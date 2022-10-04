The Weekly Pull: She-Hulk, Gotham City: Year One, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, She-Hulk gets collected, DC goes back to year one in Gotham City, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles get their Saturday morning cartoon vibes back. Plus, Snyder and Jock launch Book of Evil, Wes Craig launches Kaya, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Book of Evil #1 (Photo: Comixology Originals) Written by Scott Snyder

Art by Jock

Colors by Jock

Letters by Emma Price

While Scott Snyder's name may be most prominently associated with his tremendous reimaginings of Batman, the comics writer is producing much of his career-best work outside of mainstream superhero comics on ComiXology today. Relatively recent releases like Night of the Ghoul, Clear, We Kill Demons, and Canary have partnered with him some of the best artists working in comics today to deliver a ranging set of terrifying tales, often examining social conditions through the lenses of horror and sci-fi. Snyder's name would be sufficient, but seeing him reteamed with longtime collaborator and rarefied comics storyteller Jock makes their newest creation, Book of Evil, a must-buy even for digital holdouts. The story focuses on a dystopian future in which humanity is plagued by a transformation into psychopaths and a set of young people setting out to defy their fate. Jock's sharp, distinctive linework is perfectly suited to the concept, capable of cutting at readers' psyches and portraying the limits of sanity. Snyder's fascination with whether humanity can pull itself back from the brink plays out in clarifying fashion in a series posed to address that theme exceedingly well. Whatever comes in Book of Evil, no matter how harrowing, it's still bound to prove irresistible for comics readers. -- Chase Magnett

Gotham City: Year One (Photo: Phil Hester, DC) Written by Tom King

Art by Phil Hester

Published by DC Gotham City: Year One is an almost stupid intersection of my interests — Tom King writing lesser-known DC characters, Phil Hester drawing any DC characters, and those characters in question including Slam Bradley and the Wayne family. This first issue is set to chronicle Bradley's hard-boiled fight to save a member of the Wayne family — and potentially the shining veneer of Gotham City itself — in a story set decades before Batman even began to take flight. Even amid the deluge of Gotham and Bat-themed books on the stands right now, I have a feeling this one has the capacity to be something really special. — Jenna Anderson

Junkyard Joe #1 (Photo: Gary Frank, Image Comics) Written by Geoff Johns

Art by Gary Frank

Colors by Brad Anderson

Letters by Rob Leigh

Published by Image Comics Military comics aren't generally my thing, but as someone with loved ones — both living and not — who are veterans, their stories and experiences are incredibly important to me and that is a major reason why Junkyard Joe #1 is getting my recommendation this week. An expansion of Johns and Franks' Geiger universe, the comic takes readers into the horrors of war (specifically the waning years of the Vietnam War), following a unit and their mysterious robot soldier before shifting to the present to explore the damage caused by that conflict. To say much more would be spoilers, but suffice it to say that the book is a worthy read with unflinching art and, more than that, the proceeds from Junkyard Joe #1: Special Black & White Veterans Edition will be donated to two charities, the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans and Veterans Aid so it's a story that's doing some good, too. -- Nicole Drum

Kaya #1 (Photo: Wes Craig, Image Comics) Written by Wes Craig

Art by Wes Craig

Colors by Jason Wordie

Letters by Andworld Design

Published by Image Comics With Deadly Class complete (and the final issue set to debut in just a couple of weeks), artist Wes Craig sets his sights on an Image series entirely of his own making in Kaya #1. Craig's artwork distinguished Deadly Class as one of Image's best ongoing narratives with dense layouts and striking designs; Craig has expanded his repertoire in a variety of shorter works like The Gravedigger's Union, as well. Yet Kaya sets out to expand readers' expectations of the talented cartoonist delving into new genres and modes of storytelling. The debut issue introduces readers to a young girl blessed with magical abilities and tasked with the care of her younger brother in a brutal world filled with monstrous threats. High adventure and terrifying twists merge in an issue bound to light up readers' imaginations when introducing them to an astounding new world filled with mysteries and more. Craig has long stood as one of the most dynamic artistic talents at Image Comics and his newest vision shouldn't be missed. -- Chase Magnett

Poison Ivy #5 (Photo: Jessica Fong, DC) Written by G. Willow Wilson

Art by Marcio Takara, Brian Level, Stefano Gaudiano

Colors by Arif Prianto

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Published by DC Thus far in Poison Ivy, the story has seen Pamela as largely the aggressor, making her way about the country in a scheme to spread a toxin that will end humanity and restore the Earth even as we delve a bit deeper into her own trauma and struggles and humanity. However, this issue flips the story a bit and reveals a larger threat and a truth behind what is really going on and in the doing, gives readers an exciting read that you simply can't miss. This is easily one of the best DC series right now and this issue is just as easily an important issue to check out this week. -- Nicole Drum

Sabretooth: The Adversary (Photo: Ryan Stegman, Marvel Comics) Written by Victor LaValle

Art by Leonard Kirk

Colors by Rain Beredo



Letters by Cory Petit

Published by Marvel Comics Victor LaValle, best known for his novels, is hardly the first writer to try to add some depth to Victor Creed's character. There have been previous miniseries attempting to dig into Sabretooth's psyche and entire ongoing series that wanted to present him as a hero, or at least a troubled antihero, some involving gimmicks like "inversion." In the five issues that make up Sabretooth: The Adversary, LaValle accomplishes more character development and presents more meaningful insights into who Victor Creed is and what he represents to the mutant community than all of those previous issues combined. As told through Leonard Kirk's stellar artwork, Sabretooth: The Adversary is the definitive Sabretooth story, and it isn't close. With the next chapter coming soon in Sabretooth and the Exiles, everyone who missed the miniseries in serialization should check out this collection. -- Jamie Lovett