Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jason Aaron To Write Relaunched Series for IDW Publishing (Exclusive)

The Eisner-award-winning writer Jason Aaron is taking over as writer of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for IDW Publishing. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal that Aaron, a former Marvel architect and current writer of Batman and Superman, will helm the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles relaunch, beginning with a 10-page prelude story in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Alpha #1 one-shot on sale in June. IDW's ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series will return with a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 in July, written by Aaron with creative collaborators to be named in the coming weeks. The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series is notably a relaunch and not a reboot, existing in the same universe as IDW's previously published Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books.

"Launching a new TMNT comic series in the midst of the characters' 40th anniversary is clearly one of those dream jobs of all comic book dream jobs," Aaron says in a statement. "Especially for me, a kid who first fell in love with the Turtles all those years ago because of that original Mirage Studios series, buying those groundbreaking issues fresh off the rack, comics that kicked you in the face with their action-packed grit and gloriously raw attitude. I couldn't be more honored and thrilled to get to add to that esteemed legacy of comic book face-kicking, especially as part of an amazing IDW run that has expanded the world and timeline of the Turtles in such daring and exciting ways. In terms of what's to come, the kid in me wants you to know that you can expect some good old-fashioned grit, a sprinkle of dark, new attitude and all the bone-cracking action that four mutated ninja brothers can possibly handle."

(Photo: Colin MacMillan)

IDW Publishing Co-Publisher Mark Doyle adds, "Jason is one of the best storytellers in comics and he just gets the Turtles. Add to that the amazing artists he's working with and you have the recipe for some great TMNT comics that we cannot wait to bring to fans!"

Jamie S. Rich, IDW's Editor-in-Chief, says, "Working with Jason Aaron has been something I have wanted to do for a long time, so that in itself is a treat. Even better, though, is getting to go on an expedition with him to explore a fictional world that he hasn't worked in before. And of course, he has not disappointed. From the very first conversations, it was clear that he brought a real passion to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the sort of excitement you can only get from a true fan. He's a master of his craft, and each new script has only gotten me more excited for the rest of the world to see what he's coming up with."

Aaron is known for his superhero work, including runs at Marvel on Ghost Rider, Wolverine, PunisherMAX, Thor, and The Avengers. He's also known for his gritty creator-owned work, including Scalped at Vertigo Comics and Southern Bastards at Image Comics. Most recently, he's begun working for DC on titles including Batman: Off-World and the "Superman Superstars" initiative in Action Comics.

IDW Publishing recently announced that it renewed its agreement with Paramount to continue publishing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics into 2024, TMNT's 40th anniversary. IDW Publishing has published Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics since 2011. Its ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series will wrap up with the oversized Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #150 as the Ninja Turtles' longest-running ongoing series ever. Aaron will take over from Sophie Campbell's 50-issue run on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which followed Tom Waltz's work on the first 100 issues of the series, all with story input from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman.