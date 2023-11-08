Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Team Reunites for Dark Horse Comics' Helen of Wyndhorn (Exclusive)

The Eisner Award-winning creative team of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is reuniting for a brand new series from Dark Horse Comics, and we've got all the exclusive details! Writer Tom King (Supergirl, Wonder Woman, Love Everlasting), artist Bilquis Evely (Supergirl, Sandman: The Dreaming), colorist Matheus Lopes (Supergirl, Shazam!, Step By Bloody Step) and letterer Clayton Cowles (Supergirl, Star Wars, Batman) are getting the band back together for a new series titled Helen of Wyndhorn, described as a gothic sword and sorcery epic that combines elements from stories like Conan the Barbarian and Wizard of Oz. The new series will hit comic stores in March of 2024m and you can check out a full preview of the new series on the next slide.

Helen of Wyndhorn follows Helen Cole, who is left a sizable estate from her father C.K. Cole after the famed pulp writer passes away. The house is impressive, but Helen isn't a fan at first and causes havoc after arriving at Wyndhorn House. She slowly starts to find however that the walls of this estate contain a myriad of secrets, and soon she may even discover that the adventures her father wrote about are more than just adventures, and they might be living right around the corner. You can find the official description below.



"Following the tragic death of her father C.K. Cole, the esteemed pulp writer and creator of the popular warrior character Othan, Helen Cole is called to her grandfather's enormous and illustrious estate: Wyndhorn House. Scarred by Cole's untimely passing and lost in a new, strange world, Helen wreaks drunken havoc upon her arrival. However, her chaotic ways begin to soften as she discovers a lifetime of secrets hiding within the myriad rooms and hallways of the expansive manor. For outside its walls, within the woods, dwell the legendary adventures that once were locked away within her father's stories."

To celebrate the launch, Helen of Wyndhorn #1 will feature several must-have collectible variant covers, and the main cover is created by Evely and Lopes, with a foil variant also available. Artists Tula Lotay, Elsa Charretier, and Massimo Carnevale have also created gorgeous variant covers, and there will also be Incentive variants by Clay Mann and Walt Simonson with Laura Martin available to retailers, Finally there will be a pulp cover tribute variant by Greg Smallwood to be revealed near FOC (final order cutoff).



Helen of Wyndhorn #1 (of 6) will hit comic stores on March 13, 2024, and you can find a preview of the new series on the next slide.