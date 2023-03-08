Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham Shows Off Green Arrow and Dick Grayson

Batman: The Doom The Came To Gotham has some brand new images of all of Batman's allies and enemies in this Elsworlds tale. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment dropped some new snaps of fan favorites like Green Arrow and Nightwing before the movie's big release. In these small moments, it's clear we're not in Kansas anymore, so to speak. Gotham is up against some horrors that cannot be solved with a batarang. So, it will be Batman's job to battle supernatural forces and save the city with the hallmark ingenuity that draws so many to the character. Oliver Queen and Dick Grayson are not the only familiar faces along for the ride though. Names like Sanjay Tawde (a Jason Todd double!), Harvey Dent, James Gordon, and Oracle are all here too! Kai Li Cain is also in tow for the ride as an Elseworlds version of Cassandra Cain!

DC Entertainment is pumped for this upcoming release: "Inspired by the comic book series by Mike Mignola, Richard Pace and Troy Nixey, Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham is a 1920s-based tale that finds explorer Bruce Wayne accidentally unleashing an ancient evil, expediting his return to Gotham City after a two-decade hiatus. The logic/science-driven Batman must battle Lovecraftian supernatural forces threatening the sheer existence of Gotham, along the way being aided and confronted by reimagined versions of his well-known allies and enemies, including Green Arrow, Ra's al Ghul, Mr. Freeze, Killer Croc, Two-Face, James Gordon and Bruce's beloved wards. Prepare for a mystical, often terrifying Batman adventure unlike any other."

