine on uninhabited land. They wiped out the indigenous population of Turtle Island and built the town atop their graves and the ruins of their community. It's a version of the old "built on a native burial ground" trope, but Good Deeds treats the idea with more respect, nuance, and detail than usually afforded by shlocky horror stories. The visual juxtaposition of the conquerors and their successors, the present-day Founders' Council, might be a little on the nose but is a worthwhile punctuation mark on generations of damage done. If the series could pick this or any of its various subplots and side mysteries to focus on, then it could move at a more captivating pace. As is, there's still too much going on for readers to keep up with, but as it approaches the end, it's easier to appreciate the tale in its fuller form. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 FIREFLY: THE FALL GUYS #1 Firefly: The Fall Guys brings the Serenity crew back to comics after some time away, and the approach leans into the Western aspects of the property after a long string of stories that upped the sci-fi elements. It's a newcomer-friendly issue as it goes out of its way to present a full crew roll call over multiple pages. While the sci-fi elements may be toned down, the story still operates on a larger-than-usual scale, involving a political assassination that could affect the whole galaxy. Still, there's something comforting about seeing the Serenity gang getting double-crossed and having their heist go sideways. The artwork is too flat and clean to convey the run-down quality of the Firefly universe, but otherwise, it's a solid enough start to the series. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 GODZILLA: HERE THERE BE DRAGONS #3 The third installment of Here There Be Dragons shifts the story's premise once again as the devastated Spanish armada from issue #1 is revealed to have a single survivor with an extensive backstory. That origin along with a global kaiju-conspiracy are both narrated with exceptional clarity by an imprisoned pirate with, supposedly, only the luck of a survivor. It's possible this figure will be revealed to possess his own secrets in time, but for now the expository captions he delivers seem too convenient by far. There's still plenty of fun to be had amidst the chaos on Monster Island and depictions of grand kaiju battles from the past. A spread featuring ancient civilizations from around the world confronting different monsters sets Here There Be Dragons as a gateway to a secret history of antiquity, but it would be much more intriguing if the series had a way to show readers this discovery instead of simply telling them about it. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Hunt for the Skinwalker doesn't deliver a perfect debut, but does it really have to? The good far outweighs the not-so-good in this first issue, and it's easy to see the potential of what the series might become in the months ahead. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3.5 out of 5 KILL YOUR DARLINGS #1 Kill Your Darlings #1 is an absolute trip. What starts off as capturing the imagination of young child quickly devolves into something dark and ethereal, yet somehow familiar. Plenty of comics have dealt with trauma and how a child's imagination can carry them through the darkest chapters of their life, but the book takes things a step further by having the horrors carry over into our protagonist's world of imagination. The twist is jaw-dropping and gruesome, but never fails to be captivating. Consider this a must-read. -- Connor Casey Rating: 5 out of 5 MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: FORGE OF DESTINY #1 This prequel series to Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is about what fans might expect, plenty of set-up and exposition that you may already know but which total newcomers might need. Even for those unfamiliar with MOTU though, this may become tedious. Writer Tim Seeley's work on the MOTU "What If"-style series Masterverse was a little more interesting than what we get here. Other Publishers #2 ONCE UPON A TIME AT THE END OF THE WORLD #9 Once Upon a Time at the End of the World has always possessed a fable-like quality; it's in the title. Nearing the end of "The Rise and Fall of Golgonooza," it becomes more evident as both Maceo and Mezzy pursue their goals and ignore every reason to consider an alternative. The issue functions better as a metaphor for a struggling relationship than the post-apocalyptic odyssey it presents. The mounting deaths possess plenty of creativity, especially one involving roses and thorns, and Leila Del Duca's visual metaphors for the distance and lack of connection between the pair work well on the page. Yet the plot itself is stretched so thin with issue #9 seeming only to repeat what was already known as events grow worse that it all becomes wearisome. That's made especially true when the final pages arrive and it's unclear exactly what readers should understand from a revelation that's likely pure hallucination. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 PROJECT: CRYPTID #1 I was amazed to discover when I picked up Project: Cryptid #1 for this review that the likes of Grant Morrison, Paul Cornell, and Mark Russell were involved. Ultimately, the anthology series focusing on an electric death worms, yetis, and various other horrific creatures. The shining star of the issue is Cornell's bonkers story about "Wormy And Me," and while Morrison's prose story is worth a read, the issue's story focusing on a Sasquatch feels like the weakest of the bunch by a fairly wide margin. The initial story feels something like a "Tales From The Crypt" segment but doesn't add in anything we haven't seen quite a bit before, with some questionable art as well. Ultimately, Project: Cryptid justifies a buy for only $3.99 but the flaws are a little tough to ignore. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 PURR EVIL #2 Purr Evil #2 continues its wicked journey this week with a first date. As our protagonist finds themselves spending the day with a crush, things go awry fast when their feline demons make themselves known. Though filled with action, this fast-paced issue brings little to the table, so Purr Evil will need to toss a treat to readers soon to keep them sticking around. -- Megan Peters Rating: 2 out of 5 QUEST #2 While the artwork still lacks a certain energy, Quest takes a noticeable step forward with issue #2 The story clearly wants to take its time with its rescue mission, so outside of a new member joining the party and reaching a riverside town there isn't much in the way of plot progression. That time is instead used on world-building, making the journey feel massive and setting more realistic with accounts from common folk completely unrelated from all the royalty we spent time with last issue. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 THE SACRIFICERS #2 The Sacrificers #2 focuses its narrative on the world below, specifically the children led in chains toward some nebulous sacrifice. Those around Pigeon are given their own perspectives, ranging from Noom who sees this ritual as a life-giving celebration to a pair of human children who rely upon self-interest and violence to persist. It serves as a tour of a land with varied inhabitants and cultures while simultaneously building a sense of intrigue about what exactly is to be sacrificed – a mystery only deepened in the issue's final pages. Throughout this journey Max Fiumara's work provides each new climate and civilization with its own personality. Noom's Orca-like people and their grand halls are instantly memorable, even when appearing in only a few pages, and the montage of difficult treks provides a sprawling sense of scope. Wherever The Sacrificers is building toward, its purposeful pacing and gorgeous realization promises readers this is a story worth their patience. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 SHEENA: QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE – FATAL EXAMS #1 As someone who isn't as well versed in the world of Sheena, I wasn't exactly sure what to expect from Sheena: Queen of the Jungle – Fatal Exams. Luckily Fatal Exams' first issue had things covered, providing a quick but relatively thorough onboarding of the character and what immediately sets her apart, and the issue was quite the pleasant surprise. Writers Wes Clark Jr. and Steven E. De Souza showcase Sheena's charisma throughout the issue, which sets up some shockingly lethal fight sequences about midway through. 