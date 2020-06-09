The Weekly Pull: Batman, Daredevil, Snowpiercer, and More

New comic book day is here again. Numerous releases will be hitting comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the latest releases we're most excited about hitting stores. It can be a release from the big two or a smaller publisher, a new monthly issue, original graphic novels, or trade paperback collection. It can be superhero fare or any other genre. Whatever it is, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, then it's fair game, and we're going to let you know about it. This week sees some bold new storytelling in titles like Batman, Daredevil, and Killadelphia, the launch of a new Adventureman series from some of comics' fan favorites, and some truly groundbreaking trade paperbacks. Keep reading to see our picks for this week in comics. Then, come back tomorrow for ComicBook.com's weekly comics reviews and again next week for more comic book recommendations and reviews. What new comics are you most looking forward to this week? Let us know which books have you the most excited that you're looking forward to reading in the comments section.

Adventureman #1 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Matt Fraction

Art by Rachel and Terry Dodson

Published by Image Comics I know almost nothing about this comic book as I like to write my recommendations before I’ve started work on reviews. What I can tell you is that I am incredibly excited to open up Adventureman #1 in a few minutes, and discovering something brand new from a collection of creators who have produced some of my very favorite modern comics. There’s a reason most of us nerds know the names Fraction and Dodson, and it’s because they have produced compelling, challenging, and commonly comical work within the medium. They demonstrate range and vary the style, tone, and approach of their projects. So when this crew gets together to offer an oversized debut tackling classic heroic tropes of American comics and pulp magazines, that gets the biggest “buy it” I can give. Whatever comes out of these pages, I’m already confident that it will be something worth discussing. -- Chase Magnett

Batman #92 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Guillem March

Published by DC Comics The long-awaited full-on debut of Punchline arrives this week in Batman #92 and while that's one really solid reason to check the issue out, there's a whole lot more to the issue than just a colorful and terrifying new villain. Thanks to the pandemic, it's been a while since we found out the "what's next" when it comes to The Designer's grand plan for Batman and Gotham City, not to mention Catwoman's plans to counter it and it's those elements of the issue that make it one you don't want to miss. Lots of action, plenty of intrigue, and a few surprises along the way. It's well worth a read or two since there's a lot to take in -- in the best possible way. -- Nicole Drum

Daredevil #20 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Marco Checchetto

Published by Marvel Comics The current volume of Daredevil is the best the series has offered since Frank Miller was scripting pages for ol’ hornhead. That praise is sincere and doesn’t come lightly considering the murderer’s row of talent who have left their mark on this iconic title. However, Zdarsky and his collaborators have already left a stunning mark on one of the best franchises in all comics’ history, examining the nature of violence and how structures resist change while still delivering a thrilling superhero narrative packed with twists. The choice to tell a climactic battle across New York City in two issues, concluding here in Daredevil #20, rather than spread it across a standard six-issue arc or stuff it with miniseries and crossovers, speaks to the concepts and narrative excellence displayed. I don’t know how this battle will end, but I am confident that every moment will be earned with clear character work, a focused vision, and some stellar pages of storytelling. Let the greatest series at Marvel Comics today continue! -- Chase Magnett

Dryad #2 (Photo: Oni Press) Written by Kurtis Wiebe

Art by Justin Osterling

Published by Oni Press Oni Press' Dryad was a delightful surprise, and now writer Kurtis Wiebe and artist Justin Osterling are back with the newest chapter. Rana and Griffon managed to release an ancient evil, and now it's up to the family to keep the evil from destroying their beloved home of Frostbrook from being overrun as well as to discover why it is a target in the first place, and we can't wait to see how things play out from here. -- Matthew Aguilar

Excellence #7 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Brandon Thomas

Art by Khary Randolph and Emilio Lopez

Published by Image Comics Excellence was easily one of the best series of 2019, and it's looking to keep that title in 2020 with Excellence #7. Writer Brandon Thomas and artists Khary Randolph and Emilio Lopez bring you back to the world of magic, politics, and family, as Spencer Dales attempts to take down the oppressive Aegis agency, and despite the overwhelming odds, it would seem the seeds of their destruction have already been planted, and we cannot wait to see what happens next. -- Matthew Aguilar

Killadelphia #6 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Rodney Barnes

Art by Jason Shawn Alexander

Published by Image Comics I've been recommending Killadelphia pretty much since its first issue and that hasn't changed with issue #6, but there's something about this week's issue that feels particularly timely given the state of the world as it confronts issues of racism and police brutality. The issue sees the fight against founding father John Adams (who is a vampire) and his twisted idea of "fixing" America reach a stunning conclusion, but woven into it are questions about equality, history, race, and the idea of what a better future really looks like. It's a breathtaking book, one with a lot of thought-provoking moments you just can't miss. -- Nicole Drum

Snowpiercer Vol. 1: The Escape (Photo: Titan Comics) Written by Jacques Lob

Art by Jean-Marc Rochette

Published by Titan Comics TNT’s Snowpiercer TV series is nearly halfway done with its first season, but now is as good of a time as any to check out this newest translation of its French source material. This first volume of the graphic novel follows the passengers on the titular Snowpiercer, a miles-long train that keeps the remainder of humanity alive as it traverses a post-apocalyptic tundra. Every iteration of Snowpiercer - whether the comic, Bong Joon-Ho’s movie, or the current series - has been a visceral and beautiful story about class, privilege, and our shared humanity. Even if you think you’ve already experienced the journey of Snowpiercer, you haven't experienced it like this. -- Jenna Anderson