Superman Finally Reveals the Origin of Marilyn Moonlight

DC's Superman series has introduced several new concepts and characters to the Man of Steel's world, and one of the most mysterious new additions has been Marilyn Moonlight. Moonlight was teased early in Joshua Williamson's run, but other than a few appearances, we haven't learned much about her story to this point. That all changed in Superman #10, which follows Superman and Moonlight as they are jettisoned to the days of the Wild West. That's when we finally learn Moonlight's origin story, as well as how she found herself in Superman's orbit. Spoilers for Superman #10 follow from here on out, so you've been warned.

At the end of Superman #9, Moonlight and Superman are sent back in time to the old West, and issue #10 follows them as they attempt to find a way home back to the present. Clark is still recovering from the intense kryptonite poisoning he experienced in the last battle, so he still doesn't have his powers.

(Photo: DC)

Moonlight and Superman are trying to find a way home when they stumble across traces of futuristic tech, and whoever has that may be able to help get them home. They follow the trail and discover Terra-Man has been hiding out in the past, and he has a history with Superman, so he recognizes him. Terra-Man has been camping out in the past and using his future technology and weapons to gain power in the past, but Superman and Moonlight help put an end to that reign and grab his Time Machine.

Along the way, we get glimpses of people watching the battle play out, and there's one particular woman the book makes sure to highlight. As they leave the town, Moonlight tips her hat to the woman, and Superman notices and asks Moonlight if she just inspired herself in the past to become a hero. Moonlight smirks and says "Something like that."

Superman inquires about the rest of her story, and she finally opens up about who she is. Moonlight didn't have powers like Superman, but she was inspired from that day to stand up for the oppressed and save lives. Her heroic acts would eventually lead to her being known as the Spirit of Metropolis, and after a long career, she would hand up the costume and disappear. Moonlight reveals she was one of the lucky ones and passed away surrounded by her family and friends, and she was at peace.

At least until someone brought her back to life. Whoever that person was, they knew that her legend lived on in Metropolis, and they used that to bring her back and turn her into a ghost. She says it's more science than supernatural, and now she is trying to find out who did it. Until she figures that out, she has to ride under the moon's light forever, and she simply tries to help as many people as she can.

Superman says he might know who brought her back, but he isn't sure why. Thankfully he has his powers back and a Time Machine, and so they head back to the present. Unfortunately, he gets another big surprise when he gets back, but that's a story for another time. You can find the official description for Superman #10 below.

"THE MAN OF TOMORROW MEETS THE MAN FROM YESTERDAY! HOWDY, PARDNERS! Welcome to the Wild West of Metropolis, where the Man of Tomorrow meets the Man from Yesterday! Clark Kent is on a rootin'-tootin' rodeo adventure alongside the ghostly Marilyn Moonlight as they get to the bottom of why she haunts the night! Get your posse and join us for a hoedown like you've never seen before. Yee-haw!"

