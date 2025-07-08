Minecraft Releases Free Superman Movie Skins

Minecraft has released free skins for director James Gunn’s brand new Superman movie. Minecraft is the biggest game on the planet as it is the number one best selling game out there. It’s not a super demanding game, which allows it to run on a ton of devices, making it extremely accessible. Its accessibility has been the key to success in addition to the sandbox elements. It’s a game where your imagination is the limit. People have created some truly amazing things in Minecraft, but it has also become a platform for tons of crossovers not unlike a game like Fortnite.

A ton of different iconic characters and worlds have popped up within the world of Minecraft over the years, allowing fans to immerse themselves in all of their favorite franchises. One of the latest examples is Superman. A new free skin pack for DC’s Superman has been released, allowing fans to play as David Corenswet’s Superman, Lois Lane, Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Mr. Terrific. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seen like this includes a Lex Luthor skin, much to the dismay of DC fans who want a bald Minecraft skin. You can click here to get the skin pack and view a description of the pack below.

“Skin up like a true Super Hero with the free Superman Skin Pack! Pick your favorite from five skins, including Superman, Lois Lane, Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and even Mr. Terrific… suit up in a new skin today!”

A full blown Superman DLC is also coming to Minecraft in the future, but no release date or details have been announced at this time. It’s a fun way to celebrate the release of James Gunn’s new film, which hits theaters this weekend and will kickstart a brand new DC universe. Early reviews for Superman are glowingly positive with critics hailing it as a positive sign for the future of the franchise. The film is one of the highest rated Superman movies of all-time and the highest rated since Superman II which released in 1980. It’s been a long time since Superman was such a dominant pop culture force, but it’s clear that DC and Warner Bros. are doing their best to rebuild him as an icon.

ComicBook’s Spencer Perry gave Superman a 4 out of 5, noting that it made him hopeful for the future of DC: “The new movie reminds us why this subgenre consumed Hollywood for over a decade, taking what fans have always loved about a character and world and making it feel real. It would have been easy for James Gunn, now over a decade after the release of the first Guardians of the Galaxy, to have no gas in the tank for this kind of film. What Superman proves, though, is that he’s one of our best architects for superhero stories on mainstream platforms, and the DCU is in great hands if this is what they were able to deliver out of the gate.”