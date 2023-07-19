Superior Spider-Man Returns: Marvel Confirms First Details for New Series

Marvel’s most popular version of Spider-Man is swinging back into stores this October. Wednesday, the House of Ideas revealed more details regarding the return of Superior Spider-Man, the latest story featuring the character from Dan Slott. Both Slott and Ryan Stegman are returning for Superior Spider-Man Returns #1 this Halloween, celebrating the character’s 10th anniversary as a part of the Marvel stable. In addition to Slott and Stegman, Mark Bagley, Humberto Ramos, and Giuseppe Camuncoli will be featured as artists on the extended story.

“The challenge Marvel gave me was: for the 10th anniversary, how can we revisit Superior, without repeating ourselves, and while telling a story that impacts Spider-Man’s world today?” Slott said in Marvel statement. “SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN RETURNS is going to take an untold Superior tale, and drag it kicking, screaming, and violently exploding into the present. It’s going to give you everything you liked about Superior but in new surprising ways. No time travel. No clones. And no way we’re telling you how. Read the book!”

“A run that started with outrage ended with nearly universal accolades,” Marvel editor Nick Lowe added. “So we were super excited to gather the folks who made SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN the historic book it was back together!!!”

In the initial Superior Spider-Man run, Doctor Octopus managed to put his mind into the body of Peter Parker. Though it’s unclear if Parker is the Spider-Man at hand with this latest run, Marvel confirms Doc Ock will undoubtedly return.

Marvel’s synopsis for the series can be found below:

“The era of SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN that kicked off when a dying Doctor Octopus swapped his mind into Peter Parker’s body was a mega hit with fans in 2013. Determined to prove himself better in every single way, Doc Ock ruthlessly made his way through Spider-Man’s legendary rogues’ gallery, shocking fellow heroes with his violent approach to crimefighting before learning harsh lessons about great responsibility. Did Doc Ock have his fill of the web-head lifestyle or is ready to trade in his metal arms and be the smartest, strongest super hero in the Marvel Universe once more? “

Superior Spider-Man Returns #1 is currently set to hit comic store shelves on October 11th.