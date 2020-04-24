Tank Girl Making Major Return With Albatross Funnybooks (Exclusive)

✖

A couple of years ago, The Goon creator Eric Powell launched his own independent publishing company, Albatross Funnybooks, which would become the home of his iconic comic book character. In the time since that launch, Albatross has released books like Hillbilly, Galaktikon, Grumble, and many others, all of which have found an audience similar to The Goon. Now, another cult classic comic character joins the Albatross ranks. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal that Tank Girl has a new home at Albatross Funnybooks.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, which you can watch in the video above, Powell reveals that the Tank Girl franchise will be returning to comic shelves everywhere later this year, though the exact date isn't yet set in stone thanks to the current pandemic.

"Yeah this whole COVID thing really screwed up our summer announcement plans," Powell told us. "So this was supposed to be our big announcement that was launching in July. Our big Comic-Con push. Comic-Con is now canceled and we're scrambling to try to figure out when our releases are actually gonna happen. But, since it's the apocalypse, I thought everybody would like to know that Tank Girl is coming to Albatross Funnybooks."

(Photo: Albatross Funnybooks)

Tank Girl co-creator Alan Martin is penning the first series for the character under Albatross, with art from Brett Parson. The new book is called King Tank Girl, and it will focus on the earlier years of the character.

"Alan Martin and Brett Parson have been doing some amazing Tank Girl stuff lately, and Brett just did a run of The Goon for us," Powell continued. "And I'm a huge fan of his artwork. And, they kind of approached me and were like, 'Hey we're looking for another home for Tank Girl would you be interested?' And, you know, of course I was interested because it fits right in with everything we've been doing. It's a character that I think sets beside all the comics we have very, very nicely. Our books, I want them to be kind of all over the place. So we have, you know, Galaktikon is like a science fiction drama, space opera kind of thing. Grumble is kind of a father-daughter road trip, supernatural book. And then you have The Goon which is its own thing, and then Hillbilly, but in a weird way they all mesh together because I think they're so different. And so weird and bizarre and not necessarily your typical mainstream stuff. And I'm very happy to have, Tank Girl beside The Goon. I think that's a good fit."

Below, you can find the main cover for King Tank Girl #1, along with an alternate cover illustrated by Powell.

(Photo: Albatross Funnybooks)

(Photo: Albatross Funnybooks)

Are you looking forward to reading new Tank Girl adventures in 2020? Let us know in the comments!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.