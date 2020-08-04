The Weekly Pull: Dark Nights: Death Metal, Giant-Size X-Men, Horizon Zero Dawn, and More

It is nearly a new comic book day once again. New releases are on the way and will hit comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Every week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the releases we're most excited about that will be arriving in stores. Those releases might be from the big two or a smaller publisher. They might be new monthly issues, an original graphic novel, or a collected edition. It can involve superheroes or come from any other genre. Whatever it may be that has us excited, if it goes on sale this week, then we're going to let you know all about it. This week, Robert Kirman launches his latest ongoing series, The Dreaming enters a new era, and Horizon Zero Dawn comes to comics. There's also a Giant-Size helping of X-Men and a new Dark Nights: Death Metal tie-in. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're most excited about reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly review roundup and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Collapser (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Shaun Simon and Mikey Way

Art by Ilias Kyriazis

Collapser (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Shaun Simon and Mikey Way

Art by Ilias Kyriazis

Published by Young Animal Collapser is undoubtedly one of the best series I read last year, and I couldn't be happier that it's finally getting a trade paperback. The six-issue run follows Liam James, a young man who struggles with anxiety but finds solace in his weekly DJing gig. After a bizarre chain of events, Liam wakes up with a literal black hole inside of his chest, which turns him into a sort of cosmic superhero. The series takes its bizarre concept and absolutely excels at it, with a heartfelt narrative from Shaun Simon and My Chemical Romance's Mikey Way, and some legitimately trippy art from Ilias Kyriazis. This miniseries is too perfect, poignant, and creative to ignore. — Jenna Anderson

Dark Nights: Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights #1 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Marguerite Bennett, Garth Ennis, Daniel Warren Johnson, Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, Peter J. Tomasi, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson

Art by Tony Salvador Daniel, Francesco Francavilla, Jamal Igle, Daniel Warren Johnson, Joelle Jones, Riley Rossmo

Published by DC Comics Fans have already met some crazy Batmen in Dark Nights: Death Metal, but get ready for that world to expand even further in the new Legend of the Dark Knights one-shot. The book features a host of short stories from an amazing roster of writers and artists, and if you want to learn more about favorites like Batmobeast or B-Rex or check out the origin of The Robin King, this is a book you don’t want to miss. That’s just the tip of the iceberg too, so if you’re into Death Metal, this is an easy yes. — Matthew Aguilar prevnext

The Dreaming: Waking Hours #1 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by G. Willow Wilson

Art by Nick Robles

The Dreaming: Waking Hours #1 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by G. Willow Wilson

Art by Nick Robles

Published by DC Black Label The Dreaming returns in a new form with a new creative team this week. G. Willow Wilson, the writer of the Eisner-winning series Invisible Kingdom, teams with rising star artist Nick Robles for a brand new story that acts as a perfect starting point for Sandman Universe-curious readers. The story involves William Shakespeare, a mainstay of The Sandman's narrative since The Sandman #20. The story examines Shakespeare's ambiguous origin as a means of exploring the identities of Lindy, a graduate student and single mother struggling to get by, and Ruin, a mess of a nightmare that escaped from the Dreaming. It's the type of story that The Sandman's mythology exists to tell, and in such capable hands, it should make for excellent reading. -- Jamie Lovett

Fire Power by Kirkman & Samnee #1 (Photo: Skybound/Image Comics) Written by Robert Kirkman

Art by Chris Samnee

Fire Power by Kirkman & Samnee #1 (Photo: Skybound/Image Comics) Written by Robert Kirkman

Art by Chris Samnee

Published by Skybound I didn't expect to like Fire Power at first. Chris Samnee is one of the great comic book artists of this generation, but I was worried that it would turn out he's spending his time and talent working on little more than an Iron Fist riff when he could be doing something more interesting. It turns out that I was both right and wrong. Fire Power debuted with a prelude graphic novel in July, and yes, it's every bit the Iron Fist riff that it appears to be on the surface. But it is also excellent. Samnee's storytelling abilities elevate any material, and writer Robert Kirkman made sure that the characters were vulnerable and charming enough to be endearing. The first issue of the ongoing Fire Power series catches up with Owen Johnson long after his journey to that Shaolin temple where he unlocked the Fire Power within himself. Now he's back at home living the domestic, suburban life, but as the saying goes, his past isn't done with him yet. Check out Fire Power for the sublime art. Stay for the characters and adventure. -- Jamie Lovett

