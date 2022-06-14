The Weekly Pull: Superman: Son of Kal-El, Iron Man, Power Rangers, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Tony Stark proposes, the Power Rangers mourn a loss, and Krypto is a very good boy. Plus, a new volume of Witch Hat Atelier, Crush & Lobo gets collected, wrestling series Do A Powerbomb debuts, The Best Archie Comic Ever, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

The Best Archie Comic Ever! #1 (Photo: Tim Seeley) Written by Fred Van Lente, Aubrey Sitterson, and Ruben Najera

Art by Tim Seeley, Giorgia Sposito, Jed Dougherty

Archie's pop culture output has gotten increasingly eclectic over the years, with the publisher's wholesome characters being reimagined in a wide array of genre contexts. This week's The Best Archie Comic Ever! puts that ethos front and center in an epic way, with an anthology of tales that range from superheroes to sword and sorcery to spy fare. That anachronism of details, as well as the creative team that includes Tim Seeley, Fred Van Lente, and more, make The Best Archie Comic Ever! a non-hyperbolic must-read for Archie fans. — Jenna Anderson

Crush & Lobo (Photo: Amancay Nahuelpan, Tamra Bonvillain, DC Comics) Written by Mariko Tamaki

Art by Amancay Nahuelpan

Colors by Tamra Bonvillain

Letters by Ariana Maher

I wasn't expecting to love Crush & Lobo when DC began publishing it last year, but I did. From Mariko Tamaki's carefully crafted narration as Crush speaks directly to the reader to Amancay Nahuelpan's action-packed artwork enhanced by the neon glow of Tamra Bonvillain's coloring, everything about this series hit the mark. The story sees Crush heading into space after being summoned by her father, Lobo. The trip provides her with plenty of time for reflection on her origin and her tendency to self-sabotage. It's both delightful and insightful. While DC first published Crush & Lobo as a miniseries, the ending makes it clear that the team has more stories in mind for Crush, so show your support by picking up this fantastic story. -- Jamie Lovett

DC Pride: Time Drake Special #1 (Photo: Belen Ortega, Luis Guerrero, DC Comics) Written by Meghan Fitzmartin

Art by Belen Ortega, Alberto Jimenez Albuquerque

Colors by Alejandro Sanchez, Nick Filardi, Luis Guerrero

Letters by Pat Brosseau

While this book is largely one of reprints, given the impact that Tim Drake being bisexual having these stories — tales that see Tim exploring his own feelings and coming to terms with his sexuality as well as actually coming out — is a really great way to revisit them both for Pride Month and more broadly. We aren't breaking any new ground, though there is a really fun new story that sees Tim with his friends from Young Justice, but it's well worth picking up to not only get caught up on Tim's story but also just to enjoy the continued evolution of comics to include not just new LGBTQ+ characters, but those who have been with us for a long time. -- Nicole Drum

Iron Man #20 (Photo: Alex Ross) Written by Christopher Cantwell

Art by Angel Unzueta

After the epic past nineteen issues that have made up the "Books of Korvac" arc, Iron Man is about to send Tony Stark into entirely new territory — and potentially, a romantic one. This issue has already been highly-publicized for the reveal that Tony will pop the question to Patsy Walker / Hellcat, taking their close bond to new heights. Given the nuanced and infinitely compelling way that writer Christopher Cantwell has approached both Tony and Patsy, it's pretty safe to assume that there will be a lot more to this issue than meets the eye — and either way, we readers are in for a treat. — Jenna Anderson

Power Rangers #20 (Photo: Guiollaume Martinez, Boom Studios) Written by Ryan Parrott

Art by Marco Renna

Colors by Walter Baiamonte, Sara Antonellini

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

The Omega and Mighty Morphin Power Ranger teams wish they could be back together under better circumstances, but despite the tragedy that hangs over this reunion, they will look to be there for their friend and teammate Jason. Unfortunately they won't even be able to grieve in peace, as Safehaven holds a buried secret that is about to impact the Rangers and their own preconceived notions about the Omega powers. Things are going to pick up in a major way from here as the story moves to the milestone 100th issue, so you better jump on board now before you miss out on what's next! -- Matthew Aguilar

Do A Powerbomb #1 (Photo: Daniel Warren Johnson, Image Comics) Writing, and art by Daniel Warren Johnson

Colors by Mike Spicer

Letters by Rus Wooton

Wonder Woman: Dead Earth creator Daniel Warren Johnson is moving into the world of wrestling and Lucha Libre with his new series Do A Powerbomb, and you will not want to miss out on all the fantastical fun. Fans meet Lona Steelrose in the new series, a series described as The Wrestler meets Dragonball Z, and Johnson will be working with colorist Mike Spicer and letterer Rus Wooton on the new series. Johnson's enthusiasm for the wrestling world comes through loud and clear, and if you give this gorgeous new series a shot, I think you're in store for something quite special -- Matthew Aguilar

Superman: Son of Kal-El #12 (Photo: Travis Moore, Tamra Bonvillain, DC Comics) Written by Tom Taylor

Art by Cian Tormey, Ruairi Coleman, Scott Hanna, Raul Fernandez

Colors by Federico Blee and Matt Herms

Letters by Dave Sharpe

Things are rapidly running towards some very bad things in Superman: Son of Kal-El with Henry Bendix and Lex Luthor having formed this unholy partnership, but this issue is on my list this week for one reason and one reason alone: Krypto. In this house, we stan the Goodest Boy and this issue is chock full of everyone's favorite super dog so even though the stakes keep getting higher for Superman, do yourself a giant favor and check this one out this week just for a dose of the best dog ever. -- Nicole Drum