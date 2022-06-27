Something is Killing the Children Reveals First Look at Special Anniversary Issue (Exclusive)

BOOM! Studios' Something Is Killing the Children is celebrating its 25th issue in style with a special oversized issue that no fan will want to miss, and we've got your exclusive first look right here! After seeing over two million copies so far, the hit series is set to deliver one of its most anticipated battles to date, as Erica Slaughter faces an enemy unlike any monster she's faced before, and things are likely to get worse before they get better. James Tynion IV (The Nice House on the Lake, The Department of Truth), Werther Dell'Edera (Razorblades), Miquel Muerto (House of Slaughter), and AndWorld Design (We Only Find Them When They're Dead) are back with a special issue that no fan will want to miss, and you can check out an early preview starting on the next slide

In addition to the preview, you can also find the first look at some of the stunning covers launching with the issue, including the main wraparound cover art by Dell'Edera. You can also see variant covers by Jenny Frison (Wonder Woman), Peach Momoko (Power Rangers), J.G. Jones (Wanted, Final Crisis), and Jeehyung Lee (Venom). You can also find the official description of the issue below.

"With over two million copies of the series sold to date, the first arc of Erica's mission in Tribulation reaches its shocking conclusion in this milestone anniversary issue that no Something is Killing the Children fan will want to miss! While Erica's blades are occupied with an entity unlike anything she's faced, she receives a phone call... with tragedy on the other end of the line. As things look dire, someone Erica once saved may have to find unexpected help to return the favor."

Something is Killing the Children #25 hits comic stores and digital storefronts on July 27th, 2022.

