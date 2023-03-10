WonderCon 2023: Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham World Premiere Announced

Batman: The Doom The Came to Gotham is getting a massive world premiere at WonderCon 2023. Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment announced the news this week. On March 24, fans can pile into the big room in Anaheim to see what this darker tale of Gotham. After the screening, there will be an exclusive panel with the cast and filmmakers. Here's who will be on at 6pm.

Tati Gabrielle (Kaleidoscope, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Uncharted) as Kai Li Cain, Christopher Gorham (The Lincoln Lawyer, Insatiable) as Oliver Queen, David Dastmalchian (Dune, The Suicide Squad, Ant-Man) as Grendon, producer/co-director Sam Liu (The Death and Return of Superman), co-director Christopher Berkeley (Young Justice) and screenwriter Jase Ricci (Teen Titans Go! and DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse).

What's The New Batman Animated Movie About?

DC Entertainment has provided a plot synopsis for the release ahead of the World Premiere. "Inspired by the comic book series by Mike Mignola, Richard Pace and Troy Nixey, Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham is a 1920s-based tale that finds explorer Bruce Wayne accidentally unleashing an ancient evil, expediting his return to Gotham City after a two-decade hiatus. The logic/science-driven Batman must battle Lovecraftian supernatural forces threatening the sheer existence of Gotham, along the way being aided and confronted by reimagined versions of his well-known allies and enemies, including Green Arrow, Ra's al Ghul, Mr. Freeze, Killer Croc, Two-Face, James Gordon and Bruce's beloved wards. Prepare for a mystical, often terrifying Batman adventure unlike any other."

"David Giuntoli (Grimm, A Million Little Things) reprises his Batman: Soul of the Dragon role as the voice of the Dark Knight in this all-new 1920s-based DC Elseworlds tale. Tati Gabrielle (Kaleidoscope, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Uncharted) makes her DC animated debut as Kai Li Cain, Batman's closest ally. Elevating the action and drama are DC animation veterans Christopher Gorham (The Lincoln Lawyer, Insatiable) as Oliver Queen, Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul) as Harvey Dent, John DiMaggio (Futurama, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire) as James Gordon, and David Dastmalchian (Dune, The Suicide Squad, Ant-Man) as Grendon.

"Rounding out the cast is Gideon Adlon (Legion of Super-Heroes) as Oracle, Karan Brar (Jessie, Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise) as Sanjay "Jay" Tawde, Jeffrey Combs (Re-Animator, The Frighteners) as Kirk Langstrom, Darin De Paul (Mortal Kombat Legends & Overwatch franchises) as Thomas Wayne, Brian George (Seinfeld) as Alfred, Jason Marsden (Young Justice, A Goofy Movie) as Dick Grayson & Young Bruce Wayne, Navid Negahban (Homeland, The Cleaning Lady) as Ra's al Ghul, Emily O'Brien (Days of Our Lives) as Talia al Ghul & Martha Wayne, Tim Russ (Star Trek: Voyager) as Lucius Fox, William Salyers (The Regular Show) as Cobbelpot & Professor Manfurd, and Matthew Waterson (The Croods: Family Tree) as Jason Blood/Etrigan.)"

"Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment, Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham will be available to purchase Digitally and on 4K Ultra HD TM Blu-ray Combo Pack and Blu-ray TM on March 28, 2023"

Will you be headed to WonderCon this year? Let us know down in the comments!