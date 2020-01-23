The Boys Sequel Series Announced

Warning: Though this post is about a sequel to the comic of The Boys, Potential spoilers for the TV series below!

Following the tremendous success of the Amazon Prime Video adaptation, which turned into major success for the source material, Dynamite has announced that Garth Ennis is returning to the world of The Boys! Ennis will pen the new sequel series, titled The Boys: Dear Becky, which picks up 12 years after the ending of The Boys #72, which was published in 2012. In the series, the marriage between Hughie and Annie (Starlight) is suddenly derailed by a mysterious document “that threatens to rip open the scars of the past and reveal nightmarish truths about The Boys.”

Along for the ride with Ennis will be his long time collaborator and The Boys alum Russ Brain, who will provide interiors for the new series. Series co-creator Darick Robertson will also provide covers for the series, the first two of which you can find below! The series will not only function as a sequel to the long-running comic but a prequel as well, in part focusing on Billy Butcher’s wife Becky.

“Originally I never intended to do more with The Boys at all, but for obvious reasons I’ve found myself thinking about the story and characters again over the past couple of years,” Ennis said. “There was one aspect of the original story, and one character in particular, that I never felt got a fair shake- Becky Butcher, whose demise motivates her husband Billy to do the terrible things he does, but who only actually appears in two issues of the original book. I liked writing Becky very much, almost as much as Butcher himself, and I wanted to look in greater detail at how her relatively brief appearance cast such a long shadow.”

“This comic has always been close to my heart and seeing the response to the show and the new drove of readers discovering the original material, makes the timing for this series a wonderful opportunity to bring fresh material to the new readers as well as a treat for the original fans,” Robertson added. “Revisiting these characters is a nice feeling, and creating covers for the series and collaborating with Ennis again is a treat.”

“We were extremely pleased with the entire Boys series, and felt that it was one of Garth and Darick’s greatest works – and that is saying something!,” said Nick Barrucci, Dynamite CEO and Publisher. “When Garth came back to with a new story, we were surprised but also excited of course. Once he clued us in, we were floored. It’s gratifying that Darick has been able to make time for the covers with his current schedule, and having Russ Braun return to draw the series too. We’re excited to bring this new yarn to fans and retailers!”

The Boys was first published in 2006 as part of the Wildstorm imprint at DC, where its controversial and anti-superhero nature quickly saw it kicked to the curb. Dynamite began publishing the series with issue #6 and did so until 2012 where it concluded after 90 issues including various spin-offs. Amazon Studios adapted it for television last year thanks to executive producer Erik Kripke. The TV series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, and Erin Moriart and quickly begame a huge success for the streaming service. Season two is set to be released later this year.

The Boys: Dear Becky #1 will be released in April.