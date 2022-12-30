Year after year award shows attempt to decide who is the best in the comics game and some people win big while others are left out in the cold. There are a bunch of different categories in the comic book awards race, but one of the major categories just so happens to be Best Cartoonist. This year was filled with some pretty amazing cartoonists but only can win it all. So, with all this in mind, deciding who is 2022's best cartoonist is not a small task for ComicBook.con's Golden Issue Awards. But through some deliberation we know who our Best Cartoonist will be.

There was one comic book that hit all quadrants and fans of the series definitely loved the addition. The subject of the new comic book already had a massive fan base and did things with the character that had fans fully satisfied all the while crafting a spectacular work of art. So, without further ado, we're ready to tell you who's the winner of this years ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Cartoonist.

The winner of the 2022 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Cartoonist is…

Cliff Chiang, for Catwoman: Lonely City!

Chiang describes his Catwoman graphic novel as "a smaller story about character." Characters like councilwoman and mayoral candidate Barbara Gordon, who uses the wealth of the late Bruce Wayne's estate to reform Gotham through social programs; Emperor Penguin, a money launderer and casino owner; and Selina's muscle, barfly bouncer Killer Croc. But there's one question that Selina needs to be answered: Who — or what — is the Orpheus? The answer lies within the Batcave.

Per the official synopsis, "Ten years ago, the massacre known as Fools' Night claimed the lives of Batman, the Joker, Nightwing, and Commissioner Gordon…and sent Selina Kyle, the Catwoman, to prison. A decade later, Gotham has grown up—it's put away costumed heroism and villainy as childish things. The new Gotham is cleaner, safer…and a lot less free, under the watchful eye of Mayor Harvey Dent and his Batcops. It's into this new city that Selina Kyle returns, a changed woman…with her mind on that one last big score: the secrets hidden inside the Batcave! She doesn't need the money—she just needs to know…who is 'Orpheus'?"

Read ComicBook's review of Chiang's "masterpiece." The Catwoman: Lonely City hardcover collection goes on sale December 20th from DC Comics.

The full list of nominees for Best Cartoonist are: