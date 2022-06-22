Tillie Walden's Clementine Book Two Release Date, Cover and Synopsis Revealed (Exclusive)

Today marks the release of Clementine Book One from Eisner and Ignatz Award-winning writer/artist Tillie Walden (Spinning, On A Sunbeam), and Skybound Comet is celebrating its debut by announcing new details regarding its follow-up. Set in the world of Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead, Clementine is the central character of Telltale Games' The Walking Dead Video Game franchise. Clementine is a planned graphic novel trilogy publishing under Skybound Comet, a new original graphic novel imprint aimed at Young Adult (Ages 12+) and Middle Grade (Ages 8-12) audiences. ComicBook.com has the exclusive details on when Clementine Book Two will be released, along with looks at its synopsis and cover.

Clementine Book Two is scheduled to be released in October 2023. The synopsis states "Clementine and her new friends are rescued by an island community led by an enigmatic doctor called Miss Morro, but just as Clementine's scars are finally beginning to heal, she discovers dark secrets that threaten to tear her new life apart. Can Miss Morro be trusted? What about the rest of the islanders? And just how far will Clementine go to protect the ones she loves?"

(Photo: Skybound)

"We couldn't be more proud of the work Tillie did on Clementine Book One," said Alex Antone, Senior Editor at Skybound, "And in Book Two, Tillie takes Clementine's story to even greater heights with a new heart-pounding and heart-wrenching adventure about finding family, embracing love, and growing up in the darkest of times."

"After the games ended, we thought Clementine's story was over. And now she's been through so much more after book one, but it is all really just the beginning," said Tillie Walden. "Clementine has much further to go, more obstacles to face, and much more growing up to do. I couldn't be more excited for this next part of her story. I feel like I'm climbing with her deeper into the depths of love, fear, and family. As usual there are few challenges that Clementine can't face, but in facing them, what will she be like when she comes out the other side?"

Creator Tillie Walden is also embarking on a book tour to celebrate Clementine Book One. Fans can get the chance to meet Walden starting this week with special appearances at ALA Annual in Washington D.C., with tour stops in major cities across America planned through July. In-person appearances will include book signings, along with some insightful conversations with Walden and a diverse roster of special guests that includes some of the most accomplished talent working in the worlds of books and comics today.

Future Skybound Comet releases include Everyday Hero Machine Boy OGN from Tri Vuong (the LEGO Ninjago: Garmadon comic book series) and Irma Kniivila coming September 2022, followed by Sea Serpent's Heir Book One from creators Mairghread Scott (Star Wars: Resistance, Guardians of the Galaxy) and Pablo Tunica (TMNT Universe) coming October 2022.

Clementine Book One is available in comic book shops now and everywhere books are sold on June 28th, with Clementine Book Two on sale in October 2023.