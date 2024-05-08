The Office Follow-Up Series Officially Order by Peacock, Plot Details Released

Peacock's new take on The Office exists in the same universe as the show starring Steve Carell.

Peacock has officially given a series order to its continuation of The Office. While the new show does not yet have an official title, the streamer has confirmed that it does take place in the same universe as The Office series starring Steve Carell. This new take on The Office will feature Domhnall Gleeson (About Time, Ex-Machina) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus) as the leads of the ensemble cast. The untitled comedy hails from The Office adapter Greg Daniels and Nathan for You co-creator Michael Koman, and begins production in July.

"It's been more than 10 years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock," said Lisa Katz, president of NBCUniversal Entertainment. "In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper."

The Office star comments on not returning for new Peacock series

Speaking with People back in April, The Office star (and Office Ladies co-host) Jenna Fischer revealed that she hasn't had any contact with Daniels about the new series

"No, I have not been approached," Jenna Fischer told People while promoting a new AT&T Business ad campaign. "There is a spinoff in the works. Greg Daniels and Michael Koman are working on it....I don't know a lot of details, but I'm not involved. I haven't been approached about it."

Fischer played Pam Beesly, the office receptionist who served as the heart of the series. Both her relationship with Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and her romance with salesman Jim (John Krasinski) were key narrative and emotional components of the show.

What is Peacock's The Office spinoff about?

The description of The Office spinoff is as follows: "The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters."

The series is executive produced by Daniels and Koman along with Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille).