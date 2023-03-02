Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham Reveals New Images

Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham just revealed some new images from the Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment movie. March 28 will see a tragedy befall Bruce Wayne's home and he's going to have to contend with a dastardly collusion of enemies. Lovecraft-style terror is the name of the game in this Elseworlds story. Mike Mgnola, Richard Pace and Troy Nixey made a world as haunting as it is threatening and viewers are going to love this interpretation of the iconic setting and The Caped Crusader's attempts to save it. Things are going to get spooky! Check out the new images for yourself right here.

Here's how Warner Bros. describes the upcoming adventure: "Inspired by the comic book series by Mike Mignola, Richard Pace and Troy Nixey, Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham is a 1920s-based tale that finds explorer Bruce Wayne accidentally unleashing an ancient evil, expediting his return to Gotham City after a two-decade hiatus. The logic/science-driven Batman must battle Lovecraftian supernatural forces threatening the sheer existence of Gotham, along the way being aided and confronted by reimagined versions of his well-known allies and enemies, including Green Arrow, Ra's al Ghul, Mr. Freeze, Killer Croc, Two-Face, James Gordon and Bruce's beloved wards. Prepare for a mystical, often terrifying Batman adventure unlike any other."

