Rob Liefeld Confirms Brad Pitt Was Originally Going to Play Cable in Deadpool (Exclusive)

Marvel fans were really close to seeing Brad Pitt play Deadpool's frenemy Cable on the big screen. As fans scour the internet for set photos from Deadpool 3, his creator Rob Liefeld is looking back at the first two films in the Merc With a Mouth's movie franchise. Josh Brolin portrayed the time-traveling Cable in 2018's Deadpool 2, which also introduced frequent Cable ally Domino (Zazie Beetz). Of course, fans were surprised to see Brad Pitt pop up for a cameo appearance in Deadpool 2 as Vanisher, one of the ill-fated members of X-Force, but as Liefeld reveals, Pitt almost took on the role of Cable as well.

ComicBook.com spoke to Rob Liefeld in the latest episode of its Collectibles Show, where he was asked about his resemblance to Brad Pitt and the long-standing rumor that Pitt was going to play Cable. "I know for 100% fact that was true," Liefeld revealed. "They did previews, and David Leitch had a very special relationship doing stunt work with [Pitt]. What people don't know is that was very early early on. So when they knew they weren't going in that direction, they went down several others."

Liefeld went on to say how Josh Brolin's wife had to convince him to read for the Cable role, and talked him into trying out. Had he not agreed, another actor would have been on screen alongside Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool.

