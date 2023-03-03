Halle Berry Reacts to Viral X-Men Meme

Halle Berry's Marvel and DC movie roles (Storm in X-Men, Catwoman) may be the stuff of furious debate now – but no one can accuse her of being bitter or insecure about them. Berry tends to be the first one ot poke fun at herself or have a nostalgic laugh about being on the frontier of the superhero movie boom in the 2000s – and today is no different.

After a meme about Storm in the X-Men movies went viral on social media, Halle Berry decided to stamp it with her own .gif, which conveyed how she thought the meme was uproariously hilarious:

If you don't get the meme: Twitter user @Steph_I_Will took an image of Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier an put it side-by-side with an image of Berrry from her 1997 social comedy film B*A*P*S (or "Black American Princesses). The caption on the meme reads "Ororo, can you hear me? My name is Professor Charles Xavier. I'm putting together a school for gifted individuals just like you. You wanna get flewed out?"

The TikTok generation loves these kind of memes that take famous moments from movies, music, sports, or just LIFE, and make them "funnier" or "edgier" by captioning them in street linguistics. It's good to see Halle Berry having fun with it, instead of taking it in any kind of offenssive or disrespectful way. Then again, it's arguable that Berry has to have a humorous mind about the joke, because B*A*P*S iisn't exactly the most "PC" film that was every created, and its premise and humor haven't necessarily aged all that well.

Halle Berry's role as Storm in the X-Men movies, on the other hand, seems to be aging just fine. When the first X-Men movie was released in 2000, Berry's version of Orororo Munroe/Storm was one of the biggest targets of fan criticsm. Berry's attempt at an "African accent" was woeful – as was the cheap wig she was made to wear. While Berry would settle into the character better in subseqent films, that first performance was pretty hard to forget.

Marvel fans believed for a second that Halle Berry's Storm would be part of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – but that didn't happen. However, the Marvel Cinematic Universe of the X-Men are coming, and the current Multiverse Saga has big potential to surprise with callback cameos. Halle Berry indeed may need to start getting back into Storm mode...

"I would revisit any of them, actually," Berry told ComicBook.com. "I loved all of those characters and I was always grateful to get to play them and be a part of those big franchises, you know? So I would revisit any of them."