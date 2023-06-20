Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Gets an Exclusive Funko Pop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin miniseries was a massive hit when it launched in comic shops in 2020. This dark take on the Turtles from TMNT creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird with Tom Waltz and Andy Kuhn has was followed by the launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Lost Years this past January. There's also the potential for a video game adaptation in the near future. And let's not forget about all of the collectible items out there, including this new Previews Exclusive Funko Pop that's a 25,000 piece limited edition.

The Last Ronin Funko Pop features the lone ninja warrior with his sai and katana. It's available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $14.99 with a release date set for October. Note that you won't be charged until it ships and US Super Saver shipping is free on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

"The foundation and evolution of the story that would become The Last Ronin took 30 years to naturally and organically arrive at the proper place to be told. That time is now," Eastman said when the series was first announced. "Buckle up, TMNT fans — it's going to be one hell of a ride."

"As much as The Last Ronin is a love letter to past TMNT iterations — from Mirage to IDW, and everything in between — it's also a love letter to the millions of folks who continue to cherish this ageless property in all its diverse forms and renditions," Tom Waltz, who partnered with Eastman on the story and script, said at the time. "At its core, TMNT is always about family first… both in the fictional stories being told and the real-life engagement between the creators and the amazing fans who support them. The Last Ronin is no exception."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin takes place in a future New York City far different from the one we know today, where a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends. An epic five-part miniseries, The Last Ronin is based on an unpublished 1987 story concept by Eastman and Laird, with script by Waltz, layouts by Eastman, pencils and inks by Esau and Isaac Escorza, colors by Luis Antonio Delgado, letters by Shawn Lee, and edits by Bobby Curnow. You can grab the series in hardcover here on Amazon.