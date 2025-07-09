Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All #1 Is Superman At His Finest

Superman is all the rage right now, and DC has been taking advantage of that. With James Gunn’s Superman premiering in the US, the publisher has been flooding the market with high profile Superman stories to get general audiences more interested in the character. It’s a great time to be a Superman fan, and Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All #1 is a perfect example of just how to give fans a great Superman story that they don’t need to understand the character’s entire history for. Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All #1 not only pays homage to the old Treasury comics — oversized comics starring Superman and other DC heroes — but gives readers a fantastic story that catches them up on everything they need to know in its pages.

Writer Dan Jurgens is back on Superman for this story, and it’s wonderful. One of the chief architects of “The Death of Superman”, Jurgens is one of the better Superman creators of the current generation. Hero for All is vintage Jurgens Superman, both in that it uses characters and ideas from his various Superman runs and that it’s just an outstanding Superman story. It has a little bit of everything — Superman’s stellar supporting cast of characters stepping up, mind control shenanigans, big stakes storytelling, and callbacks to several of his stories. Jurgens has been working on Superman for close to forty years now, and has helped define who modern Superman is, so choosing him for this comic was the exact right move.

I think one of the best parts about this book is that Jurgens is able to fit in a lot of exposition and makes it feel completely natural, which is no easy task. He has to explain who several villains are, as well as give any new readers a crash course in Superman history to make sense of it all, and does an outstanding job. Even as someone who knows the history of these characters and Superman in general, I never got bored with the exposition. Superman continuity can get pretty confusing, but Jurgens is able to boil it all down, taking the multiple threads of the character since DC Rebirth and weaving them together. Honestly, the fact that he was able make the whole thing make sense with a couple of pages is as much an accomplishment as any other part of the story. The story itself is fun alien invasion story, and Jurgens does a great job of pacing it and escalating the conflict, dropping plot reveals at exactly the right time to keep the reader hooked to the story.

Bruno Redondo draws the vast majority of the book, and it’s outstanding. Redondo’s art on Nightwing pushed the envelope of what a comic could be and how it tells its story multiple times, but there’s not really any of that there. This is a more conventionally laid out comic, but that makes sense. This comic is meant for people who have watched the movie, people who aren’t students of the medium, so Redondo showing off wouldn’t really work. However, Redondo’s art is up to its usual standards of excellence, so the fact that he didn’t use any gimmicks doesn’t matter. Instead, there’s just excellent figure work and character acting, exciting action scenes, and perfect versions of multiple DC heroes appearing throughout the book.

Jurgens jumps on the art for the exposition pages, and as someone who grew up Jurgens’s Superman, it’s great to see him get a chance to draw the Man of Steel again. Jurgens’s style has evolved over the years, but it’s still simple and expressive, which is exactly what’s needed for the exposition pages of Superman’s history. Redondo and Jurgens were the perfect artists for a book like this; their simple, confident line work is exactly what a new reader needs to see. Adriano Lucas’s captures the colorful world of DC perfectly, and really helps enhance the book’s art. The art isn’t trying to be bravura, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t still impressive.

Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All #1 is the perfect comic to give someone who wants to get into Superman. It doesn’t drop readers into the deep end of continuity, it just gives them exactly the kind of Superman story they need to see who he is and why he’s so amazing. I highly recommend this comic to give to, well, basically anyone. It’s a showpiece for Superman that will appeal to everyone from longtime readers to kids who want to see a mini-Superman movie in comic form.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All #1 is on sale now.