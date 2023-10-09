The Superior Spider-Man Returns In New Marvel Preview

One of the most popular takes on Spider-Man is returning to the Marvel stable in the coming days. This Wednesday, The Superior Spider-Man Returns launches, transporting Doc Ock into the body of Peter Parker once again for an all-new story. Dan Slott is returning for the first Superior story in over a decade, writing the script of the story with Marvel mainstay Christos Gage. Superior Spider-Man Returns features art from a who's who of Spider-Man artists including Ryan Stegman, Mark Bagley, Humberto Ramos, and Giuseppe Camuncoli. The House of Ideas recently revealed a preview for the story's debut issue, which you can see below.

"The challenge Marvel gave me was: for the 10th anniversary, how can we revisit Superior, without repeating ourselves, and while telling a story that impacts Spider-Man's world today?" Slott said in Marvel statement earlier this year. "SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN RETURNS is going to take an untold Superior tale, and drag it kicking, screaming, and violently exploding into the present. It's going to give you everything you liked about Superior but in new surprising ways. No time travel. No clones. And no way we're telling you how. Read the book!"



The Superior Spider-Man Returns #1

"SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN WEB-SLINGS AGAIN! The spider-team that redefined the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN returns to celebrate the TEN YEAR ANNIVERSARY of the most monumental and shocking Spidey story in a generation! DAN SLOTT. RYAN STEGMAN. MARK BAGLEY. GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI. HUMBERTO RAMOS. Peter Parker. Doc Ock. Together again for a Spider-Man story SUPERIOR to all others!"

Written by: Dan Slott, Christos Gage

Art by: Ryan Stegman, Mark Bagley, Humberto Ramos, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Edgar Delgado

Cover by: Ryan Stegman, J. P. Mayer, Edgar Delgado

Page Count: 44 Pages

Release Date: October 11, 2023

Keep scrolling to see Marvel's preview for The Superior Spider-Man Returns #1!