The Great Gatsby Graphic Novel Coming To Kickstarter (Exclusive)

Writer Ted Adams and artist Jorge Coelho announced today that they will be funding a new hardcover graphic novel based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby. You can follow the project here, and support the graphic novel soon. The original novel has captivated readers for generations and serves as a testament to the power of literature to transport us to another time and place and capture the essence of the human experience. Now F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic is being brought to life in a whole new way with The Great Gatsby: The Essential Graphic Novel Adaptation. Fitzgerald's novel fell into the public domain in 2021, which has resulted in a gender-swapped comic book and a direct sequel novel already -- but according to Adams, the graphic novel has actually been in development since before that.

The graphic novel adaptation of The Great Gatsby is a hardcover edition featuring art by Jorge Coelho that brings a never-before-seen level of visual beauty and detail to the novel. Every panel is carefully crafted to capture the essence of the original work while creating a unique reading experience that is accessible to all.

"Jorge and I started working on our adaptation of The Great Gatsby in 2019 and while the world has seen many changes over the last four years, Fitzgerald's work has lost none of its ability to entertain," said writer Ted Adams. "Gatsby is rightfully seen as a classic example of US literature but I fear that label may turn off readers who think the work is hard to read or dull. The opposite is true, the novel is very readable and exciting. Jorge's art is extraordinary and captures the 1920s in all of its glory and decadence."

"A feeling of chaos, confusion and crumbling eras permeated both art and real life during the making of this book, resulting in my largest and most rewarding creative challenge so far," added artist Jorge Coelho.

You can see the cover for the book below.

"At first I wanted to celebrate this new Gatsby in the same vein as Classics illustrated, but it's actually better than that," superstar writer Brian Michael Bendis said. "It's not just a retelling of Gatsby or an overview, but a very strong representation of the original story with sprinkling of the films as well. A home run adaptation!"

The campaign aims to introduce The Great Gatsby to a whole new generation of readers and inspire a love of literature and art through the unique reading experience. Special campaign tiers include library and school donation tiers, both of which will help get the book into the hands of new readers, including a partnership with Reader to Reader, Inc., a public charity dedicated to bringing books, free of charge, to under-resourced school libraries and public libraries across the United States.

"We are delighted to have such an important work of American literature so beautifully brought to life in graphic novel form," said David Mazor, executive director of Reader to Reader, Inc. "It will be of tremendous value to schools and public libraries."

"The Great Gatsby was well underway when I joined Clover, and it's been a real treat to see it take form in this new hardcover. Ted and Jorge have worked hard to faithfully capture the classic American novel into this unique American art form," said Clover Press Publisher Hank Kanalz. "Gatsby fits alongside our other classic adaptations like The Tragedie of Macbeth, Carmen: The Graphic Novel, and The Continental Op as we experiment with different formats and executions."