Richard Pace Launches Coven, A Sketchbook of His "Witchtober" Drawings

Pace will have at least 100 drawings in the book, which you can get on the crowdfunding platform Zoop starting today.

Fans of Second Coming artists Richard Pace have likely seen his frequent witch sketches. The artist, which draws one every day during October and has occasional "Witchy Wednesdays" on his socail media pages, will collect 100 "sassy, sexy" witches in Coven, a softcover sketchbook collection capturing his beloved spooky season work. Starting today, Pace is offering up preorders on Zoop, having already raised over half its target.

The Zoop campaign offers backers the opportunity to own one of a kind drawings of the character in a variety of poses and scenes, as well as copies of the sketchbook itself, obviously. Zoop characterizes itself as "the new home for creator-owned crowdfunding." For publishers and creators, Zoop is an all-in-one pre-order, production, fulfillment, and marketing solution that connects them directly to their fans.

"It's been such a joy watching these drawings pop up online," Hellboy creator Mike Mignola said in a statement. "Beautifully done -- simple (which is not easy) and charming (which is REALLY not easy). Richard has a wonderful light touch with the female figure."

"Richard Pace's Witch drawings are delightfully sexy, pen and ink tours de force," added beloved artist Bill Sienkiewicz. "Gorgeous, fun, and a bit naughty; exactly as they should be."

Pace is an award-winning artist and writer from Canada, best known for co-creating Second Coming (AHOY Comics), and co-writing Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham at DC.

Here's how Pace describes the project on his Zoop campaign page:

Sassy, sexy and full of supernatural charm, Richard Pace's witches have proved remarkably popular the past few years. All 62 daily drawings from Witchtober 2022 and 2023, as well as the 38 weekly Witchy Wednesday drawings are now available for the first time through Pace's crowdfunding campaign on Zoop.



Coven is a softcover collection of Pace's "Witchy" work, capturing the best of Spooky Season for fans to enjoy year round as these women cast their spell on you with every turn of the page. This book has been a years long labor of love for Pace, who muses "Alan Moore once said, "To me, all creativity is magic. Ideas start out in the empty void of your head – and they end up as a material thing, like a book you can hold in your hand." I took that quote to heart, and I'm excited to share these drawings (magic) of witches (more magic) in a book (most magical) that you can hold in your hands."