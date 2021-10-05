The Weekly Pull: Amazing Spider-Man Beyond, Arkham City, Star Trek: Year Five, and More

It’s almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we’re going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.

This week, a new era begins for Spider-Man, the Enterprise crew's mission ends, and Arkham takes over. There's also new collections of Marvel series Captain Marvel, Runaways and Young Avengers, DC celebrating Halloween in Are You Afraid of Darkseid? and more.

Amazing Spider-Man #75

Written by Zeb Wells

Art by Patrick Gleason

Colors by Marcio Menyz

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics

A brand new day is dawning for The Amazing Spider-Man and, taking a cue from 2008’s “Brand New Day,” it’s setting the title on a thrice monthly publication schedule with an exciting team of writers collectively plotting the adventures of Spider-Man into 2022 (and the 900th issue of The Amazing Spider-Man). It also begins with Ben Reilly wearing the iconic costume once again. Regardless of how readers felt about Nick Spencer’s run, the former Spidey scribe left the decks cleared and a promising, familiar status quo for readers to enjoy a new take on Marvel’s most famous character. The collection of talent on the title ought to set expectations very high, as well, especially with writer Zeb Wells kicking things off. It’s not Wells’s first time writing Spider-Man and he’s shown a real knack in the past for appreciating the new along with Parker’s classic sense of humor. Even if it’s a clone of Peter in the suit, there’s little doubt that this restart will provide readers new and old a fresh take to appreciate as the web-spinner prepares for a new era filled with excitement. — Chase Magnett

Are You Afraid of Darkseid? #1

Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by DC Comics

October is finally here and that means it’s time for the spooky comic books and while there are plenty of horror books already out or coming out, one can’t ignore the anthologies and this week, DC has a fun one with Are You Afraid of Darkseid? #1. The one-shot is framed as spooky stories told around the campfire as the Teen Titans have a little camping trip to do some team building. Eight stories make up the issue and offer a pretty solid range of things from scary to funny to thought-provoking. There’s a little something for everyone and while it does have a solid price tag at $9.99 for the issue, there are more treats than tricks. — Nicole Drum

Arkham City: The Order of The World #1

Written by Dan Watters

Art by Dani

Colors by Dave Stewart

Letters by Aditya Bidikar

Published by DC Comics

Coffin Bound remains one of the most outstanding books I’ve reviewed while at this site, so I knew I was bound to love anything that the team of Dan Watters and Dani would do next. So having them play in the DC sandbox together with this week’s Arkham City: The Order of The World could not be more perfect, especially given the characters that they’re getting to put their moody, gritty stamp on. Centered around Arkham doctor Jocasta Joy, the series is expected to also include Hush, Professor Pyg, Mad Hatter, Firefly, Joker’s Daughter, and more. If Coffin Bound was any indication, Arkham City: The Order of The World will be the kind of DC book that will knock you off your proverbial feet, and I can’t wait to see how its story evolves. — Jenna Anderson

Captain Marvel #33

Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Sergio Fernandez Davila

Inks by Sean Parsons

Colors by Jesus Aburtov

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by Marvel Comics

“The Last of the Marvels” didn’t take long to kick into high gear, but now it’s truly in overdrive, as four of the controlled former Marvels hunt down Carol and a hurt Kamala. This issue moves at a blistering pace and when it finally does stop moving…well, things could certainly be better. Answers are revealed but more questions still linger, and the stakes continue to rise in the can’t-miss Captain Marvel event of the year. Things are only going to get more chaotic from here, and you don’t want to miss a second. — Matthew Aguilar

