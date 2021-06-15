The Weekly Pull: Planet-Size X-Men, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Static: Season One, and More
It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.
This week, Marvel Comics releases a planet-sized helping of X-Men and visit Heroes Reborn's great white north, DC Comics launches a Supergirl series from Tom King, and the Milestone Comics universe returns with Static: Season One. Plus, new releases from Image Comics, BOOM! Studios, AfterShock Comics, and more.
What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.
Compass #1
- Written by Robert MacKenzie and David Walker
- Art by Justin Greenwood
- Colors by Daniel Miwa
- Letters by Simon Bowland
- Published by Image Comics
Writer Greg Rucka’s The Old Guard is successful in its own right, but that series’ success has follow-on effects, including the collection of outstanding collaborators with ideas of their own. Given the impressive short stories published by Rucka’s collaborators in Tales Through Time, it’s no surprise to find many of them now working together on another series featuring rugged adventurers in a long ago era. Compass turns to 13th century Wales in a vivid new story that is filled with swords, intrigue, and whispers of something supernatural at its edges. Image Comics readers will already appreciate creators like Justin Greenwood and David Walker, and will know exactly what sorts of excitement they bring to any tale. Compass appears ready to deliver some of their best work to date with a hero set for comparison with Indiana Jones and a setting unlike anything in comics today. Readers should prepare for something outside the ordinary when picking up this miniseries’ debut on Wednesday, and there are few things more exciting than that in the world of comics. -- Chase Magnettprevnext
Heroes Reborn: Weapon X & Final Flight #1
- Written by Ed Brisson
- Art by Roland Boschi
- Colors by Chris O'Halloran
- Letters by Cory Petit
- Published by Marvel Comics
Marvel continues to explore the Heroes Reborn universe, where the Avengers never assembled, and the Squadron Supreme aggressively pursues and protects American interests. This week, the story turns towards Canada in Heroes Reborn: Wolverine & Final Flight #1. America's Northern neighbor has become a wasteland under the tyranny of the Squadron Supreme. Only Wolverine and a band of Canadian superheroes can fight for the Canadian people in this story from writer Ed Brisson and artist Roland Boschi. If you're like me and harbor a soft spot for Alpha Flight, then this issue should be a delight. -- Jamie Lovettprevnext
Kaiju Score Vol. 1
- Written by James Patrick
- Art and Colors by Rem Broo
- Lettering by Dave Sharpe
- Published by AfterShock Comics
For me, no comic has been a pleasant, brilliant surprise this past year quite like The Kaiju Score. The AfterShock title follows a ragtag group of criminals who plan a heist unlike any other — one that is taking place smack-dab in the middle of an evacuated coastal city during a kaiju attack. Complicated character dynamics, shocking twists, and some beautifully weird giant monsters all ensue, all while wrapped up in a kinetic and energetic tone and world. With Sony currently developing a movie adaptation of the series, this collection of the first volume is the best chance you have yet to join the journey. — Jenna Andersonprevnext
The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #3
While the series itself is an outstanding read and issues one and two are well worth checking out themselves, this week's The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #3 should absolutely be on your list. The series follows the god of death who trying to exist in the mortal world having been relieved of her position after the birth of a human who will essentially invent immortality. In the body of Laila Starr, this god decides to regain her job by ending that child, but her plans never exactly work, resulting in her own many deaths with each new life offering new lessons and new perspectives. This week's issue sees Laila in her third mortal life and is told from a truly fascinating perspective. There's a reason this title is one of the best books thus far this year. Check it out. -- Nicole Drumprevnext
Planet-Size X-Men #1
- Written by Gerry Duggan
- Art by Pepe Larraz
- Colors by Marte Gracia
- Lettering by Clayton Cowles
- Published by Marvel Comics
Marvel's X-Men line reaches another turning point in this week's Planet-Size X-Men, the showstopper of the Hellfire Gala. That the title would try to one-up Giant-Size X-Men, the book that breathes new life into the X-Men decades ago, suggests that writer Gerry Duggan has big things in store. That Marvel is deploying House of X artist Pepe Larraz, and colorist Marte Gracia doubly suggests that this is not one to be missed as it sets the stage for Marvel's mutants' next act. -- Jamie Lovettprevnext
Static: Season One #1
- Written by Vita Ayala
- Art by Chriscross and Nikolas Draper-Ivey
- Colors by Nikolas Draper-Ivey
- Letters by Andworld Design
- Published by DC Comics
The revival of Milestone at DC Comics has been discussed for many years and it has finally arrived featuring the company’s best-known superhero accompanied by an outstanding team of modern creators. Static: Season One is a series that strives to both deliver a modern take on this iconic teen superhero and one that is relevant to our moment. Much of what would feel hackneyed or cliched has been stripped away, while the core of Virgil’s character and his significance as one of the first, prominent Black superheroes remains focused. It’s also a stunning revival in appearance featuring fast-paced action, bold colors, and a strong sense of design. That ensures Static: Season One stands apart from the other superhero fare at comic book stores, even DC Comics’ own. Whether readers have been anticipating the return of Milestone characters and concepts or are simply looking for a great new take on superhero comics, this new take on Static delivers on both fronts, providing a comic comfortable with its genre and prepared to challenge that genre’s boundaries. It should be a thrilling read. -- Chase Magnettprevnext
Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1
King's all-new Supergirl story arrives this week and sees Kara Zor-El head off to a distant world to celebrate her birthday, only to get involved in a young girl's quest for justice. It's a much-hyped title, which is something that generally gives me pause, but King has a track record for taking characters and, in limited runs, giving them fresh stories that completely change the reader's perspective. That alone makes it worth checking out, but the real reason to pick up Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow #1? Bilquis Evely's incredible art. You've never seen Supergirl look like this before and you absolutely want to. -- Nicole Drumprevnext
Truth & Justice #5
- Written by Grace Ellis
- Art by Maria Laura Sanapo
- Colors by Wendy Broome
- Lettering by Becca Carey
- Published by DC Comics
I continue to love the ethos of Truth and Justice, as the anthology series highlights the beloved characters — and the up-and-coming creators — of the DC universe. This week's installment, which follows a standalone story for Kate Kane/Batwoman, looks to be one of the most creative uses of the title yet, with the heroine going toe-to-toe with an urban legend in an Appalachian town. With The CW’s Batwoman continuing to entertain fans on television, it’s been a shame that Batwoman's comic storytelling has been relatively scarce — but hopefully, this should help tide fans over in the meantime. — Jenna Andersonprev