Xbox Game Pass Leak Reveals Its Next Major RPG

The next major RPG coming to Xbox Game Pass has been ousted by a new rumor. The RPG in question hails from 2023, aka last year. Unfortunately for it, it came out in a year loaded with great RPGs from Baldur's Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Sea of Stars, Final Fantasy 16, Diablo 4, Starfield, Octopath Traveler 2, Super Mario RPG, and Hogwarts Legacy. The year was so busy on the RPG front that Lords of the Fallen came and went, and come the end of the year it seemed many forgot about it. That said, this will be remedied if it comes to Xbox Game Pass, like it is now rumored to do.

The rumor comes the way of well-known Xbox source eXtas1s, a source that has proven reliable in the past, but who has also been off the mark in the past as well. If the intel is good though, then Xbox Game Pass subscribers are getting their hands on the game soon. How soon? Well, it's claimed it is being added during the last week of this month, so pretty dang soon.

For those unfamiliar with Lords of the Fallen it is a successor to 2014's game of the same name. Unlike its predecessor though, it was not made by Deck13, but Hexworks. To this end, it should come as no surprise they aren't related beyond the branding. Upon release, the 2023 RPG garnered a 75 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, it coupled this with one million sales in ten days.

"Lords of the Fallen introduces an all-new, epic RPG adventure in a vast, interconnected world more than five times larger than the original game," reads an official blurb about the game. "After an age of the cruelest tyranny, the demon God, Adyr, was finally defeated. But Gods... do not fall forever. Now, aeons later, Adyr's resurrection draws nigh. As one of the fabled Dark Crusaders, journey through both the realms of the living and the dead in this expansive RPG experience, featuring colossal boss battles, fast challenging combat, thrilling character encounters, and deep, immersive storytelling. Will your legend be one of light... or one of darkness?"

Like any rumor, take this one with a grain of salt.