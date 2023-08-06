Before James Gunn and Peter Safran reboot the DC Universe, DC Comics will reprint two stories that influenced the new DCU. Next summer, the publisher will release new editions of All-Star Superman and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which Gunn and Safran named as their inspiration for two of the films comprising Gods and Monsters, the upcoming first chapter of the new DC Universe film and television slate. Writer Grant Morrison and artist Frank Quitely's 12-issue All-Star run influences the Gunn-directed Superman: Legacy, out July 11th, 2025, while Woman of Tomorrow will adapt DC's eight-issue Supergirl mini-series of the same name.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow: The Deluxe Edition, a new deluxe hardcover edition, will be available July 23rd, 2024; Absolute All-Star Superman: New Edition, collecting Morrison and Quitely's award-winning series in an over-sized slipcased hardcover, releases a week later on July 30th.

(Photo: DC Comics)

Previous editions of the books became best sellers and temporarily sold out online after Gunn and Safran announced the DC Studios slate in January. Along with Superman: Legacy and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, other film projects revealed to be in the works include The Authority, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and Swamp Thing. (Morrison's Batman Omnibus Vol. 1 also topped best-seller lists and was temporarily unavailable to buy online after Gunn named that run, introducing Bruce Wayne's son Damian, as inspiration for The Brave and the Bold.)

All-Star Superman and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow are included on DC's official Gods and Monsters reading list, a handy reference for the comics and graphic novels that inspired the film and TV projects in the new DCU.

While Legacy is not an adaptation of All-Star Superman — Gunn has already cast supporting superheroes Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, and the Guy Gardner Green Lantern — the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker has said Legacy is "very inspired by All-Star Superman."

In All-Star, after a trip to the Sun exposes the Kryptonian to critical levels of stellar radiation, Superman is dying from the very source of his superpowers. Clark Kent — described by his Daily Planet co-worker Lois Lane as a bumbling, "big country lummox" — reveals he's secretly Superman, and goes on to face such classic foes as Lex Luthor, Parasite, and the sentinent star Solaris as he sets out to accomplish the Twelve Labors of Superman. Like Morrison's charmingly old-fashioned Man of Steel, the DCU Superman will be "the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way," according to Safran, with Legacy focusing "on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing."

The new editions of Absolute All-Star Superman and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow release July 2024 from DC Comics.

