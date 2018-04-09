‘Rick and Morty’ Crossover With ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ Announced

Rick and Morty are about to enter a world of fantasy and adventure.

Today at C2E2, IDW Publishing and Oni Press announced a crossover between IDW’s comics based on Dungeons & Dragon and Oni Press’ comics based on the Adult Swim series Rick and Morty.

The crossover miniseries will be written by Patrick Rothfuss (The Kingkiller Chronicles) and Jim Zub (The Avengers, Wayward), who will work with Eisner-nominated artist Troy Little (Hunter S. Thompson’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas).

The miniseries will put Rick and Morty on a high fantasy adventure of the kind that Dungeons & Dragons is known for. It begins when Morty asks Rick to teach him about Dungeons & Dragons. As fans of Rick and Morty might expect, things go wrong and Rick, Morty, and the rest of the Smith family end up on an unexpected adventure.

“I love Rick and Morty with a powerful love, and I’ve played D&D since the 5th grade,” said Rothfuss. “So when they approached me about writing a story with both of them together? That’s some serious you-got-chocolate-in-my-peanut butter $#!& right there. I’m in. I’m all the way in. I’m gettin’ that chocolate all up in the peanut butter. Like, deep in. All the way in. It’s going to be sticky and delicious.”

Jim Zub is particularly well suited to writing this comic. Zub already writes the Baldur’s Gate series of Dungeons & Dragons comics and he has written similar fantasy-themed comics in the past like Pathfinder for Dynamite Comics and his creator-owned Skullkickers at Image Comics.

“The Dungeons & Dragons crew is letting Pat and I open a Pandora’s Box of insane adventure material and iconic creatures from the granddaddy of all tabletop role-playing games,” Zub said. “I wish I could say we’ll take good care of it, but, the simple truth is, this is Rick and Morty we’re talking about. No fantasy world or otherworldly plane of existence is safe.”

Each issue of the crossover miniseries will feature variant covers, character sheets, and more.

The Rick and Morty and Dungeons & Dragons crossover starts in August.