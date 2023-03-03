Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Writer Reveals If Fantastic Four and X-Men Will Be Included in the Film (Exclusive)

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be the next big event film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is expected to be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). The Kang Dynasty is being written by Jeff Loveness (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Rick and Morty) which is pretty great due to the way Kang the Conqueror was written in Quantumania. So far Kang is the only character that seems the be confirmed for The Kang Dynasty and fans are wondering if it will take more than the Avengers to take on the multiversal villain. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently had the chance to talk with the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty scribe on our Phase Zero podcast and he asked him if we could see the X-Men and the Fantastic Four help take on Kang. Loveness answered the question with complete honesty and revealed that those characters probably won't be appearing in the film.

"No, I think all that stuff is pretty far away," Loveness revealed to us. "I know they're making Fantastic Four, but that's its own thing. I mean, look, I'm the biggest X-Men guy in the world. No, I think that's being saved for a bit. But, these Avengers are in trouble. They got a lot going on with Kang. They got more than enough to handle."

When Does Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Hit Theaters?

During Marvel Studios' most recent San Diego Comic-Con appearance revealed that Phase 4 of the MCU would end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and even revealed some of the projects in Phase 5 and Phase 6. One of the biggest reveals from their Phase 6 slate had to be that there were two new Avengers movies being released in 2025 and 2026, respectively. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will arrive in theaters on May 2nd, 2025, while Avengers: Secret Wars was originally supposed to debut on November 7th, 2025, but was delayed until May 1st, 2026. Destin Daniel Cretton is hard at work on The Kang Dynasty which will more that likely bring back Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Captain America (Anthony Mackie) and Black Panther (Letitia Wright). While the film will likely go into production next year, I'm sure we'll get some casting information fairly soon.

What is the Latest Marvel Studios Film to Hit Theaters?

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now!

