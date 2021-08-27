The Science of Surfing: A Surfside Girls Guide to the Ocean Trailer Released (Exclusive)

IDW has provided ComicBook with an exclusive first look at the trailer for The Science of Surfing: A Surfside Girls Guide to the Ocean, IDW and Top Shelf Comix’s upcoming graphic novel from Kim Dwinell. Due out on September 7, The Science of Surfing: A Surfside Girls Guide to the Ocean is the third volume of their critically acclaimed, middle-grade graphic novel series. This hotly-anticipated book follows best friends Sam & Jade who invite readers to explore the physics of waves and weather, the wild world of marine biology, strange ocean phenomena, practical lessons on how to surf, and how to take care of our watery planet.

The idea of the book is not just to teach young readers on the science behind the ocean’s wonders, but also to lay the foundation for huge ethical concepts like sustainability and marine conservation, so hopefully one day, they’ll become Earth champions in their own right.

You can see a trailer here, and some preview pages from the book's fourth chapter below.

You can see the official synopsis for the book below:

The ocean is packed with plants, animals, water... and science! Ride the waves of knowledge with Sam and Jade as they explain all about the amazing wonders of the sea, and have a blast doing it.

Have you ever wondered why the ocean has waves? Why do the tides change with the moon? Can dolphins really "see" using sound? How does surfing actually work? And what can we do to protect the ocean?

Cresting from the pages of the beloved graphic novel series Surfside Girls, join best friends Sam & Jade — and Sam's little brother Peet — as they explore the AWESOME world of ocean science. From physics to marine biology to ecology to surfing lessons, there's so much to learn... with plenty of fun and jokes along the way! The Science of Surfing is the coolest way to take a beach vacation and learn at the same time.

You can get a copy of the book, digitally or in paperback, on Amazon.

Top Shelf Productions (an imprint of IDW) will be releasing Surfside Girls on September 14th.