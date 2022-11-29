Outpost Zero: The Complete Collection Trailer Released by Skybound Comet (Exclusive)

A new trailer from Skybound Comet introduces readers to the world of Outpost Zero. Skybound's original graphic novel imprint may be aimed at young adult and middle-grade audiences, but readers of all ages are sure to find something to their liking. The list of Skybound Comet content includes Outpost Zero, from Eisner Award-winning writer Sean Kelley McKeever (Spider-Man Loves Mary Jane), recent 2022 Eisner Award-winning artist Alexandre Tefenkgi (The Good Asian), colorist Jean-Francois Beaulieu (Invincible), and letterer Ariana Maher (Sea Serpent's Heir Book One). Outpost Zero: The Complete Collection isn't due until April 2023, but the collection's trailer gives readers a tease of the coming-of-age story.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the trailer for Outpost Zero: The Complete Collection. Outpost Zero's story takes place in a small town at the edge of the universe, where Alea and her friends spend their days living inside a biome. The reason they're in the biome is that the rest of the world is frozen over, meaning no human life can survive outside the biome. As Alea starts to wonder what awaits her outside of the structure, a tragedy forces her to start uncovering some harsh truths.

"We've always felt like OUTPOST ZERO was an undiscovered gem, and we're thrilled to be bringing this gorgeous new edition to the audience for which it was originally intended," said Alex Antone, Senior Editor at Skybound Comet. "McKeever and Tefenkgi's story about a teenage outsider trapped at the edge of the universe perfectly captures that classic small-town angst on a cosmic scale!"

Skybound Comet has an exciting 2023 slate of books on its schedule, which includes the February release of Mac Smith's webcomic Scurry in a complete volume; acclaimed author Michelle Fus' first book in a new series of graphic novels collecting their groundbreaking YA webcomic with Ava's Demon Book One: Reborn coming May 2023; Sea Serpent's Heir Book Two, which continues the YA fantasy trilogy by Mairghread Scott (Dragon Age: Absolution) and Pablo Tunica (TMNT Universe), coming September 2023; and Clementine Book Two by acclaimed writer/artist Tillie Walden (Spinning, On a Sunbeam), which continues the trilogy set in the world of Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead in October 2023.

Let us know your thoughts on the trailer for Outpost Zero: The Complete Collection in the comments. The graphic novel goes on sale Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at comic book shops and everywhere books are sold, and on digital storefronts on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.