Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Is Getting a Video Game Adaptation

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, the acclaimed graphic novel from 2020 that painted a much darker picture of the turtles, is getting a video game adaptation. News of the video game adaptation of this TMNT story was shared this week via Polygon which spoke to Paramount who owns the rights to these sorts of TMNT projects. Details on when the game will be released and the studio that's working on it are unknown at this time, however.

Doug Rosen, the senior vice president for games and emerging media at Paramount Global, confirmed to Polygon the intentions to put out a game like this as well as the first details on what that game will look like. While past TMNT games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge are a bit more vibrant and playful, this adaptation, like the story it sources, is meant to be a bit darker. It's meant to be a third-person game focused primarily on a single member of the Ninja Turtles, and Rosen even likened it to something like God of War and God of War Ragnarok.

Rosen suggested that other characters might be playable, too, but that'd happen via flashbacks while the game would largely focus on one of the turtles. That single character the game focuses on is a mystery if you've never read through the book, but if you have, you'll know who the playable character is. We won's spoil that outright, but what we can offer is an overview of the source material to give an idea of what kind of story this game will be adapting.

"Who is the Last Ronin? In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost," a preview of the book explained. "From legendary TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, get ready for the final story of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles three decades in the making! What terrible events destroyed his family and left New York a crumbling, post-apocalyptic nightmare? All will be revealed in this climactic Turtle tale that sees longtime friends becoming enemies and new allies emerging in the most unexpected places. Can the surviving Turtle triumph?"

More details on this game will be shared in the coming months and years, Polygon reported, so we'll see in the future what sort of game this shapes up to be.