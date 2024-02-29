Rob Liefeld Releasing Toys Based on Extreme Characters Later This Year

Comics legend and Image Comics co-founder Rob Liefeld is launching a new toy line based on his Extreme Comics characters -- and he's teaming with LooseCollector to bring them to market. The turnaround is going to be pretty quick, too: according to a statement from LooseCollector, fans of Liefeld's Extreme Comics catalogue can already preorder Cabbot Stone from Bloodstrike and the intergalactic mercenary, Bloodwulf, with product set to hit toy shelves everywhere in the 3rd quarter of 2024.

The characters of the Extreme catalogue are the focus of Liefeld's current work, with a number of them popping up in his Whatnot-financed comic, Last Blood. Bloodstrike and Bloodwulf, initially introduced in 1992, were some of the first characters published by Image Comics. They quickly became fan favorites, each selling over one million copies upon release. Known for their distinct, "extreme" Rob Liefeld aesthetic, the action figures are designed to carry over that feeling, featuring intricate details, weaponry, gear, and of course, plenty of pouches.

"They look amazing; it was an immediate yes! Cabbot Stone has never looked better; it's like he jumped off the page of Bloodstrike #1," Liefeld said in today's statement. "Bloodwulf looks amazing; we couldn't be re-entering the action figure space with better figures; these are outstanding. The fans have gone nuts for the previews we've shared."

You can see a first look at the figures here:

The artist recently said that he's done working on Deadpool projects for Marvel, because eye strain and muscle pain has reduced the speed and volume of his art work, and he would rather tell stories he owns and conclude the stories of the Extreme characters.

A handful of Liefeld's characters have shown up in toy form over the years -- both his Marvel creations (with some of the earilest Cable toys really having that broad-shouldered Liefeld vibe to them) and his Image characters have been castin plastic over the years -- notably, a number of his Youngblood heroes came out through Todd McFarlane's toy company early on. It's been years, thoguh, and in that time, the collectable toy market has expanded and evolved. LooseCollector is planning a 3rd Quarter 2024 release for Bloodstrike and Bloodwulf. Pre-orders are available now.

"We are excited by the support that the fans have shown for this line up and we expect an expanded wave of Extreme Action figures for 2025," promised LooseCollector's Dave Cardenas in a statement.

Fans waiting on the action figures can delve deeper into the world of Bloodstrike with the upcoming Bloodstrike: Battle Blood collection, slated for release in May 2024 from Image Comics. Liefeld and LooseCollector also have some more announcements and updates planned for the near future to expand the Extreme univese line.

Preorders are now available through direct market comics retailers nationwide.