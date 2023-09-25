Wonder Woman Writer Tom King Teases the Return of A Fan-Favorite Character

Wonder Woman #1 hit the stands this week, and really broke open the plans writer Tom King has for the next few months. In an interview with Comic Book Nation, the writer said that part of his plan is to make each individual issue into a little event comic, with things that will eventually peel off to more conventional "big, epic" events. With artist Daniel Sampere, the series is set to reintroduce Yara Flor, the "Wonder Girl of the Amazons," in the series' fifth issue, with a reappearance in the seventh. The character, first introduced by King's frequent collaborator Joelle Jones back in 2021, is one of the "next generation" superheroes DC has been promoting in recent years -- but those characters can often disappear into the background when the "classic" version comes back.

In this case, King is more interested in building up a community for Wonder Woman, apparently; he mentioned the idea of a Wonder Woman family, presumably not unlike the Superman and Batman families, during his chat in support of Wonder Woman #1.

"Issue five, we get the family starts to come and we get the Wonder Girls, which is awesome," King told Comic Book Nation.

You can see the full interview below.

The story of Wonder Woman #1 picks up with The Sovereign (America's secret line of royalty) serving as the narrator of the storyline, and the plan is, apparently, to start teeing up Trinity (Wonder Woman's daughter) in Wonder Woman #3, after the prelude story that introduced her to readers in Wonder Woman #800.

"Big answers? You're gonna start getting twists about that in issue #3. So there's gonna be some stuff revealed there. Some stuff in issue #5. I'm writing pretty far ahead so I can tell you specifically [laughs]. And some big stuff in issue #12. So those will be sor of big points if you're just looking for specific issues."

"Starting with issue #3 I'm taking over the backups for the book... those last sort of eight pages. And those are going to be Trinity stories – so she'll start appearing in the backups. You'll see her there. They're incredibly sort of fun stories, that are about Damian, Jon, and Lizzie, and their adventures together in the future. And they're just wonderful fun sort of things you could give to your daughter or have fun reading yourself."