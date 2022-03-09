Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Announced

During today’s PlayStation State of Play, Konami revealed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, slated to release later this year. The compilation will feature a number of beloved games, spanning consoles, handhelds, and arcades. The collection is sure to be a huge draw for TMNT fans from the ’90s, as well as newcomers that might not have had a chance to play these games just yet! Initially, the collection was announced for just PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but it will also release on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC, in both physical and digital formats. The game will be priced at $39.99.

A trailer for the collection can be found embedded below.

As we can see from the trailer, the collection includes the following games:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Arcade Game (Arcade and NES)



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade and NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of the Foot Clan (Game Boy)



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back from the Sewers (Game Boy)



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES, SNES, Genesis)



As we’ve seen with a number of other major compilations, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will feature a handful of modern updates, most notably the ability to save and rewind. Given how difficult the first TMNT game was when it released on the NES, these inclusions will be quite welcome; it just might allow more players to finally beat the game’s dreaded water level! The arcade games will also feature couch and online co-op.

Several of these games have been unavailable on modern platforms for quite some time, so today’s announcement is a surprising one! However, with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge releasing later this year, the timing couldn’t be better. The new game pays tribute to Konami’s classics, so fans can get a chance to revisit these classics in the same year that a new game releases. This year was already shaping up to be a good one for TMNT fans, and it just got better!

Are you looking forward to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection? Are you a fan of these games? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!