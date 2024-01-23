IDW Reveals Artists for Jason Aaron's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Relaunch

The artist lineup for Jason Aaron's relaunch of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise at IDW Publishing has been revealed. The writer behind fan-favorite runs on Thor and Avengers at Marvel is bringing his talents to IDW for a new volume of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The long-running series is ending with a double-sized 150th landmark issue, celebrating more than a decade of storytelling. ComicBook.com exclusively revealed Jason Aaron as the new writer of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with IDW holding the announcement of which artist(s) would be joining him for today.

IGN announced that Rafael Albuquerque, Joëlle Jones, Cliff Chiang, and Chris Burnham are the artists on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Each artist will illustrate one of the first four issues, with each artist drawing a story featuring one of the four main turtles. The second story arc will be illustrated by Albuquerque. IDW is kicking things off with a 10-page prelude story in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Alpha #1 one-shot on sale in June. IDW's ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series will return with a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 in July.

Jason Aaron comments on writing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

"Launching a new TMNT comic series in the midst of the characters' 40th anniversary is clearly one of those dream jobs of all comic book dream jobs," Aaron says in a statement. "Especially for me, a kid who first fell in love with the Turtles all those years ago because of that original Mirage Studios series, buying those groundbreaking issues fresh off the rack, comics that kicked you in the face with their action-packed grit and gloriously raw attitude. I couldn't be more honored and thrilled to get to add to that esteemed legacy of comic book face-kicking, especially as part of an amazing IDW run that has expanded the world and timeline of the Turtles in such daring and exciting ways. In terms of what's to come, the kid in me wants you to know that you can expect some good old-fashioned grit, a sprinkle of dark, new attitude and all the bone-cracking action that four mutated ninja brothers can possibly handle."

You can find the covers of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1-4 below, along with comments from the artists illustrating the issues.