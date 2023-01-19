Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham 4K Blu-ray and Digital Release Date Confirmed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Warner Bros. Animation has confirmed the 4K Blu-ray / Digital release date details for the upcoming film Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham. Inspired by the miniseries written by Mike Mignola (Hellboy) and Richard E. Pace (Robert E. Howard's Savage Sword) with art by Troy Nixey (Harley Quinn), The Doom That Came To Gotham is a DC Elseworlds tale that places Batman in the 1920s, where he will be pitted against "Lovecraftian supernatural forces threatening the sheer existence of Gotham". Indeed, the trailer above includes some pretty weird monsters, which should make for a fun ride.

Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham will be available on March 28 on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, and Vudu for $19.99. 4K Ultra HD and and Blu-ray options will be released on the same date, and should be available to pre-order here on Amazon and here at Best Buy in the coming days priced at $29.98 to $39.99 (discounts are likely). Special features will include the following:

Batman: Shadows of Gotham (New Featurette) – An examination of themes of existential dread in a world drenched in gothic overtones that combine to create one of Batman's most unique adventures.

Audio Commentary – Filmmakers and storytellers, including producer/co-director Sam Liu and screenwriter Jase Ricci, take in all the gothic horror and intrigue of Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham.

Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Inspired by the comic book series by Mike Mignola, Richard Pace and Troy Nixey, Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham is a 1920s-based tale that finds explorer Bruce Wayne accidentally unleashing an ancient evil, expediting his return to Gotham City after a two-decade hiatus. The logic/science-driven Batman must battle Lovecraftian supernatural forces threatening the sheer existence of Gotham, along the way being aided and confronted by reimagined versions of his well-known allies and enemies, including Green Arrow, Ra's al Ghul, Mr. Freeze, Killer Croc, Two-Face, James Gordon and Bruce's beloved wards. Prepare for a mystical, often terrifying Batman adventure unlike any other."

"David Giuntoli (Grimm, A Million Little Things) reprises his Batman: Soul of the Dragon role as the voice of the Dark Knight in this all-new 1920s-based DC Elseworlds tale. Tati Gabrielle (Kaleidoscope, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Uncharted) makes her DC animated debut as Kai Li Cain, Batman's closest ally.

Elevating the action and drama are DC animation veterans Christopher Gorham (The Lincoln Lawyer, Insatiable) as Oliver Queen, Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul) as Harvey Dent, John DiMaggio (Futurama, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire) as James Gordon, and David Dastmalchian (Dune, The Suicide Squad, Ant-Man) as Grendon.

Rounding out the cast is Gideon Adlon (Legion of Super-Heroes) as Oracle, Karan Brar (Jessie, Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise) as Sanjay "Jay" Tawde, Jeffrey Combs (Re-Animator, The Frighteners) as Kirk Langstrom, Darin De Paul (Mortal Kombat Legends & Overwatch franchises) as Thomas Wayne, Brian George (Seinfeld) as Alfred, Jason Marsden (Young Justice, A Goofy Movie) as Dick Grayson & Young Bruce Wayne, Navid Negahban (Homeland, The Cleaning Lady) as Ra's al Ghul, Emily O'Brien (Days of Our Lives) as Talia al Ghul & Martha Wayne, Tim Russ (Star Trek: Voyager) as Lucius Fox, William Salyers (The Regular Show) as Cobbelpot & Professor Manfurd, and Matthew Waterson (The Croods: Family Tree) as Jason Blood/Etrigan.)"









