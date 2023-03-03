Rogue and Gambit's Secret X-Men Mission Involves a Powerful Member of the Avengers

The new X-Men limited series Rogue & Gambit sends the mutant couple on a collision course with a powerful Avenger. This isn't the first time the duo has headlined their own series, with Mr. and Mrs. X debuting shortly after Gambit and Rogue got married. While they've fought together on Excalibur, Rogue was one of the lucky mutants selected to serve on Krakoa's first official X-Men team, meaning they started to spend more and more time apart. They are now back together again, but it's for a secret mission at the behest of a Quiet Council member and involves a member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Rogue & Gambit #1 is from the creative team of Stephanie Phillips, Carlos Gómez, David Curiel, Federico Blee, and VC's Ariana Maher. It finds both characters in Louisiana trying to get some quality time together. Unfortunately, that also involved a fight with the Thieves Guild and Gambit getting himself drunk while he waited for Rogue to show up. While they argue over semantics, Destiny appears. She's a recent addition to the Quiet Council, along with her wife Mystique. They're Rogue's adoptive moms, and Destiny isn't the biggest fan of Gambit. Destiny has had one of her patent visions that call for the teleporting Manifold.

Along with starring in various X-Men comics, Manifold was also part of the ensemble cast of Jonathan Hickaman's expansive Avengers run. Most recently, Manifold has worked with Cable and Abigail Brand in S.W.O.R.D. He has powerful teleporting abilities, and can even communicate with the universe itself. Unsurprisingly, Destiny won't tell Rogue why she needs Manifold; just that Rogue is the only person she trusts with this mission. Rogue decides to trust in Destiny and agrees to fetch Manifold, and Gambit tags along to help. What they didn't expect is Manifold basically blowing them off. It's only when Manifold tells Rogue and Gambit about a case that he's on that they decide to help Eden Fesi out.

Stephanie Phillips Shares Plans for Rogue and Gambit

ComicBook.com spoke to Rogue & Gambit writer Stephanie Phillips about the new series, and she gave some insight on what it's like to write the exploits of Rogue, Gambit, and Destiny.

"X-Men #9 by Gerry Duggan and C.F. Villa has this amazing moment where Destiny and Gambit clash," Phillips said. "The banter is amazing, but my favorite part is when Gambit exits the room and Destiny just makes a motion pretending to strangle him and says 'hate you.' The art sells their antagonistic relationship so well and it genuinely made me laugh out loud. I love the relationship between Destiny and Gambit and that will absolutely play a major role in our series. What Destiny thinks about Gambit and his relationship with her adopted daughter is integral to how the story will resolve. Destiny is also the driving force of the series as she sends Rogue & Gambit on a mission based solely on Rogue's trust in her... something that Gambit lacks entirely. It's a really interesting dynamic to play with."

Rogue & Gambit #1 is now on sale from Marvel Comics. Let us know your thoughts on Rogue, Gambit, Destiny, and Manifold in the comments.