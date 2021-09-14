Pennyworth #2 Preview Continues Alfred’s Cold War Adventures (Exclusive)

In August, Batman prequel television series from Gotham producers Danny Cannon and Bruno Heller, Pennyworth, debuted a comic book tie-in. The DC Comics series of the same name takes place in the years between the television series and the present day, giving readers a look at Batman’s beloved butler Alfred Pennyworth’s adventures as an MI6 counterintelligence agent in Cold War-era Soviet Russia. The first issue revealed that Alfred’s actions in the past may just have some connection to a predicament he finds himself in in the present. Issue #2 is set to continue that story and now, ahead of the issue’s release on Tuesday, September 14, ComicBook.com has a preview.
You can check out the official description of Pennyworth #2 below.
“More MI6 adventures for the star of TV’s Pennyworth! While investigating the possibility of nuclear weapons in a Soviet military base near the arctic circle on behalf of MI6, Alfred and Shirley find the real danger is something they never expected: a human science experiment gone terrifyingly wrong! Meanwhile, in the present, Alfred tries to figure out just who of his many enemies has it out for him this time…”
Pennyworth #2 is written by Scott Bryan Wilson with art by Juan Gedeon with cover art by Jorge Fornes. It goes on sale on September 14th.
