[Warning: This story contains spoilers for Ultimate Spider-Man #1.] It's shocker after shocker in the pages of Ultimate Spider-Man. A 35-year-old Peter Parker is married to Mary Jane and the father of their two children. His beloved Uncle Ben is alive. Wilson Fisk ousted Ben Parker and J. Jonah Jameson from their positions at The Daily Bugle. The Ultimate Green Goblin is a superhero clad in Iron Man-esque armor. And now, in February's Ultimate Spider-Man #2, Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto reboot another classic character for the dramatically different Earth-6160: Ultimate Shocker.

Ultimate Spider-Man #2 "takes place a month into Peter's burgeoning super hero career" and "will see Peter's first super powered brawl — an electrifying battle with the Shocker," the official synopsis reads. See the first look at Ultimate Shocker vs. black suit Spider-Man in the preview pages below.

"My love for this character is no secret to anyone," Checchetto said. "As soon as I received Jonathan Hickman's plot of the series, I was immediately fascinated with how he managed to create something truly fresh and new, while keeping the spirit and essence of the web-slinger intact. I really loved the dialogue and got chills drawing these scenes. We have the opportunity and privilege to create our version of Spider-Man, and for me, to create the entire design of the series."

He continued: "Throughout our run, expect changes and both classic and new versions of characters. One of the first you'll meet is Shocker. He's at the beginning of his career, so I wanted to create something different. Shocker wears a bomb squad suit to protect himself from the powers of his gloves, but still maintains some details of his classic costume. I had a lot of fun, and I believe it helps convey that we are at the dawn of a new storytelling universe. I would also like to talk about the origin of the Green Goblin's design, but I think it's more exciting to let you discover it by reading the fantastic story created by Jonathan!"

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #2

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Colors by MATTHEW WILSON

Variant Cover by DIKE RUAN

Virgin Variant Cover by DIKE RUAN

Variant Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Variant Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

Connecting Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

On Sale 2/21

THE MOST SURPRISING SPIDER-MAN STORY OF THE 21ST CENTURY CONTINUES! Spider-Man faces his first super villain! J. Jonah Jameson's quest to uncover who is really pulling the strings of this new Ultimate Universe leads to a shocking revelation! And New York City welcomes its newest hero…the Green Goblin!