Giant-Size X-Men: Fantomex #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Jonathan Hickman

Arty by Rod Reis

Giant-Size X-Men: Fantomex #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Jonathan Hickman

Arty by Rod Reis

Published by Marvel Comics One of the most intriguing X-Men is getting his time in the sun thanks to Giant-Size X-Men: Fantomex #1. Jonathan Hickman and Rod Reis will showcase the super-thief as he looks to break into one of the most challenging locations around…the World. That's right, Fantomex has to break into his own home away from home, and while few have his skill set, you just know things are going to go badly when all is said and done. Any chance we have to see what Fantomex is up to is one worth taking, and this promises to be a fun ride. — Matthew Aguilar

Horizon Zero Dawn #1 (Photo: Titan Comics) Written by Anne Toole

Art by Ann Maulina

Horizon Zero Dawn #1 (Photo: Titan Comics) Written by Anne Toole

Art by Ann Maulina

Published by Titan Comics Horizon Zero Dawn is a truly breathtaking game set in fascinating sci-fi lore, which makes its jump into comics long overdue. The first issue of this new series will follow Aloy and Talanah in the events following the game and is sure to be a gorgeous thrill ride through and through. If you're among the many who are eagerly awaiting the release of the game's sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, this will hopefully help tide you over in the meantime. — Jenna Anderson

Undiscovered Country #7 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Scott Snyder, Charles Soule

Art by Giuseppe Camuncoli, Leonardo Marcello Grassi

Undiscovered Country #7 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Scott Snyder, Charles Soule

Art by Giuseppe Camuncoli, Leonardo Marcello Grassi

Published by Image Comics Undiscovered Country #7 kicks off a new story arc in the dystopian series, which is a big reason it's on my list this week. With the expedition team having escaped the Destiny Man and crossed into Unity, the landscape and everything else changes dramatically. While Undiscovered Country #7 isn't exactly a prime hopping-on point if you're new to the series, it's an issue that presents some pretty interesting concepts and definitely makes the reader think and is one worth checking out. -- Nicole Drum

Usagi Yojimbo #11 (Photo: IDW Publishing) Writing and art by Stan Sakai

Usagi Yojimbo #11 (Photo: IDW Publishing) Writing and art by Stan Sakai

Published by IDW Publishing Last month's Usagi Yojimbo #10 was a stellar self-contained story that also laid the groundwork for Usagi's return to his home province—a place dominated by his enemies and filled with grief and lost loves. The return itself is enough to tip off long-time readers of Stan Sakai's samurai saga that this story will offer a significant turning point in the rabbit ronin's journey. Even before the first issue has arrived, it's apparent that there will be many reunions, some of which could easily turn violent. The series has been on a hot streak since making the jump to IDW and it feels as though the past year has all been building to this storyline. Usagi Yojimbo is returning home after many years away, and there's no way that homecoming won't lead to some very memorable comics from one of the medium's most-talented cartoonists. -- Chase Magnett

Vampire: The Masquerade #1 (Photo: Vault Comics) Written by Tim Seely, Tini Howard & Blake Howard

Art by Devmalya Pramanik, Nathan Gooden

Vampire: The Masquerade #1 (Photo: Vault Comics) Written by Tim Seely, Tini Howard & Blake Howard

Art by Devmalya Pramanik, Nathan Gooden

Published by Vault Comics If you're a fan or player of World of Darkness' Vampire: The Masquerade, this week's Vampire: The Masquerade #1 from Vault Comics is a new comic you don't want to miss. The book contains two stories -- one by Tim Seely with art by Devmalya Pramanik, and the other by Tini Howard and Blake Howard with art from Nathan Gooden -- and offers various elements of the larger World of Darkness setting and Vampire lore. While not necessarily a book for those new to the setting, those familiar will enjoy sinking their teeth into things (and yes, pun intended.) -- Nicole Drum