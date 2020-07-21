Sweet Tooth Creator Reveals He "Couldn't Be More Pleased" With Netflix Series

✖

Earlier this summer came the news that Jeff Lemire's comic series Sweet Tooth had jumped ship from Hulu and been given a full series order at Netflix. Produced by Iron Man himself Robert Downey Jr, the series unveiled its cast back in May which will feature Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy, Tiger Rising) as its titular character, plus Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth, Saturday Night Live), and James Brolin (Life in Pieces, Amityville Horror, Westworld) as the voice of the narrator. All of this, in addition to seeing the production of the pilot episode first hand, has Lemire convinced that it'll be worth the wait for fans of his comic series.

"Last month Netlix announced the Sweet Tooth television series produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey," Lemire wrote in his latest newsletter. "The series will start with an 8-episode season and launch on Netflix late this year or early next. I'm not allowed to reveal any more details about the show yet, but I can say that I was on set for the filming of the pilot in New Zealand last year, which was an incredible experience, and the pilot came out amazingly well. I couldn't be more pleased with the adaptation. It's super faithful to the comic and I can't wait for the show to launch."

Hap and Leonard alum Jim Mickle and Arrow's Beth Schwartz will co-showrun the series which will be executive produced by RDJ and his wife Susan Downey, plus Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran. The series will be produced by Team Downey in association with Warner Bros. Television. Others set to appear in the cast include Nonso Anozie (Artemis Fowl, Game of Thrones) and Adeel Akhtar (Victoria & Abdul, The Big Sick).

Sweet Tooth is based on Jeff Lemire's Vertigo Comics series of the same name, which ran from 2009 to 2013. The series will center on the coming-of-age fable of Gus, who leaves home to find the world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. Gus joins forces with a family of hybrids and humans to find answers behind the apocalypse, only to discover a vast conspiracy that forces him to question his very existence.

The arrival of Sweet Tooth on Netflix is further proof of the streamer's commitment to creating shows and films based on popular comic properties, joining the likes of Locke & Key, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Umbrella Academy, Lucifer, The Old Guard, and their various Millarworld adaptations that are in the works.

