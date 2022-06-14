Nicole Maines on Why Now Is the Perfect Time for Dreamer's DC Universe Debut

✖

After winning over fans on The CW's Supergirl, Nicole Maines is bringing Nia Nal/Dreamer to the DC Comics universe next month in Superman: Son of Kal-El #13. The issue, which is co-written by series writer Tom Taylor will see Dreamer come on the scene as, per the issue's official solicitation, "every hero on Earth is threatened by Henry Bendix's machinations". With Dreamer being the first live action transgender superhero, the character coming to a book where the title hero — in this case, Jonathan Kent's Superman — is bisexual is a groundbreaking moment and according to both Maines and Taylor, now is the perfect time for this team up.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Maines spoke about how the characters in comics generally are how society talks about and addresses issues and differences and that makes it a perfect vehicle for Dreamer as well because it gives transgender youth a hero they can root for.

"I said it in the DC Pride intro and I mean it 1000%. These characters, comic book characters have always been how we talk about issues that matter, how we address differences in our society, people who come from different places, people who believe different things, people who love differently. Comics have always been the vehicle through which we analyze that, we can hold it up and look at it through this sort of safe lens of spandex combatting xenophobia and Wonder Woman being, you know, our feminist icon, and Black Lightning changing the game, so now having Superman and Dreamer feels like, I think, the appropriate next step in that line of heroes who have given others someone like them to root for."

Taylor noted that comics area also a way to react to events and social issues quickly and that, for him, it's a big deal when the most heroic heroes are standing up for everyone, including the LGBTQ+ community.

"One of the things about comics is we can react faster," Taylor said. "I think being able to react that quickly and comics are a fantastic vehicle for that, as a writer as a creator, a wonderful outlet for rage. So, when you have the most heroic people standing up for these ideals and for everybody, when you have this symbol, when you've got Superman, which is recognizable globally, standing up for everybody, I think it's very important."

You can check out the official description of the issue below.

"It's the dramatic DC Universe debut of Dreamer! When every hero on Earth is threatened by Henry Bendix's machinations, it's a race against time for Dreamer to warn Superman before it happens! But will this mysterious new ally's premonition become a nightmare for Jonathan Kent?"

Dreamer arrives in the DC Universe in Superman: Son of Kal-El #13, on sale July 12th.