Runaways by Rainbow Rowell Vol. 6: Come Away With Me

Written by Rainbow Rowell

Art by Andres Genolet

Published by Marvel Comics

There’s the age-old notion of “all good things must come to an end”, and unfortunately, that has now applied to Marvel’s recent Runaways run. Luckily, the series absolutely went out with a bang, with a final arc that is now collected in this week’s “Come Away With Me” trade paperback. In the aftermath of their dilemma with Doc Justice, the Runaways try to forge a new path forward — only for everything they know to be changed forever. Rainbow Rowell and Andres Genolet work in perfect harmony to deliver a heartfelt, stylish, earnest finale that the team definitely deserves. This book is a must-read for anyone who loves the Runaways, and for anyone who just appreciates what good superhero storytelling is capable of. — Jenna Anderson

Star Trek: Year Five #25

Written by Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly, Jody Houser, Brandon Easton, Jim McCann, and Paul Cornell

Art by Silvia Califano, Angel Hernandez, Christopher Jones, Carlos Nieto, J.J. Lendl, Megan Levens

Color by Charlie Kirchoff

Letters by Neil Uyetake

For decades, there’s been a hole in Star Trek’s continuity. Though the starship Enterprise set out on a five-year mission. Star Trek: The Original Series only lasted three seasons, leaving two years worth of stories untold. Star Trek: The Animated Series filled in the fourth year, but the final year of the Enterprise‘s journey remained untold. Star Trek: Year Five gave the five-year mission a proper sendoff, offering fascinating insights into how the young adventures from The Original Series developed into the more seasoned versions of themselves that returned in the Star Trek movies. But more importantly, it transcended its nature as a continuity plug to tell great, forward-thinking stories with compelling narratives and relatable themes. Star Trek: Year Five #25 is a jam session epilogue that sees the various writers and artists that have worked on the series coming back to offer their final word on the journey that launched the Star Trek franchise. Any Star Trek fan should be looking forward to it. — Jamie Lovett

This Is How I Disappear

Created by Mirion Malle

Published by Drawn & Quarterly

Great stories provide us with mirrors and windows to perceive our own lives and those of others, and This Is How I Disappear reveals plenty of both in an intensely personal meditation on coping with mental illness in the twenty-first century. Mirion Malle’s newest tale presents readers with Clara, a young woman struggling with nearly every facet of her own life — friends, work, health, and creative pursuits –while combating depression. This Is How I Disappear is not solely about struggle, but how struggles infuse themselves throughout life and this is where it transcends any plot synopsis. Clara’s life is difficult, but also full, and Malle presents the fullness of life in rich linework and a detailed, empathetic approach to Clara’s being. This novelistic consideration of a young woman surviving in the midst of a society changing at such a rapid pace holds up a number of mirrors that readers are bound to see themselves reflected within, in addition to the wonderful window of a life in turmoil, but certainly, one still worth loving and living. — Chase Magnett

Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1

Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by DC Comics

It’s Wonder Woman’s turn to be celebrated on her 80th anniversary this year and this week’s Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1 is truly one that Wonder Woman fans will not want to miss. The issue features stories that not only tie into current Wonder Woman comics but also connect to the iconic hero through all of her eras. Featuring stories from some of comics’ biggest names, there is something for every Wonder Woman fan in this sizable issue and while the price tag is a bit high, there’s a lot in this book to make it well worth it. You definitely don’t want to miss this. — Nicole Drum

Young Avengers Omnibus

Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Jamie McKelvie, et al.

Colors by Matthew Wilson, et al.

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by Marvel Comics

When people think of the great Marvel Comics from the past decade that will stand the test of time on their artistic merit more than their relation to continuity, Matt Fraction and David Aja’s Hawkeye is often the first title they bring up. Fair enough. May I humbly offer Young Avengers by Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie as the next title that should be on that list? It took a surprisingly long time for Marvel to develop the idea for what is, at face value, its version of the Teen Titans. Where that original Young Avengers run emphasized the “Avengers” part of the equation, it took Gillen and McKelvie to hone in on the “young” part, fusing style and substance in a manner that readers could no longer tell where one begins and the other ends. Young Avengers is simply great comics regardless of your affinity for Marvel, the Avengers, or any individual characters on the team’s roster. Get the omnibus. You won’t regret it. — Jamie Lovett