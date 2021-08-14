ShortBox Comics Fair Announced for October

The British comics publisher ShortBox has announced a month-long digital comics fair featuring over 40 comics artists who are producing new work for the show. The second annual ShortBox Comics Fair will run from October 1st through October 31st and will feature new comics exclusively available through ShortBox for one month. The creators involved in the festival range from well-known mainstream creators like David Lafuente and Warwick Johnson Cadwell to indie artists like Sophia Foster-Dimino and Ben Sears.

"With so many of us still indoors, I wanted to have an online event/digital platform that actually provides readers with an opportunity to buy a whole range of new comics — an event that mirrors what I want from any comics festival, whether it's online or in-person: to explore and discover new comics and artists," said ShortBox founder Zainab Ahktar.

ShortBox was founded in 2016 as a publisher of comics that released comics through a box-style format. The publisher's latest Kickstarter raised nearly $95,000 in funding to publish its latest set of books. ShortBox has quickly become known for publishing fantastic comics from a diverse slate of talent with an eye on innovation and expressive art.

All the comics featured in the ShortBox Comics Fair will be available at the ShortBox Gumroad for purchase, with special pricing during the first weekend of the event (October 2nd and October 3rd.)

Creators involved with this year's ShortBox Comics Fair include:

Keep an eye out on ShortBox Comics Fair's social media for additional information about this year's show, which runs from October 1st through October 31st.