TMNT Toy Fair Pre-Orders Include The Last Ronin Ultimate Figures From NECA

NECA unveiled a lot of new collectibles for what would have been Toy Fair 2022, and the lineup has been especially exciting for fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Yesterday, The Mummy Michelangelo joined their Universal Monsters x TMNT lineup and today pre-orders opened up for three new figures – including the Ultimate Last Ronin (Armored) figure. Details about each of these new releases can be found below along with pre-order links. UPDATE: Unarmored version added.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimate The Last Ronin (Armored) 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($34.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “From the 2020 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series, The Last Ronin! In a future NYC far different than the onewe know today, a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends. This armored version of The Last Ronin action figure is authentic to the comic book depiction and stands in 7-Inch scale. Includes goggles, grappling hook, tonfa, smoke bomb, sai, katana, bo staff, nunchucks, and interchangeable head and hands. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening flap featuring a custom illustration.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimate The Last Ronin Unarmored 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($34.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “This unarmored version of The Last Ronin action figure is authentic to the comic book depiction and stands in 7-inch scale. Includes Mouser, tonfa, ninja star, throwing knives, Splinter’s journal, nunchucks, broken sword, and interchangeable head and hands.”

Note that Playmates Toys recently released a Previews Exclusive Last Ronin figure that includes limited edition variants inserted randomly into the run. If you’re extra lucky, you’ll get one of those on your doorstep when it arrives in November. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth now for $29.99.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Archie Comics Slash 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($34.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “Based on Eastman and Laird’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures comic book series from Archie Comics! This solitary mutant turtle from Palmadise isn’t as evil as he is… ecologically dedicated?

Driven mad by the needless destruction of his paradise planet for a presidential palace, the sinister Slash will take his vengeance on authority figures across the galaxy! Slash is detailed as depicted in the comics, and comes with interchangeable hands and two bladed weapons. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging and features all new illustrations by original TMNT comic book artist Ken Mitchroney.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mirage Comics Renet 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($34.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “Based on the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books from Mirage by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, this apprentice Time Master prefers playing hooky to hitting the books, and meets the Turtles while skipping out on her studies. But Renet has a lot to learn before she can become Mistress of All Time, and proceeds to lead them on a merry misadventure!

The Renet action figure stands approximately 6-inches tall, and includes soft goods cape, interchangeable heads and hands, Time Scepter, assorted weapons, and more! Comes in special comic-book tribute window box packaging illustrated by Kevin Eastman.”