The Weekly Pull: Wolverine: Black, White, and Red; Sweet Tooth: The Return; Crossover; and More

It is nearly a new comic book day once again. New releases are on the way and will hit comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Every week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the releases we're most excited about that will be arriving in stores. Those releases might be from the big two or a smaller publisher. They might be new monthly issues, an original graphic novel, or a collected edition. It can involve superheroes or come from any other genre. Whatever it may be that has us excited, and if it goes on sale this week, then we're going to let you know all about it. This week, Wolverine goes black, white, and red in a new anthology series; Marvel gives U.S. Agent his own miniseries; Mr. Freeze's origin story becomes a teen romance, Image Comics' highly-anticipated Crossover begins, a new Power Rangers series, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're most excited about reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Black Widow #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Elena Casagrande

Published by Marvel Comics Black Widow has been nothing like what I expected, but that's an immense compliment. Writer Kelly Thompson combines a compelling tale of espionage and mystery with the spy thriller action we expect from a Widow story but in a delightfully fresh way. Meanwhile, artist Elena Casagrande makes this one of the most stunning books out on the market, and it all makes for a one of a kind spy story that you won't want to miss. -- Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Crossover #1 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Donny Cates

Art by Dee Cunniffe and Geoff Shaw

Published by Image Comics Admittedly, I know very little about what to expect with Crossover — and there’s something oddly exhilarating about that. The new Image series looks like it will be taking a self-aware, genre-bending approach to the entire nature of comic books, and the fandom that can come out of them. Sure, that’s a trope and a concept that has been picked apart a lot throughout the years, but there seems to be a unique earnestness and punk-rock electricity to how Donny Cates, Dee Cunniffe, and Geoff Shaw are bringing their story to life. Crossover #1 definitely feels like one of those debut issues that people are going to be talking about, and it will be fascinating to see what all that entails. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

The Magicians: Alice's Story (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Lev Grossman with Lilah Sturges

Art by Pius Bak

Published by Boom! Studios The Magicians' television series may have ended earlier this year after five seasons, but there's still so much story to tell and the graphic novel The Magicians Alice's Story is an excellent example of that. The Magicians novelist Lev Grossman teams up with Lilah Sturges and artist Pius Bak to offer up a new chapter of the story, focusing on Alice Quinn. One of the most complex characters in the series, Alice's story is one that is very much worth diving into and this graphic novel does it beautifully. Full of adventure, heart, and the complex and compelling storytelling The Magicians fans have come to expect, this is a must-read for any fan of Fillory or anyone who loves a little magic. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Mighty Morphin #1 (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Ryan Parrott

Art by Marco Renna

Published by BOOM! Studios A whole new era is kicking off in BOOM! Studios Mighty Morphin #1, and it's going to pack some big surprises. Not only will this book feature the new Green Ranger, but it will also feature an ultra-charged Lord Zedd and a deeper dive into Zordon's past. Writer Ryan Parrott has already added so much to the Power Rangers mythos, and together with artist Marco Renna, it looks like they are about to add even more to the franchise. -- Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Origins #1 (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Clay McLeod Chapman

Art by Jakub Rebelka

Published by BOOM! Studios I'm always on the lookout for exciting new sci-fi series, and Origins fits the description. It's another post-apocalypse story. Those are easy to find these days, but the lush world that Jakub Rebelka creates with Patricio Delpeche vivid colors looks to set this one apart. Clay McLeod Chapman pens the tale of a man resurrected a thousand years after humanity's downfall. It turns out he's also the man responsible for bringing about the apocalypse and wrestles with whether he, as an individual or humankind, on the whole, deserves a second chance. If thought-provoking sci-fi with bright artwork is something you appreciate, then Origins should have your attention. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Sweet Tooth: The Return #1 (Photo: DC Comics) Writing and art by Jeff Lemire

Published by DC Black Label The upcoming adaptation of Sweet Tooth on Netflix certainly provides an opportune moment to create more Sweet Tooth comics, but anyone who has read the series knows this well is far from dry. The original Sweet Tooth told a complete story—one filled with compelling characters, gut-wrenching turns, and a stirring climax—but its protagonist still faced many future adventures and a world that was far from fully explored. Setting a return to the series in Gus’s adulthood makes for a natural sequel, especially when Jeff Lemire is returning to both write and draw the story. The reconstruction of society in the wake of a plague also reads like a particularly potent premise as the first issue arrives on November 3, 2020—Election Day. Lemire has published so many notable works across the past decade that it’s hard to call any of them his definitive comics contribution, but Sweet Tooth still stands out for its inventive concepts, sprawling story, and consistent quality. If there was any Lemire work that merited a sequel, it’s Sweet Tooth. Old fans and new readers alike should be excited to discover what the world looks like after Gus has grown up. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

U.S.Agent #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Christopher Priest

Art by Georges Jeanty

Published by Marvel Comics I'm not too fond of John Walker. I'd cheerfully describe the character of US Agent as "Captain America, but bad." Not bad as in evil, but bad as in not good at the job. Why, then, recommend a comic book focusing on the character? Primarily because Christopher Priest is writing it. Besides having a character-defining run on Black Panther, Priest wrote a long Deathstroke series for DC Comics. He took the fairly one-note character that is Slade Wilson and forced a level of depth onto him that I would never have thought possible. Christopher Priest turned Deathstroke into an interesting protagonist capable of carrying a solo series, a feat I would never have thought possible. In my mind, that makes him uniquely suited to turning US Agent into a character worth your time. Add veteran artist Georges Jeanty of The American Way and Buffy the Vampire Slayer fame into the mix, and you've got the potential for a sleeper hit. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Victor and Nora: A Gotham Love Story (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Lauren Myracle

Art by Isaac Goodhart

Published by DC Comics Every new entry into DC’s young adult line fills me with joy, and I love seeing all of the ways that DC’s roster of characters get reimagined for a new generation. Victor and Nora: A Gotham Love Story is shaping up to be one of the most compelling and unexpected yet. When you think about it, the bittersweet love story of Mr. Freeze and his wife does feel perfectly suited for a The Fault in Our Stars-style teen romance, one that balances the beauty and tragedy of life while also fleshing out both of its protagonists. With Lauren Myracle and Isaac Goodhart at the helm - who already created a poignant, one-of-a-kind Gotham City in Under the Moon: A Catwoman Tale - this is shaping up to be a genuinely great addition to DC readers' shelves. — Jenna Anderson prevnext